Sarah Sjostrom on ISL: “I’m happy that it’s happening while I’m still swimming”

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 1
- Saturday, October 5th – Sunday, October 6th
- 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm EST
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium (IUPUI)
- Short Course Meters (SCM)
- Group A: Cali Condors, DC Trident, Energy Standard, Aqua Centurions
- Live Stream, Event Schedule, and Viewer’s Guide
- U.S. Live Stream(ESPN3)
- Day 2 Start Lists
- NEW- Updated Start List Event 26 Women’s 400 Medley Relay
- NEW- Updated Start List Event 33 Mixed 400 Free Relay
- Complete Results Session 4
- Complete Results Session 5
- Complete Results Session 6
Reported by Anne Lepesant.
WOMEN’S 50 FLY
- Sarah SJOSTROM – Energy Standard – 25.16
- Brianna THROSSELL – DC Trident – 25.56
- Kelsi DAHLIA – Cali Condors – 25.57
- Anastasiya SHKURDAI – Energy Standard – 26.04
- Elena di LIDDO – Aqua Centurions – 26.05
- Natalie HINDS – Cali Condors – 26.11
- Silvia di PIETRO – Aqua Centurions – 26.53
- Natalie COUGHLIN – DC Trident – 27.01
Sarah Sjostrom won her 4th individual event ahead of Brianna Throssell and Kelsi Dahlia. Sjostrom stopped the clock at 25.16, dominating the field in yet another event. Throssell managed to touch out Dahlia by 1/100, taking second place with 25.56. Energy Standard picked up more points when Anastasiya Shkurdai slipped ahead of Aqua Centurions’ Elena de Liddo, 26.04 to 26.05, for fourth place.
Sarah Sjostrom won her 4th individual event of the meet with the victory in the women’s 50 butterfly, now making her MVP status undisputed. Anastasiya Shkurdai placed 4th, bringing the Energy Standard total points in the race to 14. Sjostrom’s total points for the meet now stands at 80.
