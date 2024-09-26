Chen Luying Puts Up Women’s 200 Fly World Junior Record At Chinese Nats

2024 CHINESE SHORT COURSE NATIONALS

We entered day 3 of the 2024 Chinese Short Course Nationals and another significant record went by the wayside.

17-year-old Chen Luying ripped a winning time of 2:02.52 in the women’s 200m fly, beating the field by over 2 seconds. In doing so, Chen established a new World Junior Record in the event.

Chen set the stage out of the morning heats, putting up an AM time of 2:05.92 to separate herself from the pack as the sole swimmer to dip under the 2:07 barrier.

Come tonight, the teen split the following to roar to the wall in her new lifetime best of 2:02.52.

12.63/14.88/15.52/15.75/15.75/16.16/15.88/15.95

Gong Zhenqi was next to the wall tonight in a time of 2:04.79 followed by Yu Liyan‘s bronze medal-worthy result of 2:05.74.