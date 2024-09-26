Chen Luying Puts Up Women’s 200 Fly World Junior Record At Chinese Nats

2024 CHINESE SHORT COURSE NATIONALS
- Tuesday, September 24th – Sunday, September 29th
- Wuhan, China
- SCM (25m)
- Results via Asian Media & Here
We entered day 3 of the 2024 Chinese Short Course Nationals and another significant record went by the wayside.
17-year-old Chen Luying ripped a winning time of 2:02.52 in the women’s 200m fly, beating the field by over 2 seconds. In doing so, Chen established a new World Junior Record in the event.
Chen set the stage out of the morning heats, putting up an AM time of 2:05.92 to separate herself from the pack as the sole swimmer to dip under the 2:07 barrier.
Come tonight, the teen split the following to roar to the wall in her new lifetime best of 2:02.52.
- 12.63/14.88/15.52/15.75/15.75/16.16/15.88/15.95
Gong Zhenqi was next to the wall tonight in a time of 2:04.79 followed by Yu Liyan‘s bronze medal-worthy result of 2:05.74.
Chen’s performance sliced .44 off the previous World Junior Record Japanese Olympian Suzuka Hasegawa registered in 2017. She now ranks as the 6th-fastest women’s 200m butterfly performer in history.
Top 10 Women’s SCM 200 Butterfly Performers All-Time
- Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 1:59.61, 2014
- Liu Zige (CHN) – 2:00.78, 2009
- Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:01.12, 2014
- Kelsie Dahlia (USA) – 2:01.73, 2018
- Jiao Liuyang (CHN) – 2:02.28, 2012
- Chen Luying (CHN) – 2:02.52, 2024
- Ellen Gandy (AUS) – 2:02.88, 2013
- Suzuka Hasegawa (JPN) – 2:02.96, 2017
- Zhang Yufei (CHN) – 2:03.01, 2021 & Franziska Hentke (GER) – 2:03.01, 2015
Of note, Chen was among the list of Chinese swimmers who tested positive for TMZ ahead of the postponed 2020 Olympic Games.
By Budapest, this record will be taken sub 2:00 🙂