Natalie Coughlin Shares True Reason why she’s in Swimming for ISL (Video)

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 1

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

WOMEN’S 50 FLY

Sarah SJOSTROM – Energy Standard – 25.16 Brianna THROSSELL – DC Trident – 25.56 Kelsi DAHLIA – Cali Condors – 25.57 Anastasiya SHKURDAI – Energy Standard – 26.04 Elena di LIDDO – Aqua Centurions – 26.05 Natalie HINDS – Cali Condors – 26.11 Silvia di PIETRO – Aqua Centurions – 26.53 Natalie COUGHLIN – DC Trident – 27.01

Sarah Sjostrom won her 4th individual event ahead of Brianna Throssell and Kelsi Dahlia. Sjostrom stopped the clock at 25.16, dominating the field in yet another event. Throssell managed to touch out Dahlia by 1/100, taking second place with 25.56. Energy Standard picked up more points when Anastasiya Shkurdai slipped ahead of Aqua Centurions’ Elena de Liddo, 26.04 to 26.05, for fourth place.

Sarah Sjostrom won her 4th individual event of the meet with the victory in the women’s 50 butterfly, now making her MVP status undisputed. Anastasiya Shkurdai placed 4th, bringing the Energy Standard total points in the race to 14. Sjostrom’s total points for the meet now stands at 80.