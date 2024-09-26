Former Texas A&M Swimmer Jessica Sloan Dies, 28, After Battle With Brain Cancer

Jessica Sloan, a former Texas A&M swimmer, has died at 28 years old after a three year battle with cancer. Her death was revealed in a social media post by her mother.

Jessica passed away and went to be with Jesus in Heaven at 12:38 am Monday September 23rd. I was so unprepared for her passing because I truly thought the Lord would heal her here on earth. Cary, Jacob, Cristian and I are all devastated. We find comfort in knowing she is so happy and healthy now in Heaven,” the post reads.

Sloan was diagnosed with grade 3 anaplastic astrocytoma, a brain tumor in her right temporal lobe, in 2021. She underwent brain surgery and a year of oral chemotherapy in July, but a new tumor was diagnosed in December 2022.

Prior to her diagnosis, Sloan was working as a lead flight instructor at a flight school in Texas and was just shy of the required flight hours to apply to be an airline pilot.

Sloan was a graduate of Magnolia West High School in Magnolia, Texas where she was an eight-time First Team All-State honoree as a prep. After graduating in the top 10 percent of her high school class and earning the Magnolia West Student of Excellence Award, she matriculated to Texas A&M where she swam from 2014 through 2018.

A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held Monday, October 7 at 11:00AM at Mike Barksdale’s Hanger at Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport.

The family is asking guests to where something with purple/lavender, flowers, or butterflies in honor of Jessica’s favorite colors and prints.