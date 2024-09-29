Jessica Long Issues Statement on Bullying Allegations After Being Barred From Closing Ceremony

30-time Paralympic medalist Jessica Long has issued a statement after being 1 of the 4 US athletes barred from attending the Paralympic Closing Ceremonies in Paris last month following alligations of bullying one of her teammates.

In a new Instagram post, Long responded to the bullying allegations:

“Dear Friends, For twenty years, I’ve devoted myself to the sport of swimming and the Paralympic Movement. It’s been my mission to uphold athletes’ integrity and promote positive growth in competition and the perception of disabled athletes worldwide. I’m dedicated to supporting and empowering individuals to excel in their sport and advocating for the Paralympics. Representing Team USA at home and abroad has been a true honor. I take such joy and pride in sharing my story and that of my teammates and competitors as we work determinedly to show the world who we are.” “Recently, my name has been associated with bullying, which is not representative of who I am. I strongly oppose bullying and do not believe there is a place for it in this world. My goal is always to support, encourage, and educate all people and athletes—disabled and able-bodied alike. We must unite with one another in love and compassion for our struggles and strengths, as it will only bolster a better world inside and outside of sport. I sincerely hope recent stories won’t overshadow my true character and dedication to para sports. I remain devoted to upholding the integrity of the Paralympics, advocating for positive changes for the next generation, and seeking modifications that will only be positive and for the betterment of us all.” “The Paris Paralympic Games were amazing and historic, and now is our time to come together and show how amazing we are. Being able to swim and compete against the world’s best has always been a great privilege. I advocate with my teammates, competitors, country, and the world for the promotion of para sport. And I am more committed than ever to ensuring that my dedication and reputation for fairness are clear and rooted in integrity and support for my fellow Paralympians. There’s still a lot of work to be done, and I hope you will join me in bringing light to the Paralympics…Love, Jessica Long“

Long was barred from attending the ceremonies by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee alongside fellow swimmers Anastasia Pagonis, Gia Pergolini, and Julia Gaffney after posting comments on social media about teammate Christie Raleigh-Crossley. According to the USOPC, Long participated in bullying Crossley on social media by questioning her disability classification. Crossley, who has a neurological condition, was classified into and competed in the S9 class in Paris, winning 5 medals and breaking the World Record in the S9 50m freestyle.

On a social media post by World Para Swimming celebrating Crossley’s World Record swim, Spanish S9 swimmer Sarai Gascon Moreno commented “S9? It’s a joke?”

Long responded to the comment, writing “I stand with you!”

When questioned about her comment in an interview at the Games, Long reaffirmed her stance on the situation, “For me, I’ve seen the Paralympic movement for so long, I think we have intentional misrepresentation [rules] for a reason. And I think we are not using it. I think we really should, right?” She continued, “I want to see Paralympics with integrity. I want to see it better. And that’s what I will always stand for.”

According to the Washington Post, the swimmers involved in the situation might face additional consequences, including suspensions, once the situation has been investigated.