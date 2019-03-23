2019 W. NCAAs: How Did Double-Event Finalists Fair on Night 3?

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

With the 200 free and all three 100s stroke taking place on the third night of NCAAs, there’s ample opportunity for swimmers to double-up on individual events; some will even swim a third event, if they’re used on a medley relay. Of course, the 400 IM also happened Friday night, but no one opted to double-up with it.

Five swimmers in total who swam two individual events made either an A- or B-final in both Friday night. The most common double, unsurprisingly, is the 100 fly and 100 back. Auburn’s Aly Tetzloff, Cal’s Izzy Ivey, and Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil went 100 fly/100 back, and all swam on a relay, while Cal’s Katie McLaughlin went 200 free/100fly and Stanford’s Taylor Ruck 200 free/100 back.

Of the ten total individual finals between the five, seven were faster than the swimmer’s prelims swim. Tetzloff did not improve in her 100 back final, but did improve in her 100 fly; McLaughlin did not improve in her 200 free, but did in her 100 fly; and MacNeil did not improve in her 100 back, but did in her 100 fly.

Name 1st Event Prelims Time Finals Time 2nd Event Prelims Time Finals Time 3rd Event Prelims time Finals time Aly Tetzloff (AUB) 100 fly 50.94 50.61 100 back 50.96 51.33 50 back/fly relay split 24.29 (back) 23.07 (fly) Izzy Ivey (CAL) 100 fly 51.23 50.82 100 back 50.88 50.42 50 back relay leadoff NA 24.07 Katie McLaughlin (CAL) 200 free 1:42.85 1:43.53 100 fly 51.05 49.97 NA Maggie MacNeil (MICH) 100 fly 50.35 49.66 100 back 50.63 50.98 50 fly relay split 22.84 22.73 Taylor Ruck (STAN) 200 free 1:41.83 1:40.37 100 back 50.79 50.34 NA

In particular, both first-years in the group had monster days. Cal’s mid-year addition Izzy Ivey, who hadn’t been under :52 before starting this semester, went 50.88 in prelims and 50.42 in finals for fourth place overall in the 100 back. She also went a best time by .33 in the 100 fly.

Stanford’s Taylor Ruck had a best time of 1:42.80 (from Pac-12s last month) in a flat start 200 free at the start of the meet and went 1:40.37 Friday night. She also improved her 100 back best time by .18 in finals.