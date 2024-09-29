Tang Qianting Lowers Newly-Minted SCM 50 Breast Asian Record To 28.82

2024 CHINESE SHORT COURSE NATIONALS

The 2024 Chinese Short Course Nationals wrapped up from Wuhan tonight but not before another Asian record bit the dust.

Tang Qianting raced her way to an even lower mark than what she put up in last night’s semi-finals of the women’s 50m breast.

Yesterday, 20-year-old Tang logged a time of 28.95 to claim the top seed and register a new continental record. Tonight she shaved another .13 off that result to ultimately get to the wall in 28.82.

Tang was the sole swimmer to dip under the 30-second threshold, with Yu Jingyao snagging silver in 30.49 and Wang Yijing bagging bronze in 30.82.

Tang remains the 6th-best women’s SCM 50 breaststroke performer ever.

Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 28.37, 2022 Alia Atkinson (JAM) – 28.56, 2018 Lilly King (USA) – 28.77, 2020 Jessica Hardy (USA) – 28.80, 2009 Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 28.81, 2020 Tang Qianting (CHN) – 28.82, 2024 Molly Hannis (USA) – 29.04, 2020 Yuliya Efimova (RUS) – 29.08, 2016 Lara van Niekerk (RSA) – 29.09, 2022 Arianna Castiglioni (ITA) – 29.09, 2021

24-year-old Sun Jiajun couldn’t quite repeat his Asian record-setting performance of 25.72 notched in last night’s semi-finals of the men’s 50m breast.

He was still dominant enough to grab the gold, however, registering 25.94 to beat his competitors.

Next to the wall was Zheng Yinghao in 26.66 and Qiu Tian rounded out the podium in 26.67.

The men’s and women’s 200m back finals also took place this evening with Tao Guannan earning the top spot in the former while Peng Xuwei earned the gold in the latter.

For Tao, the 20-year-old turned in a time of 1:50.76 to nearly beat the field by a second. Jiang Chenglin wrangled up a time of 1:51.69 for silver and the 50m/100m backstroke winner here Wang Gukailai finished 3rd in 1:52.34.

Entering this competition, Tao’s lifetime best rested at the 1:51.75 posted 2 years ago, so he knocked about a second off of that previous PB to remain China’s #2 performer in history.

21-year-old Peng notched a winning effort of 2:02.67 to dominate the women’s race, with the next-closest competitor represented by Sun Mingxia who hit 2:04.65. Qian Xinan also landed on the podium in 2:04.78, good enough for bronze.

Peng is the reigning national record holder in this women’s 2back, owning a personal best of 2:02.39 from finishing 6th at the 2022 Short Course World Championships.

Additional Notes