Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Tang Qianting Logs 1:02.66 Asian Record In Women’s SCM 100 Breaststroke

2024 CHINESE SHORT COURSE NATIONALS

The second Asian Record fell in as many days at the 2024 Chinese Short Course Nationals, this time on the women’s side of the house.

Tang Qianting raced in the semi-finals of the women’s 100m breaststroke, firing off a new lifetime best of 1:02.66 to grab the top spot for tomorrow night’s final.

20-year-old Tang first produced a solid morning outing of 1:03.66 to snag the #1 seed before she delved under the 1:03 barrier with tonight’s semi performance. Splits for the Olympian’s new PB included 13.26/15.97/16.34/17.09.

Yu Jingyao finished well behind in 1:06.04 as the runner-up while Liu Mengyang will also flank Tang in tomorrow night’s final, courtesy of her 3rd-seeded 1:06.24.

As for Tang, her performance destroyed her previous Chinese national record of 1:03.15 put on the books at the 2022 Chinese Short Course Championships, a mark which also represented the Asian continental record.

According to the World Aquatics database, Tang’s 1:02.66 result now ranks her as the #4 performer of all time.

Top 5 Women’s SCM 100 Breaststroke Performers

  1. Alia Atkinson (JAM) – 1:02.36, 2014 & Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 1:02.36, 2013
  3. Lilly King (USA) – 1:02.50, 2020
  4. Tang Qianting (CHN) – 1:02.66, 2024
  5. Rebecca Soni (USA) – 1:02.70, 2009

Tang was the gold medalist in this women’s 100m breast event at the 2021 Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi. More recently, she scored a trio of medals at the 2024 Olympic Games, snagging 100m breast silver, mixed medley silver and women’s 4x100m medley bronze.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!