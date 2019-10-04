1:00 Breaststroker Sophia Zhang Verbally Commits to Harvard for 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sophia Zhang of Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics in New York, NY, has announced her verbal commitment to the admissions process* at Harvard for 2020.

TOP TIMES

100y breast – 1:00.73

200y breast – 2:12.35

50y free – 23.80

100y free – 51.73

100y fly – 55.88

200y fly – 2:00.53

200y IM – 2:02.99

Zhang is one of the, if not the, best breaststroker(s) remaining in the high school class of 2020 on the girls’ side. She comes in with very strong times at both the 100 and 200 distance, considerably faster than Harvard’s top times last year (1:02.1/2:13.4) and with Ivy League A-final berths in both likely to come.

She’s also just off of the 59.9 it took to qualify for NCAAs last season, with a full year of high school left to get closer to that minute barrier.

Just like Dylan Rhee, another Harvard commit who she trains with at AGUA and goes to school with at Trinity, Zhang won the 100 breast and 200 IM at the 2019 Ivy Prep League Champs. This summer, she clocked a fifth-place finish in the 100 breast (1:09.74) at the 2019 Speedo Junior National Championships, while she was fifth in the 200 breast prelims (2:34.37) but was disqualified in the final.

She’ll join in Harvard’s class of 2024, with a couple other women confirmed: SOCAL Aquatics Association’s Mandy Brenner and Pleasanton Seahawk Claire Suen.

