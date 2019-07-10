Versatile Leah Luckett Sends Verbal Commitment to Kentucky for 2020-21

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Leah Luckett a rising senior at Kings High School in Kings Mill, Ohio, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Kentucky for 2020-21. She’ll join a class of 2024 that already includes verbal commits Abbie Shaw, Anna Havens Rice, Kaylee Williams, Kristyn Sabol, and Sofie Davis.

“I am so excited to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Kentucky. I chose Kentucky because of the great coaching staff and team. I cannot wait to spend 4 years in Lexington! A Huge Thanks to my family friends and coaches for helping me with this decision.”

Luckett is a member of the Countryside YMCA Torpedoes National Team. During her career she has exceled in a wide range of events, spanning from sprint to middle distance. As a high school junior, she developed her breaststroke and backstroke events and qualified for U.S. Winter Juniors in the 200 back. She competed in the 200 free, 100 back, and 200 back at 2018 Winter Juniors East. Despite being diagnosed with mononucleosis at the end of the 2018-19 high school season, Luckett nevertheless swam best or near-best times at Districts, at States, and at 2019 YMCA Short Course Nationals.

Jason Roberts, writing on behalf of the Countryside YMCA Torpedoes, told SwimSwam, “She has worked extremely hard on getting back to full strength and is looking to explode this summer at the ISCA Senior Cup in August. Congratulations Leah on your commitment to swim in college at the University of Kentucky.”

Luckett has made the CY all-time Top-10 list 64 times and is a team record-holder in three individual events. Her best SCY times include:

100 Free – 50.96

200 Free – 1:50.44

100 Back – 56.60

200 Back – 2:01.01

100 Fly – 56.42

200 IM – 2:05.05

400 IM – 4:25.31

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.