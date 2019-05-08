Ohio High School State Runner-Up Kristyn Sabol Commits to Kentucky

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Coffman High School junior Kristyn Sabol has verbally committed to the University of Kentucky. She trains with the Dublin Sea Dragons in Dublin, Ohio.

“I am extremely honored and excited to announce my commitment to the University of Kentucky. I am so proud to have the opportunity to continue my academic and swimming career with such a high level program, school, and staff. I’m forever grateful to my family, coaches, and team for their endless support! I can’t wait to call U.K. home in the upcoming years! Go Cats!”

Sabol is primarily a freestyler and butterflier and will join one of the Wildcats’ deepest stroke groups, the butterfly group, headed by rising sophomore Izzy Gati (52.84/1:55.35).

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 23.82

100 free – 51.01

200 free – 1:48.09

500 free – 4:58.13

100 fly – 55.29

200 fly – 1:59.31

Sabol is the defending Ohio High School runner-up in the 200 free, and is the only of the top 3 finishers in that race to return next season. Kentucky graduated half of their 800 free relay that placed 10th at NCAAs last season (Haley McInerny and Geena Freriks), and the other half will graduate after next season (Ali Galyer and Asia Seidt).

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected]mswam.com.

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.