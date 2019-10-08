13 NCAA-Leading Times Blast Out of Day Two at the Trojan Invite

2019 USC Trojan Invite

Oct. 4-5, 2019

Uytengsu Aquatics Center

Los Angeles, CA

Day Two Full Results

Day One Recap

The USC Trojan Invitational came to a close on Saturday with two sessions that followed regular championship meet format after Friday night’s open session. Contested events included the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back on Saturday morning and then were proceeded with the 1000/1650 free events, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly.

Alongside the individual events, the 200 medley and free relays were swum in the morning and the 300-yard medley and free relays were contested in the closing session. Virginia swept both 200 medley relays while the USC women and Team Elite men won the free relays to close the morning session. In the evening, the USC women won both the 300 medley and free relays while the UC-San Diego men won the 300 medley relay as the Team Elite men were victorious in the 300 free relay.

More Day Two Highlights

Day two was a very fast day, with 13 NCAA-leading times being put up across both sessions. Virginia newcomer Kate Douglass continued her dominance at this invite with her double #1-ranking times in the NCAA this season.

Douglass’ first top time was posted in the 100 fly, where she placed second with a narrow lifetime best of 51.58. Team Elite’s Kendyl Stewart won the event with a time of 51.47. Later in the meet, Douglass won the 100 breast with a sub-minute lifetime best of 59.55. Both of Douglass’ NCAA leading-times also rank within the top-25 all-time performers in 17-18 age group history.

Virginia teammates Joe Clark and Cooper Wozencraft currently rank in the top 2 for both the 100 and 200 back. Clark kicked it off with his 100 back winning time of 46.51, which now leads the NCAA. Behind Trojan Swim Club’s Luca Spinazzola (46.98) and Team Elite’s Jacob Pebley (47.24) was Wozencraft, whose 47.47 time ranks second behind Clark.

Later in the 200 back, Wozencraft put up a top NCAA time with his second-place finish of 1:43.79, behind Pebley’s winning time of 1:41.14. Virginia teammate Clark finished third with a 1:45.78, which ranks second in the NCAA behind Wozencraft.

Peaking more into the pro club athletes’ swims, Olympic champion Dmitriy Balandin of Trojan Swim Club swept both the breaststroke events on Saturday, winning both the 100 (52.50) and 200 (1:54.17). After taking second in the 100 fly behind Team Elite’s Marius Kusch (45.83), Trojan’s Adilbek Mussin came out on top in the 200 fly with 1:44.61.

In the men’s 100 free, Team Elite’s Michael Chadwick won his second sprint of the invite with his monstrous top time of 42.67. After winning the 100 fly in the morning, Kusch finished second (43.06) while Trojan’s Cristian Quintero took third with a 43.32.

Remaining Day Two Top-NCAA Times (as of 10/7/19)