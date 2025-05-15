Leon Marchand Will Race for Worlds Qualification Times This Weekend in Austin

2025 Longhorn Aquatics Elite Invite

May 14-16, 2025

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

Olympic gold medalist, and the reigning world’s best male swimmer, Leon Marchand of France will race this weekend at the Longhorn Aquatics Elite Invite in Austin, Texas in an attempt to hit French qualifying standards for the World Championships.

While France generally employs a closed qualifying system at their national championship meet, requiring swimmers to be top 2 and hit a certain time standard, they have apparently made an exception for their Olympic hero, according to his American coach Bob Bowman.

The French National Championships will be held from June 14-19 in Montpellier.

Marchand is scheduled to race the 200 free, 400 free, 100 back, 200 breast, and 400 IM as part of a compact field in Austin. Per the French selection procedures, once chosen for the team, he can add additional events if there is room.

Note that because Marchand is only 22, the U23 standards would technically apply to him.

Marchand has only raced once since October, at the Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale two weeks ago. There he swam:

200 free – 1:48.05 (8th in finals @ 1:49.66)

400 free – 3:48.97 (3rd in finals)

200 IM – 1:57.27 (2nd in finals)

400 IM – 4:13.86 (2nd in finals)

Only the 200 IM would have qualified him for the World Championships. He framed that meet as a test of where he was at after spending many months in Australia, not necessarily in full training. He said afterward “I’m a long way from my best times of last year, but at least I know what I need to work on…”

Marchand won four individual Olympic gold medals last summer in the 200 breast, 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM, as well as a bronze medal on France’s 400 medley relay.

The meet, which feels almost like an intrasquad, is almost entirely University of Texas swimmers and elite Longhorn Aquatics juniors. Other big Longhorn names scheduled to race include:

There will also be a crew at the meet from Wisconsin, led by 2022 World Championship silver medalist Phoebe Bacon. Bacon is entered in the 100 back, 200 back, 200 IM, and 100 free. She will be joined by a group of teammates, including Abby Carlson and Maggie Wanezek.

The rest of the field will be filled out mostly by a handful of local age group swimmers and a handful of collegiate swimmers from neighboring states.