1 Recruit in High School Class of 2021 Anthony Grimm Makes College Choice

The top recruit in the high school class of 2021 Anthony Grimm has verbally committed to the University of Texas. Grimm, who is from Fairfax, Virginia, swims for the Mason Makos Swim Team and Oakton High School.

Grimm is similar to another Mid-Atlantic swimmer who swam for Texas, Jack Conger, in that Grimm has a ton of options for where to specialize as his career develops. He has no real weakness, and is elite-class in all 4 strokes. He’s the fastest swimmer int he class in the 50 free, 100 back, and 100 breast.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 19.67 (19.28 relay split)

100 free – 47.59

200 free – 1:47.87

50 back – 20.87

100 back – 45.60

200 back – 1:51.61

100 breast – 52.51

200 breast – 2:03.96

100 fly – 47.40

200 fly – 1:58.36

200 IM – 1:52.59

His time in the 100 back and 100 breaststroke, which were both done as just a sophomore in high school, are already fast enough to qualify for the NCAA Championships based on last year’s invite times. His best time in the 100 back would have placed 21st at last year’s Division I National Championship meet, and 20th in the 100 breaststroke.

Grimm’s list of accomplishments is long, but includes 4 NCSA Junior National titles in March (50 breast, 100 breast, 50 fly, 100 back); the 2019 Virginia 6A state championship in the 50 free; and the 2018 Virginia 6A state championship in the 100 back. His Oakton High School team won the 6A State Championship meet last season behind Grimm’s efforts.

