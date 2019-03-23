Joshua Zuchowski Breaks Decades-Old Peirsol National Age Group Record

On Friday evening at the 2019 Spring International Championsship meet in Clearwater, Florida, 14-year old Joshua Zuchowski of Flood Aquatics took down a legendary National Age Group Record.

Swimming in the long course meters final of the 200 backstroke, Zuchowski swam a 2:00.97. That time breaks the old National Age Group Record by almost 2 seconds, and is an Olympic Trials cut for Zuchowski.

The old mark has stood for a long time, too. It was set in 1998 by backstroker Aaron Peirsol, the best backstroker of his generation, at 2:02.78. Peirsol would go on to win 5 Olympic gold medals, 7 total Olympic medals, and break multiple World Records in his distinguished career.

That time by Zuchowski ranks 2nd nationally among all 18 & unders this season, behind only 18-year old Ethan Harder, who swam 1:59.79 at the Youth Olympics; and ahead of Carson Foster. He’s the youngest male qualifier so far for the 2020 Olympic Trials so far.

The meet has yards prelims sessions and meters finals sessions.

Zuchowski’s other results: