2024 Chinese Short Course Nationals Day 3: Tang Qianting Adds Slightly But Still Golden

2024 CHINESE SHORT COURSE NATIONALS
- Tuesday, September 24th – Sunday, September 29th
- Wuhan, China
- SCM (25m)
Day three of the 2024 Chinese Short Course Nationals brought the heat once again, with a World Junior Record going down at the hands of Chen Luying.
17-year-old Chen fired off a time of 2:02.52 to take the gold and shave .44 off the previous World Junior Record Japanese Olympian Suzuka Hasegawa registered in 2017.
You can read more about Chen’s achievement here.
The men’s edition of the 200m fly final saw Xu Fang get to the wall first, producing a gold medal-worthy outing of 1:51.17.
That finished a hair ahead of Wang Xizhe who settled for silver in 1:51.38 while Huang Zhiwei rounded out the top 3 finishers in 1:52.25.
Xu’s result checks in as a lifetime best and his first-ever foray under the 1:52 barrier. Entering this competition, the 21-year-old’s career-quickest rested at the 1:52.52 put up in 2022. Tonight’s effort now renders Xu China’s #3 performer of all time and Wang is now the #4 best Chinese male ever.
Liu Shuhan topped the women’s 100m free field tonight, registering 52.47. That narrowly defeated Yu Yiting who scored silver in 52.73 and Liu Zixuan was also in the mix with 52.93 for bronze.
Reigning 200m breaststroke world champion Dong Zhihao dove in for the final of the men’s 100m breast this evening.
The 19-year-old scored the top time in 57.21, although he was quicker last night, hitting a 56.98 in the semi-finals.
Zheng Yinghao upgraded from 3rd seed to earn silver in 57.65 and Qiu Tian dropped to 3rd place in 57.81.
Additional Notes
- Lu Xingchen put up a mark of 26.60 to lead the women’s 50m back semi-final, although Zheng Huiyu is in the hunt with a semi swim of 26.73.
- Already the 100m back winner here, Wang Gukailai will try to double up with a 50m back victory, holding the pold position with a semi-final result of 23.59.
- After ripping a monster Asian Record of 1:02.66 during last night’s semi-finals, Tang Qianting added slightly to finish with a still-head-turning outing of 1:02.77. Next in line was Yu Jingyao in 1:04.92 and then Liu Mengyang also landed on the podium in 1:05.77 for bronze.
- The women’s 100m IM saw Yu Yiting soar to the top of the pack for tomorrow night’s main event. Yu stopped the clock in 58.30 to hold a healthy 1+ second advantage over the rest of the field.
- Qin Haiyang, the current world record holder in the men’s 200m breast, posted a time of 51.67 to land lane 4 for tomorrow night’s 100m IM final.
- Xu Yizhou topped the men’s 400m free podium in 3:38.81 in a tight battle against runner-up Liu Peixin who settled for silver just .07 behind in 3:38.87. Xu Haibo bagged bronze with a time of 3:;41.56. Winner Xu is now China’s #2 performer in history.