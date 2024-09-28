Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Sun Jiajun Earns Asian Record #2 At 2024 Chinese SC Nationals

Comments: 2

2024 CHINESE SHORT COURSE NATIONALS

Just 3 days after firing off a new Asian Record in the men’s 50m fly, 24-year-old Sun Jiajun accomplished the same feat in the 50m breast.

Racing on day 5 of the 2024 Chinese Short Course Nationals, Sun stopped the clock at a massive 25.72 to get to the wall just under a second ahead of the rest of the pack.

Zheng Yinghao earned silver in 26.71 while Qiu Tian rounded out the podium in 26.73.

Sun’s 25.72 outing overtook the previous Chinese national record and Asian record of 25.80 Yan Zibei put on the books at the 2022 Short Course World Championships. Yan hit that result during the semi-finals but ultimately placed 7th in 26.06.

Sun’s career-best entering this competition sat at the 26.26 logged at the 2022 edition of these championships.

On day 2 here in Wuhan, Sun produced a winning effort of 21.96 to grab men’s 50m fly gold and establish a new national and continental record in the event.

Facts
3 seconds ago

Very exciting to see the rise of breast/fly hybrid type swimmers

Thomas
8 minutes ago

great

