Keaton Jones Breaks 13-14 National Age Group Record in 200 Backstroke

14-year old Keaton Jones of Swim Neptune in Arizona has broken the 13-14 National Age Group Record in the 200 meter backstroke. While traditionally October is the start of short course season in the United States, Swim Neptune held a long course meet in Chandler.

Jones swam a 2:00.28 at the meet, which broke the 2:00.97 that was set by Josh Zuchowski earlier this year. Zuchowski’s swim broke the old record by almost 2 seconds. The record that he broke was 20 years old and set by Olympic gold medalist Aaron Peirsol in 1998.

Jones hit his Olympic Trials cut earlier this summer at the Arizona Long Course Age Group State Championship meet when he swam 2:01.20, and took one last shot at the record before aging up – this was his last meet before his birthday.

All-Time Top 10 13-14 Boys in U.S. History: 200 LCM Backstroke:

2:00.28, Keaton Jones, 2019 2:00.97, Josh Zuchowski, 2019 2:02.78, Aaron Peirsol, 1998 2:02.86, Ryan Murphy, 2010 2:03.28, Destin Lasco, 2016 2:04.06, Michael Andrew, 2014 2:04.30, Braeden Haughey, 2018 2:04.47, Harrison Lierz, 2017 2:04.87, Benjamin Ho, 2013 2:05.26, Matthew Fenlon, 2017

At the same meet, Jones swam a 2:09.93 in the 200 IM.

Below is a video of Jones’ 2:01.2 Olympic Trials cut from this summer: