2024 Chinese Short Course Nationals Day 3: Tang Qianting Adds Slightly But Still Golden

2024 CHINESE SHORT COURSE NATIONALS

Day three of the 2024 Chinese Short Course Nationals brought the heat once again, with a World Junior Record going down at the hands of Chen Luying.

17-year-old Chen fired off a time of 2:02.52 to take the gold and shave .44 off the previous World Junior Record Japanese Olympian Suzuka Hasegawa registered in 2017.

The men’s edition of the 200m fly final saw Xu Fang get to the wall first, producing a gold medal-worthy outing of 1:51.17.

That finished a hair ahead of Wang Xizhe who settled for silver in 1:51.38 while Huang Zhiwei rounded out the top 3 finishers in 1:52.25.

Xu’s result checks in as a lifetime best and his first-ever foray under the 1:52 barrier. Entering this competition, the 21-year-old’s career-quickest rested at the 1:52.52 put up in 2022. Tonight’s effort now renders Xu China’s #3 performer of all time and Wang is now the #4 best Chinese male ever.

Liu Shuhan topped the women’s 100m free field tonight, registering 52.47. That narrowly defeated Yu Yiting who scored silver in 52.73 and Liu Zixuan was also in the mix with 52.93 for bronze.

Reigning 200m breaststroke world champion Dong Zhihao dove in for the final of the men’s 100m breast this evening.

The 19-year-old scored the top time in 57.21, although he was quicker last night, hitting a 56.98 in the semi-finals.

Zheng Yinghao upgraded from 3rd seed to earn silver in 57.65 and Qiu Tian dropped to 3rd place in 57.81.

