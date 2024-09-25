Sun Jiajun Shaves Another .01 Off Newly-Minted SCM 50 Fly Asian Record – 21.96

2024 CHINESE SHORT COURSE NATIONALS

Tuesday, September 24th – Sunday, September 29th

Wuhan, China

SCM (25m)

SwimSwam Preview

Day 1 Recap

Results via Asian Media & Here

The 2024 Chinese Short Course Nationals rolled on from Wuhan with Sun Jiajun putting up another powerful performance in the men’s 50m fly.

After delving under the 22-second barrier for his first time ever en route to registering a new Asian Record in last night’s semi-final (21.97), 24-year-old Sun shaved off another .01 to ultimately clock 21.96 for the gold.

That now represents the new Chinese national and Asian continental record for the Olympian, with Shen Jiahao touching in 22.77 for silver and Wu Shengkai hitting 22.98 for bronze.

Sun remains the #7 performer of all time in the men’s SCM 50 fly event.

Top 10 Men’s SCM 50 Fly Performers All-Time

Szebasztian Szabo (HUN) – 21.75, 2021 & Nicholas Santos (BRA) – 21.75, 2018 – Noe Ponti (SUI) – 21.79, 2023 Steffan Deibler (GER) – 21.80, 2009 Roland Schoeman (RSA) – 21.87, 2009 Chad Le Clos (RSA) – 21.95, 2014 Sun Jiajun (CHN) – 21.96, 2024 Dylan Carter (TTO) – 21.98, 2021 Tom Shields (USA) – 21.99, 2021 Teong Tzen Wei (SGP) – 22.01, 2022

Another Asian Record went down on the women’s side, courtesy of 20-year-old Tang Qianting.

Racing in the semi-final of the women’s 100m breast, Olympic medalist Tang crushed a new lifetime best of 1:02.66 to claim the top seed for tomorrow night’s main event. You can read more about Tang’s impressive feat here.

6-time Olympic medalist from Paris Zhang Yufei was in the water tonight as well, contesting the final of the women’s 50m fly.

After taking the top seed in last night’s semi-final with a result of 25.30, 26-year-old Zhang dropped it down to 25.16 to grab the gold ahead of the field.

Wang Yichun was next to the wall in 25.41 and Yu Yiting rounded out the podium in 25.46.

Zhang owns the Chinese national record and Asian continental record with her lifetime best of 24.71 from the 2022 World Championships when she bagged the bronze.

Reigning 200m breaststroke world champion Dong Zhihao dove in for the semi-finals of the men’s 100m breast this evening.

The 19-year-old scored the top time in 56.98 to hold nearly a one-second advantage over the rest of his competitors. Qiu Tian hit 57.90 as the 2nd seed while Zheng Yinghao touched in 58.06 for the #3 seed.

According to the World Aquatics database, Dong’s outing here checks the teen in as China’s 5th-swiftest performer in history.

Additional Notes