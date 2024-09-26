Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Chen Luying Puts Up Women’s 200 Fly World Junior Record At Chinese Nats

Comments: 1

2024 CHINESE SHORT COURSE NATIONALS

We entered day 3 of the 2024 Chinese Short Course Nationals and another significant record went by the wayside.

17-year-old Chen Luying ripped a winning time of 2:02.52 in the women’s 200m fly, beating the field by over 2 seconds. In doing so, Chen established a new World Junior Record in the event.

Chen set the stage out of the morning heats, putting up an AM time of 2:05.92 to separate herself from the pack as the sole swimmer to dip under the 2:07 barrier.

Come tonight, the teen split the following to roar to the wall in her new lifetime best of 2:02.52.

  • 12.63/14.88/15.52/15.75/15.75/16.16/15.88/15.95

Gong Zhenqi was next to the wall tonight in a time of 2:04.79 followed by Yu Liyan‘s bronze medal-worthy result of 2:05.74.

Chen’s performance sliced .44 off the previous World Junior Record Japanese Olympian Suzuka Hasegawa registered in 2017. She now ranks as the 6th-fastest women’s 200m butterfly performer in history.

Top 10 Women’s SCM 200 Butterfly Performers All-Time

  1. Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 1:59.61, 2014
  2. Liu Zige (CHN) – 2:00.78, 2009
  3. Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:01.12, 2014
  4. Kelsie Dahlia (USA) – 2:01.73, 2018
  5. Jiao Liuyang (CHN) – 2:02.28, 2012
  6. Chen Luying (CHN) – 2:02.52, 2024
  7. Ellen Gandy (AUS) – 2:02.88, 2013
  8. Suzuka Hasegawa (JPN) – 2:02.96, 2017
  9. Zhang Yufei (CHN) – 2:03.01, 2021 & Franziska Hentke (GER) – 2:03.01, 2015

Of note, Chen was among the list of Chinese swimmers who tested positive for TMZ ahead of the postponed 2020 Olympic Games.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Anything but 50 BR
26 minutes ago

By Budapest, this record will be taken sub 2:00 🙂

1
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!