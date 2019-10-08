Dutch Olympic Qualification Began With World Championships

Along with British Swimming, Swim Ireland, Swimming Australia, and others, the Royal Dutch Swimming Federation (KNZB) has released its selection policy for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo Japan.

KNZB Selection Policy for 2020 Olympic Games

Per the policy, swimmers who achieved a finish at least among the top 12 athletes in their respective events’ semi-finals at the 2019 FINA World Aquatic Championships in Gwangju, Korea are deemed qualified for the next edition of the Summer Olympic Games.

The following Dutch swimmers fall into this category:

Arno Kamminga – men’s 200m breast (2:08.48 for 10th)

– men’s 200m breast (2:08.48 for 10th) Jesse Puts – men’s 50m free (21.91 for 12th)

– men’s 50m free (21.91 for 12th) Femke Heemskerk – women’s 50m free (24.77 for 11th); women’s 100m free (53.05 for 6th in final)

– women’s 50m free (24.77 for 11th); women’s 100m free (53.05 for 6th in final) Ranomi Kromowidjojo – women’s 50m free (24.35 for 6th in final); women’s 100m free (53.43 for 9th)

However, Olympic qualification can also be obtained by achieving a time equal to or faster than the 12th placed time at the World Championships while racing at one of the following competitions:

Swim Cup Amsterdam 2019, 13-15 Dec 2019, Amsterdam NED

Swim Cup The Hague 2020, 2-5 Apr 2020, The Hague NED

Swim Cup Eindhoven 2020, 8-11 Apr 2020, Eindhoven NED

Any FINA-sanctioned meet between 1 December 2019 and 11 April 2020 that an athlete has had pre-approved by KNZB

In terms of relays, the women’s 4x100m free relay placed 6th in Gwangju, while the women’s medley also snagged a top-10 auto-qualifying spot in 10th place. The mixed medley relay finished 7th to also snag Olympic qualification.

At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, the Netherlands finished 5th in the overall swimming medal table, but their only 2 pieces of hardware came from the open water swimming arena. Ferry Weertman snagged the 10k Olympic title, while Sharon van Rouwendaal did the same in the women’s 10k race.