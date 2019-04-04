Who Returns the Most Points? Looking Ahead to 2020 D1 Womens Champs

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 20th – Saturday, March 23rd

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center — Austin, Texas

The Stanford women defended their title this weekend, but the meet was much closer than their last two title wins. However, the closer final margin is not an indication that Stanford’s run at the top is coming to an end.

NCAA’s is a meet dominated by upperclassmen. 67% of this year’s individual points were scored by juniors and seniors. Sophomores scored only 16% of the points, and freshmen scored 17%.

Eight of the top 10 scoring classes were junior or senior classes. They were: #2 Indiana seniors, 93 individual points, #3 Cal seniors 88, #4 Michigan seniors 84, #5 Tennessee juniors 80, #6 Cal juniors 79, #7 UCLA seniors 75, #8 Texas A&M seniors 69.5, and #9 Stanford seniors 69.

The other two top ten classes? #1 the Stanford freshmen 127, and #10 the Stanford sophomores 69. That means not only will those classes be around for years to come, but as when they become juniors and seniors their point totals should improve.

Stanford return 233.5 individual points, 90.5 more points than next best Cal who return 143. The third best returning point total belongs to Virginia who return 104. Next best are Minnesota with 94, Tennessee with 85, NC State with 82.5, Michigan with 74, and Kentucky with 72.5.

Based on returning points Stanford are massive favorites heading into next year, but pure returning points numbers actually underrates how big Stanford’s returning swimmer advantage is.

One of the best metrics for predicting the next season’s championships is a re scoring of the NCAA meet with the seniors removed. In such a re scoring, Stanford score 359.5 individual points, 166.5 more than next best Cal who score 193.

This is a function of Stanford’s depth. Stanford return 7 athletes that scored more than 10 points this year, but they also return 9 athletes that scored between 1 and 10 points at nationals this year. Those lower scoring athletes are already scoring quality. If they all move up even a couple of places, Stanford stand to gain tons of points.

In contrast, Cal only return 10 swimmers that even participated in this year’s meet.

Another team that greatly benefits from the re score with out the seniors is Georgia. Georgia return 49 individual points, but in the no seniors re scoring they return 100. With the expected return of this year’s #1 recruit Eva Merrell, Georgia could return to their normal place near the top of the division next year.

The no seniors re scoring points to a wide open race for 3rd next year 4 teams are within 19 points. Virgina have 139, NC State 127.5, Tennessee have 120, and Minnesota have 120 (This over rates Minnesota slightly. Most of their returning points are from divers and a distance swimmer. Both things that don’t translate well into relay points).

This year’s top Big 10 team’s are both way down in the returning points standings. Michigan return the 7th most individual points, but in the no seniors re scoring they fall to 11th. Indiana have only 55 in the no seniors scoring, the 21st most, and 5th among Big 10 teams (also only 5 more than Purdue).

This year’s 4th place team Louisville is also way down in the returing points standings. The Cardinals have the 17th most no seniors points.

Below are the returning points totals for each team and below that is an event by event break down for every returning nationals swimmer and diver.

Returning Points

Returning Points No SR Points Stanford 233.5 359.5 California 143 193 Virginia 104 139 NC State 82.5 127.5 Tennessee 85 120 Minnesota 94 120 Georgia 49 100 Texas 60.5 99.5 Kentucky 72.5 87.5 USC 56 84 Michigan 74 83 Arizona 50.5 77.5 ASU 45 75 Arkansas 63 71 Auburn 34 65 TAMU 38 63 Louisville 35 62 Wisconsin 60 60 Ohio State 25 59 Florida 37 56 Indiana 22 55 Purdue 31 50 Duke 17 38.5 Nebraska 16 28 MIAF 19 26 Notre Dame 2 21 Northwestern 15 19 FSU 14 16 Hawaii 14 16 FIU 11 15 South Carolina 5 14 Alabama 12 14 San Diego St 9 12 VT 5 12 Akron 6 11 Missouri 5 7 Harvard 0 7 UNC 0 6.5 Iowa 0 5 UCLA 0 2 Nevada 0 2 LSU 0 1

Individual Breakdown

Stanford

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Taylor Ruck FR 50 54 200 Free 2 1:40.37 1 100 Back 3 50.34 2 200 Back 2 1:47.59 2 Brooke Forde SO 43 52 500 Free 1 4:31.34 1 400 IM 3 3:59.26 1 200 Fly 10 1:53.93 7 Lauren Pitzer SO 22 34 500 Free 6 4:36.57 5 200 Free 9 1:42.84 5 100 Free 17 48.13 11 Allie Raab FR 21 29 400 IM 7 4:06.11 3 100 Breast 28 59.94 20 200 Breast 9 2:06.85 6 Lucie Nordmann FR 20 23 50 Free 33 22.46 23 100 Back 11 51.44 9 200 Back 5 1:51.1 5 Katie Drabot JR 19.5 30 500 Free 11 4:37.87 9 200 Free 18 1:44.98 11 200 Fly 5 1:51.94 3 Erin Voss JR 18 23 500 Free 21 4:40.65 15 100 Back 14 51.87 11 200 Back 4 1:50.92 4 Daria Lenz FR 10 25 1 mtr Diving 11 302.65 6 Platform Diving 13 254.95 7 Carolina Sculti FR 8 21 1 mtr Diving 12 297.8 7 3 mtr Diving 14 316.6 9 Platform Diving 30 234.75 18 Zoe Bartel FR 6 11.5 100 Breast 24 59.89 16 200 Breast 11 2:08.27 8 Anya Goeders FR 5 9 50 Free 12 22.07 9 Amalie Fackenth FR 4 11 50 Free 24 22.27 17 100 Fly 42 52.86 30 100 Free 13 48.23 8 Morgan Tankersl FR 3 9 500 Free 14 4:38.43 12 200 Free 23 1:45.27 15 1650 Free 19 16:08.35 15 Grace Zhao SO 2 7 100 Breast 31 59.96 23 200 Breast 15 2:09.32 10 Haley Farnswort JR 1 7 1 mtr Diving 16 277.85 10 Megan Byrnes JR 1 5 500 Free 24 4:41.14 18 1650 Free 16 16:03.64 12 Allie Szekely JR 0 9 400 IM 18 4:08.54 11 200 Back 18 1:53.22 14 200 Breast 31 2:10.32 20 Mia Paulsen SO 0 0 3 mtr Diving 37 265.05 25 Platform Diving 35 213.8 21

California

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Abbey Weitzeil JR 50 54 50 Free 1 21.02 1 200 Free 4 1:42.29 2 100 Free 4 46.97 2 Izzy Ivey FR 37 45 200 IM 9 1:53.87 5 100 Fly 6 50.82 4 100 Back 4 50.42 3 Keaton Blovad JR 18 29 200 IM 11 1:55.46 6 100 Back 9 51.39 7 200 Back 14 1:52.99 13 Robin Neumann SO 14 24 500 Free 26 4:41.25 19 200 Free 8 1:43.72 4 100 Free 14 48.24 9 Ema Rajic FR 11 13 100 Breast 8 59.43 6 200 Breast 33 2:10.68 22 Maddie Murphy JR 11 18 50 Free 9 21.91 7 100 Fly 15 52.12 11 100 Free 34 49.02 24 Cassidy Bayer FR 2 5 500 Free 57 4:49.99 45 200 Fly 15 1:55.77 12 Sophie Krivokap SO 0 0 100 Fly 53 53.56 38 100 Back 25 52.37 19 200 Back 39 1:55.42 28 Ali Harrison SO 0 0 100 Breast 46 1:01.03 35 200 Breast 57 2:14.43 41 Alicia Wilson FR 0 5 200 IM 18 1:56.54 12 100 Back 44 53.22 29 200 Back 31 1:54.51 23

Michigan

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Maggie MacNeil FR 45 47 50 Free 4 21.5 3 100 Fly 2 49.66 2 100 Back 6 50.98 5 Sierra Schmidt SO 17 21 500 Free 13 4:37.99 11 200 Free 39 1:46.76 29 1650 Free 6 15:50.19 4 Miranda Tucker JR 12 14 200 IM 33 1:57.50 21 100 Breast 7 58.83 5 200 Breast 29 2:10.06 18 Daria Pyshnenko SO 0 0 50 Free 31 22.42 22 Vanessa Krause JR 0 1 100 Fly 51 53.51 37 200 Fly 21 1:55.97 16 Camryn McPherso SO 0 0 1 mtr Diving 49 225.45 32 Christy Cutshaw SO 0 0 Platform Diving 28 238.75 17 Chloe Hicks JR 0 0 200 Back 35 1:54.82 27

Louisville

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Grace Oglesby JR 27 30 100 Fly 8 51.1 6 200 Fly 3 1:50.80 2 Molly Fears JR 5 16 3 mtr Diving 23 298.35 14 Platform Diving 12 258.65 6 Alena Kraus FR 3 6 500 Free 50 4:46.64 39 200 Free 40 1:46.84 30 200 Fly 14 1:55.34 11 Mariia Astashki SO 0 2 100 Breast 34 1:00.01 26 200 Breast 25 2:09.78 15 Maria Eduarda S FR 0 0 200 IM 61 2:01.38 41 400 IM 42 4:21.97 31 200 Fly 50 2:00.98 36 Kaylee Wheeler FR 0 2 100 Breast 23 59.87 15 200 Breast 50 2:12.43 36 Lainey Visscher JR 0 2 50 Free 21 22.22 15 Michaela Sliney JR 0 0 1 mtr Diving 37 250.1 26 3 mtr Diving 42 248.5 30 Arina Openyshev SO 0 0 500 Free 61 4:53.48 49 200 Free 32 1:46.20 23 Sophie Cattermo JR 0 0 500 Free 52 4:47.03 41 200 Free 35 1:46.71 25 1650 Free 30 16:15.18 23 Morgan Friesen SO 0 4 100 Breast 30 59.95 22 200 Breast 21 2:09.13 13

Texas

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Alison Gibson JR 28.5 31.5 1 mtr Diving 3 338.65 2 3 mtr Diving 6 368.75 4 Evie Pfeifer SO 16 24 500 Free 7 4:37.09 6 400 IM 23 4:09.49 15 1650 Free 13 15:59.87 9 Claire Adams JR 13 24 100 Back 10 51.43 8 100 Free 11 47.91 6 Julia Cook FR 2 9 50 Free 28 22.35 20 100 Back 15 51.98 12 100 Free 21 48.35 13 Grace Ariola FR 1 4 50 Free 16 22.38 13 100 Back 29 52.44 22 100 Free 25 48.58 17 Kennedy Lohman JR 0 0 100 Breast 31 59.96 23 200 Breast 48 2:12.02 34 Paola Pineda FR 0 7 Platform Diving 17 254.85 10 Lauren Case JR 0 0 100 Fly 46 53.15 33 200 Fly 31 1:56.56 24

Virginia

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Paige Madden SO 38 40 500 Free 2 4:32.98 2 200 Free 5 1:43.03 3 200 Back 10 1:51.36 10 Morgan Hill JR 18 28 50 Free 13 22.09 10 100 Fly 7 50.84 5 100 Free 15 48.33 10 Alexis Wenger FR 13 15 100 Breast 6 58.64 4 200 Breast 32 2:10.50 21 Megan Moroney JR 13 24 200 Free 16 1:45.03 9 100 Back 19 52.06 14 200 Back 7 1:51.28 7 Kaki Christense FR 11 14 100 Breast 39 1:00.35 28 200 Breast 8 2:08.74 5 Emma Seiberlich SO 6 6 500 Free 43 4:44.35 33 100 Back 32 52.61 25 200 Back 11 1:52.14 11 Abby Richter SO 5 12 200 IM 12 1:56.01 7 400 IM 30 4:11.84 21 200 Fly 27 1:56.30 20 Caroline Gmelic SO 0 0 100 Back 26 52.38 20 200 Back 44 1:55.85 33 Jessica Nava FR 0 0 100 Fly 28 52.31 20 200 Fly 28 1:56.31 21 Marcie Maguire SO 0 0 100 Back 23 52.3 17 200 Back 25 1:53.81 18 Julia Menkhaus FR 0 0 200 IM 49 1:59.16 32 100 Back 35 52.84 28 200 Fly 39 1:57.29 28 Kyla Valls SO 0 0 100 Free 40 49.52 29

NC State

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Sophie Hansson FR 32 40 100 Breast 3 57.9 1 200 Breast 3 2:06.18 1 Ky-lee Perry JR 24 29 50 Free 7 21.57 5 100 Free 7 47.43 4 Kylee Alons FR 15.5 21.5 50 Free 8 21.89 6 100 Fly 19 52.12 13 200 Back 12 1:52.34 12 Makayla Sargent JR 6 13 200 IM 39 1:58.15 26 400 IM 11 4:05.81 6 1650 Free 37 16:24.53 28 Julia Poole SO 3 13 200 IM 14 1:56.45 9 400 IM 20 4:08.96 13 200 Breast 41 2:11.29 29 Kate Moore SO 2 9 500 Free 15 4:39.45 13 400 IM 19 4:08.79 12 200 Back 26 1:53.85 19 Summer Finke JR 0 0 400 IM 39 4:15.7 30 1650 Free 25 16:11.6 19 Olivia Calegan SO 0 0 50 Free 47 23.04 34 100 Breast 26 59.91 18 Emma Muzzy FR 0 2 200 IM 36 1:57.76 24 400 IM 32 4:12.18 23 200 Back 20 1:53.46 15 Tamila Holub SO 0 0 500 Free 47 4:46.03 36 1650 Free 36 16:18.73 27

Tennessee

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Erika Brown JR 46 49 50 Free 2 21.23 2 100 Fly 4 50.38 3 100 Free 5 46.99 3 Meghan Small JR 21 27 200 IM 7 1:53.57 4 200 Free 22 1:45.07 14 200 Back 9 1:51.13 9 Tess Cieplucha JR 13 25 200 IM 13 1:56.33 8 400 IM 9 4:04.88 5 200 Breast 46 2:11.83 32 Nikol Popov SO 3 7 100 Breast 14 59.59 10 200 Breast 41 2:11.29 29 Sinclair Larson FR 2 8 500 Free 33 4:42.08 25 400 IM 15 4:08.43 10 200 Back 23 1:53.68 16 Amanda Nunan SO 0 4 500 Free 37 4:43.1 29 1650 Free 17 16:04.41 13 Stanzi Moseley JR 0 0 50 Free 37 22.56 26 100 Fly 43 53.06 31 Bailey Grinter SO 0 0 50 Free 36 22.53 25 100 Back 50 53.34 35 100 Free 38 49.24 28 Alexis Yager SO 0 0 200 IM 40 1:58.16 27 400 IM 31 4:11.99 22 200 Breast 56 2:14.32 40

Indiana

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Noelle Peplowsk FR 13 20 500 Free 27 4:41.51 20 100 Breast 21 59.81 13 200 Breast 6 2:06.94 3 Cassy Jernberg JR 5 11 500 Free 36 4:43.07 28 1650 Free 12 15:58.1 8 Mackenzie Looze FR 4 17 200 IM 17 1:56.54 11 400 IM 13 4:07.96 8 200 Breast 36 2:11.07 24 Josie Grote SO 0 0 500 Free 34 4:42.96 26 400 IM 25 4:10.42 17 Christin Rockwa FR 0 1 500 Free 41 4:43.96 32 400 IM 26 4:11.08 18 1650 Free 20 16:08.59 16 Shelby Koontz JR 0 4 100 Fly 20 52.13 13 Maggie Wallace FR 0 0 500 Free 59 4:50.67 47 1650 Free 24 16:11.13 18 Bailey Kovac SO 0 0 200 IM 43 1:58.4 29 400 IM 35 4:12.91 26 200 Breast 52 2:12.76 37 Morgan Scott FR 0 2 100 Back 20 52.17 15

USC

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Louise Hansson JR 55 57 200 IM 4 1:52.14 2 100 Fly 1 49.26 1 200 Fly 1 1:50.28 1 Carly Souza JR 1 9 Platform Diving 16 215.9 9 Maggie Aroesty SO 0 0 100 Breast 44 1:00.55 33 200 Breast 59 2:15.01 43 Naomi Gowlett JR 0 4 1 mtr Diving 24 277.5 16 3 mtr Diving 39 257.7 27 Platform Diving 24 243.4 14 Jemma Schlicht SO 0 2 100 Fly 22 52.16 15 100 Free 27 48.64 19 Catherine Sanch JR 0 4 100 Fly 34 52.57 24 200 Fly 18 1:55.87 13 Marta Ciesla SO 0 3 50 Free 19 22.15 14 100 Free 41 49.54 30 Laticia-Leigh T FR 0 1 200 Free 34 1:46.47 24 100 Free 24 48.55 16 Caitlin Tycz SO 0 0 100 Fly 39 52.68 28 200 Fly 33 1:56.75 25 Tatum Wade JR 0 4 200 IM 35 1:57.74 23 200 Free 20 1:45.00 13

Minnesota

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Sarah Bacon JR 34 36 1 mtr Diving 1 363.2 1 3 mtr Diving 5 373.65 3 Mackenzie Padin SO 32 33 500 Free 3 4:35.21 3 200 Free 37 1:46.74 27 1650 Free 3 15:47.16 2 Lindsey Kozelsk JR 22 29 100 Breast 4 58.09 2 200 Breast 10 2:07.77 7 Kristen Hayden JR 6 22 1 mtr Diving 22 277.9 14 3 mtr Diving 11 340.2 6 Platform Diving 20 246.45 11 Tevyn Waddell JR 0 0 100 Fly 29 52.43 21 100 Back 31 52.59 24 200 Back 27 1:53.9 20

Auburn

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Sonnele Oeztuer SO 13 14 500 Free 22 4:40.86 16 200 Back 6 1:51.22 6 Claire Fisch JR 12 20 50 Free 14 22.12 11 100 Free 9 47.78 5 Alison Maillard JR 5 18 1 mtr Diving 17 289.3 11 3 mtr Diving 12 326.95 7 Platform Diving 32 222.75 20 Julie Meynen JR 2 7 50 Free 15 22.18 12 100 Free 23 48.53 15 Emily Hetzer FR 2 6 500 Free 23 4:41.13 17 200 Free 49 1:47.6 37 1650 Free 15 16:01.33 11 Jewels Harris SO 0 0 100 Fly 43 53.06 31 200 Fly 44 1:58.55 31

TAMU

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Anna Belousova JR 18 26 200 IM 34 1:57.66 22 100 Breast 11 59.09 8 200 Breast 7 2:07.05 4 Jing Quah SO 11 14 200 IM 26 1:57.07 18 100 Fly 26 52.26 18 200 Fly 8 1:53.61 5 Taylor Pike SO 6 11 100 Fly 37 52.66 26 200 Fly 11 1:54.33 8 Haley Yelle SO 3 7 500 Free 32 4:42.00 24 200 Free 45 1:47.29 34 1650 Free 14 16:01.01 10 Camryn Toney SO 0 0 200 IM 52 1:59.49 34 400 IM 27 4:11.14 19 200 Fly 46 1:59.1 33 Charlye Campbel SO 0 5 1 mtr Diving 19 283.95 12 Kylie Powers FR 0 0 100 Breast 43 1:00.47 32 200 Breast 47 2:11.97 33 Joy Field SO 0 0 500 Free 45 4:44.58 34 1650 Free 32 16:16.47 24

Arizona

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Delaney Schnell SO 31.5 42.5 1 mtr Diving 13 291.5 8 3 mtr Diving 6 368.75 4 Platform Diving 4 321.45 2 Kirsten Jacobse JR 10 21 500 Free 11 4:37.87 9 200 Free 12 1:44.17 6 1650 Free 26 16:11.66 20 Hannah Cox JR 9 14 500 Free 9 4:36.04 8 200 Free 26 1:45.69 17 1650 Free 18 16:04.71 14 Mallory Korenwi JR 0 0 100 Breast 37 1:00.23 28 200 Breast 53 2:12.91 38 Ayumi Macias JR 0 0 500 Free 39 4:43.23 31 200 Free 46 1:47.34 35 1650 Free 28 16:12.79 21 Aria Bernal FR 0 0 100 Back 24 52.32 18 200 Back 55 2:00.71 42

Kentucky

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Asia Seidt JR 43.5 48 200 IM 5 1:53.54 2 100 Back 5 50.68 4 200 Back 3 1:48.65 3 Bailey Bonnett SO 14 17 200 IM 37 1:57.77 25 100 Breast 28 59.94 20 200 Breast 5 2:06.91 2 Ali Galyer JR 11 11 200 Free 31 1:46.03 22 100 Back 48 53.29 33 200 Back 8 1:51.62 8 Kyndal Knight FR 4 11 1 mtr Diving 25 271.6 17 3 mtr Diving 13 322.55 8 Izzy Gati FR 0 0 100 Fly 48 53.24 34 200 Fly 22 1:56.05 17 Sophie Sorenson FR 0 0 100 Back 53 54.4 38 200 Back 43 1:55.78 32 Madison Winstea JR 0 0.5 100 Breast 24 59.89 16 200 Breast 34 2:10.94 23

Wisconsin

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Beata Nelson JR 60 60 200 IM 1 1:50.79 1 100 Back 1 49.18 1 200 Back 1 1:47.24 1 Lillie Hosack FR 0 0 200 IM 42 1:58.38 28 200 Free 27 1:45.87 18

UCLA

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Claire Grover FR 0 2 50 Free 22 22.25 15 100 Breast 48 1:01.17 36 100 Free 33 48.95 23 Mara Newman FR 0 0 100 Back 55 54.58 40 200 Back 52 1:57.04 40 Kenisha Liu JR 0 0 200 IM 44 1:58.54 30 200 Free 43 1:47.21 33 100 Free 28 48.78 20

Georgia

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Olivia Carter FR 17 24 200 IM 56 2:00.35 38 100 Fly 12 51.77 9 200 Fly 7 1:53.06 4 Courtney Harnis SO 15 20 500 Free 8 4:37.61 7 200 Free 25 1:45.63 16 200 Fly 13 1:55.07 10 Dakota Luther FR 9 18 100 Fly 18 52.1 12 200 Fly 9 1:52.99 6 Veronica Burchi JR 5 12 100 Fly 27 52.29 19 100 Free 12 48.03 7 Freida Lim JR 2 11 Platform Diving 15 246.75 8 Sofia Carnevale JR 1 6 100 Breast 16 59.83 11 200 Breast 37 2:11.12 25 Mckensi Austin JR 0 0 1 mtr Diving 43 236.4 30 3 mtr Diving 35 272.2 23 Callie Dickinso FR 0 0 200 IM 27 1:57.1 19 200 Back 33 1:54.66 25 200 Fly 30 1:56.48 23 Meryn McCann JR 0 0 500 Free 58 4:50.34 46 200 Back 50 1:56.27 38 Maddie Homovich FR 0 0 500 Free 48 4:46.41 37 400 IM 38 4:14.77 29 200 Back 51 1:56.92 39 Danielle Della SO 0 9 200 IM 20 1:56.66 14 100 Breast 42 1:00.46 31 200 Breast 17 2:08.89 11

Arkansas

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Brooke Schultz SO 32 36 1 mtr Diving 4 334.35 3 3 mtr Diving 2 380.5 1 Anna Hopkin FR 31 35 50 Free 5 21.51 4 100 Free 2 46.56 1 Peyton Palsha SO 0 0 500 Free 55 4:48.51 44 1650 Free 40 16:40.2 30

ASU

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Cierra Runge JR 32 41 500 Free 4 4:35.39 4 200 Free 11 1:43.76 6 1650 Free 8 15:53.72 6 Emma Nordin SO 9 20 500 Free 17 4:39.36 14 200 Free 19 1:44.99 12 1650 Free 9 15:54.83 7 Silja Kansakosk JR 4 14 100 Breast 13 59.43 9 200 Breast 18 2:08.95 12 Frida Kaellgren SO 0 0 1 mtr Diving 34 256.2 24 3 mtr Diving 41 252.4 29

South Carolina

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Margaret Higgs JR 5 14 100 Breast 17 59.69 12 200 Breast 12 2:08.86 9 Melinda Novosza FR 0 0 200 Fly 41 1:57.68 29 Kate Sanderson FR 0 0 1650 Free 35 16:17.72 26 Christina Lappi JR 0 0 50 Free 25 22.29 18 100 Fly 40 52.75 29 Hallie Kinsey FR 0 0 200 IM 63 2:03.49 43 100 Fly 50 53.43 36 200 Fly 49 2:00.3 35 Emily Cornell JR 0 0 200 Free 38 1:46.75 28 200 Back 40 1:55.63 29

Missouri

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Haley Hynes JR 5 7 50 Free 26 22.34 18 100 Back 12 51.6 10 Sarah Thompson SO 0 0 50 Free 29 22.36 21 100 Back 30 52.54 23 Jennifer King JR 0 0 200 IM 60 2:00.94 40 100 Back 54 54.44 39 200 Back 49 1:56.21 37

Duke

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Alyssa Marsh JR 13 26 50 Free 11 22.0 8 100 Fly 10 51.72 7 100 Free 22 48.39 14 Kylie Jordan JR 4 7 100 Fly 13 51.86 10 200 Fly 47 1:59.45 34 Cabell Whitlow FR 0 2.5 200 IM 45 1:58.67 31 100 Fly 53 53.56 38 200 Fly 19 1:55.92 14 Maddison Pullin FR 0 2 1 mtr Diving 23 277.7 15 3 mtr Diving 46 117.45 33 Jaina Gaudette JR 0 1 Platform Diving 27 239.45 16 Melissa Pish FR 0 0 200 Free 30 1:45.96 21 100 Free 26 48.63 18

Florida

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Brooke Madden JR 12 15 1 mtr Diving 7 314.55 4 3 mtr Diving 32 278.9 20 Sherridon Dress JR 12 13 100 Back 7 51.03 6 200 Back 24 1:53.77 17 Kelly Fertel JR 11 17 200 IM 23 1:56.94 15 400 IM 8 4:09.92 4 Vanessa Pearl FR 2 11 200 IM 15 1:56.95 10 400 IM 24 4:09.98 16 200 Breast 24 2:09.69 14 Mabel Zavaros FR 0 0 400 IM 37 4:13.86 28 200 Back 45 1:55.89 34 200 Fly 45 1:58.80 32 Savanna Faulcon JR 0 0 500 Free 54 4:48.29 43 400 IM 36 4:13.55 27 Leah Braswell FR 0 0 500 Free 31 4:41.88 23 1650 Free 21 16:09.16 17 Emma Ball JR 0 0 50 Free 49 23.16 36 100 Back 27 52.42 20 Taylor Ault SO 0 0 500 Free 34 4:42.96 26 200 Free 47 1:47.50 36 1650 Free 29 16:13.91 22

Ohio State

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Molly Kowal JR 17 20 500 Free 30 4:41.71 22 400 IM 34 4:12.6 25 1650 Free 2 15:44.61 1 Kathrin Demler JR 5 16 200 IM 19 1:56.62 13 400 IM 21 4:09.13 14 200 Fly 12 1:55.06 9 Katie Trace SO 3 9 400 IM 14 4:08.2 9 Lexie Barker SO 0 4 3 mtr Diving 36 270.9 24 Platform Diving 23 243.5 13 Freya Rayner SO 0 0 50 Free 34 22.5 23 Hanna Gresser SO 0 0 100 Breast 45 1:00.91 34 200 Breast 54 2:13.21 39 Genevieve Anger SO 0 6 3 mtr Diving 17 308.0 11 Kristen Romano SO 0 0 200 IM 25 1:57.02 17 400 IM 29 4:11.55 20 Rebekah Bradley JR 0 4 100 Back 17 51.96 13 200 Back 41 1:55.67 30 Lara Tarvit JR 0 0 1 mtr Diving 28 263.3 20 Platform Diving 39 205.05 23

Purdue

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Emily Meaney JR 17 20 1 mtr Diving 47 231.45 31 3 mtr Diving 33 278.1 21 Platform Diving 2 336.15 1 Emily Bretscher SO 14 28 1 mtr Diving 10 303.65 5 3 mtr Diving 34 277.5 22 Platform Diving 10 267.0 5 Maggie Merriman FR 0 2 Platform Diving 25 243.15 15 Jinq En Phee JR 0 0 100 Breast 27 59.92 19 200 Breast 40 2:11.28 28

Northwestern

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Calypso Sherida SO 15 19 200 IM 24 1:57.00 16 400 IM 4 4:01.35 2 200 Breast 26 2:09.85 16 Miriam Guevara FR 0 0 100 Fly 49 53.35 35

Penn State

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Maddie Hart JR 0 0 100 Fly 25 52.24 17 100 Back 51 53.7 36 200 Fly 25 1:56.26 18

LSU

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Aimee Wilson FR 0 1 1 mtr Diving 27 264.75 19 3 mtr Diving 25 297.45 16

MIAF

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Alicia Blagg SO 19 26 1 mtr Diving 14 287.6 9 3 mtr Diving 3 379.8 2

Nebraska

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Abigail Knapton JR 16 23 3 mtr Diving 15 305.2 10 Platform Diving 5 316.75 3 Jessica Warak FR 0 5 Platform Diving 22 243.65 12

FSU

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Ida Hulkko FR 14 16 100 Breast 5 58.58 3 200 Breast 49 2:12.19 35 Nina Kucheran FR 0 0 200 IM 53 1:59.69 35 100 Breast 33 1:00.00 25 200 Breast 39 2:11.26 27 Ayla Bonniwell JR 0 0 1 mtr Diving 40 243.0 27 Molly Carlson JR 0 0 1 mtr Diving 31 259.65 22 3 mtr Diving 30 281.5 19 Platform Diving 31 230.95 19

Hawaii

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Phoebe Hines JR 14 16 500 Free 28 4:41.58 21 200 Free 41 1:47.06 31 1650 Free 5 15:50.13 3 Karolina Hajkov SO 0 0 100 Back 47 53.28 32 200 Back 53 1:57.56 41 Ivy Houser SO 0 0 Platform Diving 44 173.25 27

Alabama

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Kensey McMahon FR 12 14 500 Free 46 4:45.3 35 1650 Free 7 15:53.18 5 Flora Molnar SO 0 0 50 Free 44 22.74 31 100 Fly 58 53.94 42 100 Free 43 50.12 32 Rhyan White FR 0 0 100 Back 33 52.69 26 200 Back 30 1:54.48 22

FIU

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Maha Gouda FR 11 15 1 mtr Diving 30 259.7 21 Platform Diving 8 270.55 4

San Diego St

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Klara Thormalm SO 9 12 50 Free 48 23.08 35 100 Breast 9 58.93 7 200 Breast 38 2:11.25 26 Morganne McKenn JR 0 0 100 Breast 41 1:00.45 30 200 Breast 58 2:14.57 42 Courtney Vincen JR 0 0 100 Fly 34 52.57 24

Akron

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Sarah Watson FR 6 11 100 Fly 11 51.73 8 Paulina Nogaj SO 0 0 100 Fly 30 52.5 22 200 Fly 43 1:58.48 30

VT

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Reka Gyorgy JR 5 12 500 Free 38 4:43.11 30 400 IM 12 4:06.28 7 200 Back 29 1:54.42 21 Joelle Vereb SO 0 0 200 IM 30 1:57.30 20 100 Fly 30 52.5 22 100 Free 35 49.04 25

Notre Dame

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Abbie Dolan JR 2 16 200 Free 15 1:44.38 8 100 Free 20 48.27 12 Kelly Straub SO 0 4 1 mtr Diving 20 281.55 13 Cailey Grunhard SO 0 0 100 Fly 56 53.7 40 Erin Isola JR 0 0 1 mtr Diving 35 255.8 25 Lindsay Stone SO 0 0 500 Free 51 4:46.97 40 1650 Free 34 16:16.77 25 Bayley Stewart FR 0 0 200 IM 57 2:00.59 39 100 Back 49 53.32 34 200 Back 31 1:54.51 23 Luciana Thomas FR 0 0 200 IM 55 2:00.17 37 200 Fly 26 1:56.29 19 Annie Wiese FR 0 0 3 mtr Diving 27 295.4 17 Carly Quast SO 0 1 100 Back 22 52.29 16

UNC

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Sophie Lindner FR 0 0 100 Fly 59 55.42 43 100 Back 52 54.22 37 200 Back 34 1:54.67 26 Caroline Hauder SO 0 0 200 IM 51 1:59.48 33 100 Breast 49 1:01.28 37 100 Free 37 49.17 27 Bryanna Cameron JR 0 2.5 500 Free 49 4:46.46 38 400 IM 33 4:12.43 24 200 Fly 19 1:55.92 14 Grace Countie FR 0 0 50 Free 40 22.65 29 100 Back 46 53.26 31 Emily Grund FR 0 4 1 mtr Diving 33 256.95 23 3 mtr Diving 22 298.65 13 Platform Diving 40 194.55 24

U.S. Navy

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Meghan Gerdes SO 0 0 3 mtr Diving 40 254.25 28 Platform Diving 42 189.75 26 Martina Thomas FR 0 0 500 Free 53 4:48.23 42 200 Free 36 1:46.72 26 Hannah Montau FR 0 0 1 mtr Diving 50 210.0 33 Platform Diving 41 192.35 25

Iowa

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Hannah Burvill JR 0 0 50 Free 46 22.87 33 200 Free 28 1:45.89 19 100 Free 30 48.92 20 Jayah Mathews SO 0 0 1 mtr Diving 26 268.9 18 3 mtr Diving 29 281.55 18 Samantha Tambor FR 0 5 3 mtr Diving 19 304.55 12

Princeton

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Mimi Lin JR 0 0 1 mtr Diving 42 237.8 29

Harvard

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Samantha Shelto FR 0 0 200 Free 42 1:47.14 32 200 Back 48 1:56.15 36 Miki Dahlke JR 0 7 50 Free 38 22.58 27 200 Free 17 1:44.87 10 100 Free 36 49.06 26 Georgina Milne SO 0 0 3 mtr Diving 45 222.25 32 Esther Lawrence FR 0 0 3 mtr Diving 38 260.15 26

Rutgers

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Tereza Grusova FR 0 0 100 Back 34 52.76 27 200 Back 47 1:56.13 35

Nevada

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Isabel Vazquez FR 0 2 3 mtr Diving 24 297.95 15

Denver

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Josiane Valette JR 0 0 100 Fly 37 52.66 26 200 Fly 36 1:57.01 26

West Virginia

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Morgan Bullock JR 0 0 200 IM 54 1:59.92 36 100 Fly 57 53.86 41 200 Fly 29 1:56.37 22

Richmond

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Hannah Gouger JR 0 0 100 Back 41 53.14 29 200 Back 42 1:55.72 31

SMU

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Andrea Podmanik SO 0 0 100 Breast 36 1:00.22 27 200 Breast 28 2:10.00 17 Erin Trahan JR 0 1 50 Free 45 22.79 32 100 Fly 24 52.22 16 200 Fly 38 1:57.09 27

Northeastern

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Megan Clark JR 0 0 50 Free 39 22.62 28 100 Free 42 49.56 31

Pitt

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Amy Read FR 0 0 3 mtr Diving 43 235.35 31 Platform Diving 36 209.3 22

UMass

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Maja Boric JR 0 0 1 mtr Diving 41 240.7 28

Penn

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Catherine Burok FR 0 0 500 Free 60 4:51.67 48 1650 Free 38 16:25.09 29

James Madison

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Bonnie Zhang JR 0 12 50 Free 42 22.66 30 200 Free 29 1:45.91 20 100 Free 30 48.92 21

Washington St.

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Mackenzie Duart SO 0 0 100 Breast 50 1:01.63 38 200 Breast 44 2:11.33 31

Houston