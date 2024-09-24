Zhang Yufei Leads Women’s 50 Fly Charge On Day 1 Of Chinese SC Nationals

2024 CHINESE SHORT COURSE NATIONALS

Tuesday, September 24th – Sunday, September 29th

Wuhan, China

SCM (25m)

We saw day one of the 2024 Chinese Short Course Nationals unfold from Wuhan with multiple Olympians in the water as a warm-up to next month’s World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Series.

We reported how already 24-year-old Sun Jiajun clocked a new Chinese national and Asian continental record of 21.97 in the men’s 50m fly. That performance in the semi-final tonight rendered Sun the first-ever Asian man to dip under the 22-second barrier in the event.

Additional men’s events included the 200m IM, with He Yubo getting to the wall first in 1:54.29 for gold. That edged out Huang Zhiwei who settled for silver less than half a second back in 1:54.65 while Chen Nuo rounded out the podium in 1:55.54.

Wang Gukailai earned the pole position for tomorrow night’s men’s 100m back, registering 51.12 in tonight’s semi-final.

That held a comfortable advantage over Xu Yifan and Jiang Chenglin who will flank Wang during tomorrow’s main event. The former touched in 51.59 to the latter’s 51.76.

The men’s 1500m free final saw Liu Peixin turn in a new lifetime best of 14:36.87 to top the podium. His result checked the 18-year-old in slot #5 among the all-time best Chinese performers.

Among the women’s events, 6-time Olympic medalist from Paris Zhang Yufei led the 50m fly semi-finals with a swift 25.30.

She’ll try to earn the meet title tomorrow night against the likes of Wang Yichun and Yu Yiting. The former logged 25.34 to the latter’s 25.60.

Zhang owns the Chinese national record and Asian continental record with her lifetime best of 24.71 from the 2022 World Championships when she bagged the bronze.

Yu was back in action in the 200m IM, grabbing the gold in a result of 2:06.32. She’s been as fast as 2:04.48, the national record she put on the books at the 2021 Short Course World Championships.

