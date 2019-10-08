Another 2021 Verbal for the Lady Vols: Backstroker Josephine Fuller

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Josephine Fuller of Glen Allen, Virginia has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee for 2021-22. Fuller is the second member of the high school class of 2021 from Virginia (the first being Grace Sheble) to commit to an out-of-state program.

“I am so honored and excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Tennessee!! Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for helping me get to where I am today. I cannot wait to be a Lady Vol!!🍊”

Like Sheble, Fuller swims year-round for NOVA of Virginia Aquatics. A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Fuller is a 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials qualifier in the 100m back with 1:02.59, which she achieved in June at the NCAP Long Course Invitational. She swam two more sub-1:03s at Speedo Junior Nationals in August. There, she placed 14th in the 100 back and improved her lifetime bests in the 200 back (2:17.16) and 100 fly (1:02.91). Fuller had significant year-over-year time drops in LCM this summer, including -2.7 seconds in the 100m back, -6.2 seconds in the 200m back, -2.4 seconds in the 100m fly, -2.7 in the 100m breast, -0.67 in the 50m free, and -3.4 in the 100 free.

In short-course season, Fuller earned a slew of PBs at NSCA Spring Championship (100 free, 50 back, 50 breast, and 50 fly) and at Potomac Valley Short Course Senior Championships (50 free, 100/200 back, 100 breast, and 100 fly). Fuller also competed for Glen Allen High School in the Virginia VHSL 5A State Championship last February. She came in 4th in the 50 free (23.86) and 4th in the 100 back and anchored the 200 free relay (23.85) and 400 free relay (53.67).

Fuller is already close to scoring for Tennessee at the conference level. It took 53.86/1:56.25 to final in the 100/200 back, 53.75 in the 100 fly, 49.63 in the 100 free, and 1:01.92 in the 100 breast at the 2019 SEC Championships. Fuller will join the Lady Vols with fellow verbal commit Summer Smith.

Best SCY times

100 back – 54.43

200 back – 1:59.19

100 fly – 55.64

100 free – 51.16

100 breast – 1:04.55

