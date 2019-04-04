Who Returns the Most Points? Looking Ahead to 2020 D1 Womens Champs

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
The Stanford women
defended their title this weekend, but the meet was much closer than their last two title wins. However, the closer final margin is not an indication that Stanford’s run at the top is coming to an end.
NCAA’s is a meet dominated by upperclassmen. 67% of this year’s individual points were scored by juniors and seniors. Sophomores scored only 16% of the points, and freshmen scored 17%.
Eight of the top 10 scoring classes were junior or senior classes. They were: #2 Indiana seniors, 93 individual points, #3 Cal seniors 88, #4 Michigan seniors 84, #5 Tennessee juniors 80, #6 Cal juniors 79, #7 UCLA seniors 75, #8 Texas A&M seniors 69.5, and #9 Stanford seniors 69.
The other two top ten classes? #1 the Stanford freshmen 127, and #10 the Stanford sophomores 69. That means not only will those classes be around for years to come, but as when they become juniors and seniors their point totals should improve.
Stanford return 233.5 individual points, 90.5 more points than next best Cal who return 143. The third best returning point total belongs to Virginia who return 104. Next best are Minnesota with 94, Tennessee with 85, NC State with 82.5, Michigan with 74, and Kentucky with 72.5.
Based on returning points Stanford are massive favorites heading into next year, but pure returning points numbers actually underrates how big Stanford’s returning swimmer advantage is.
One of the best metrics for predicting the next season’s championships is a re scoring of the NCAA meet with the seniors removed. In such a re scoring, Stanford score 359.5 individual points, 166.5 more than next best Cal who score 193.
This is a function of Stanford’s depth. Stanford return 7 athletes that scored more than 10 points this year, but they also return 9 athletes that scored between 1 and 10 points at nationals this year. Those lower scoring athletes are already scoring quality. If they all move up even a couple of places, Stanford stand to gain tons of points.
In contrast, Cal only return 10 swimmers that even participated in this year’s meet.
Another team that greatly benefits from the re score with out the seniors is Georgia. Georgia return 49 individual points, but in the no seniors re scoring they return 100. With the
expected return of this year’s #1 recruit Eva Merrell, Georgia could return to their normal place near the top of the division next year.
The no seniors re scoring points to a wide open race for 3rd next year 4 teams are within 19 points. Virgina have 139, NC State 127.5, Tennessee have 120, and Minnesota have 120 (This over rates Minnesota slightly. Most of their returning points are from divers and a distance swimmer. Both things that don’t translate well into relay points).
This year’s top Big 10 team’s are both way down in the returning points standings. Michigan return the 7th most individual points, but in the no seniors re scoring they fall to 11th. Indiana have only 55 in the no seniors scoring, the 21st most, and 5th among Big 10 teams (also only 5 more than Purdue).
This year’s 4th place team Louisville is also way down in the returing points standings. The Cardinals have the 17th most no seniors points.
Below are the returning points totals for each team and below that is an event by event break down for every returning nationals swimmer and diver.
Returning Points
Returning Points
No SR Points
Stanford
233.5
359.5
California
143
193
Virginia
104
139
NC State
82.5
127.5
Tennessee
85
120
Minnesota
94
120
Georgia
49
100
Texas
60.5
99.5
Kentucky
72.5
87.5
USC
56
84
Michigan
74
83
Arizona
50.5
77.5
ASU
45
75
Arkansas
63
71
Auburn
34
65
TAMU
38
63
Louisville
35
62
Wisconsin
60
60
Ohio State
25
59
Florida
37
56
Indiana
22
55
Purdue
31
50
Duke
17
38.5
Nebraska
16
28
MIAF
19
26
Notre Dame
2
21
Northwestern
15
19
FSU
14
16
Hawaii
14
16
FIU
11
15
South Carolina
5
14
Alabama
12
14
San Diego St
9
12
VT
5
12
Akron
6
11
Missouri
5
7
Harvard
0
7
UNC
0
6.5
Iowa
0
5
UCLA
0
2
Nevada
0
2
LSU
0
1
Individual Breakdown
Stanford
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Taylor Ruck
FR
50
54
200 Free
2
1:40.37
1
100 Back
3
50.34
2
200 Back
2
1:47.59
2
Brooke Forde
SO
43
52
500 Free
1
4:31.34
1
400 IM
3
3:59.26
1
200 Fly
10
1:53.93
7
Lauren Pitzer
SO
22
34
500 Free
6
4:36.57
5
200 Free
9
1:42.84
5
100 Free
17
48.13
11
Allie Raab
FR
21
29
400 IM
7
4:06.11
3
100 Breast
28
59.94
20
200 Breast
9
2:06.85
6
Lucie Nordmann
FR
20
23
50 Free
33
22.46
23
100 Back
11
51.44
9
200 Back
5
1:51.1
5
Katie Drabot
JR
19.5
30
500 Free
11
4:37.87
9
200 Free
18
1:44.98
11
200 Fly
5
1:51.94
3
Erin Voss
JR
18
23
500 Free
21
4:40.65
15
100 Back
14
51.87
11
200 Back
4
1:50.92
4
Daria Lenz
FR
10
25
1 mtr Diving
11
302.65
6
Platform Diving
13
254.95
7
Carolina Sculti
FR
8
21
1 mtr Diving
12
297.8
7
3 mtr Diving
14
316.6
9
Platform Diving
30
234.75
18
Zoe Bartel
FR
6
11.5
100 Breast
24
59.89
16
200 Breast
11
2:08.27
8
Anya Goeders
FR
5
9
50 Free
12
22.07
9
Amalie Fackenth
FR
4
11
50 Free
24
22.27
17
100 Fly
42
52.86
30
100 Free
13
48.23
8
Morgan Tankersl
FR
3
9
500 Free
14
4:38.43
12
200 Free
23
1:45.27
15
1650 Free
19
16:08.35
15
Grace Zhao
SO
2
7
100 Breast
31
59.96
23
200 Breast
15
2:09.32
10
Haley Farnswort
JR
1
7
1 mtr Diving
16
277.85
10
Megan Byrnes
JR
1
5
500 Free
24
4:41.14
18
1650 Free
16
16:03.64
12
Allie Szekely
JR
0
9
400 IM
18
4:08.54
11
200 Back
18
1:53.22
14
200 Breast
31
2:10.32
20
Mia Paulsen
SO
0
0
3 mtr Diving
37
265.05
25
Platform Diving
35
213.8
21
California
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Abbey Weitzeil
JR
50
54
50 Free
1
21.02
1
200 Free
4
1:42.29
2
100 Free
4
46.97
2
Izzy Ivey
FR
37
45
200 IM
9
1:53.87
5
100 Fly
6
50.82
4
100 Back
4
50.42
3
Keaton Blovad
JR
18
29
200 IM
11
1:55.46
6
100 Back
9
51.39
7
200 Back
14
1:52.99
13
Robin Neumann
SO
14
24
500 Free
26
4:41.25
19
200 Free
8
1:43.72
4
100 Free
14
48.24
9
Ema Rajic
FR
11
13
100 Breast
8
59.43
6
200 Breast
33
2:10.68
22
Maddie Murphy
JR
11
18
50 Free
9
21.91
7
100 Fly
15
52.12
11
100 Free
34
49.02
24
Cassidy Bayer
FR
2
5
500 Free
57
4:49.99
45
200 Fly
15
1:55.77
12
Sophie Krivokap
SO
0
0
100 Fly
53
53.56
38
100 Back
25
52.37
19
200 Back
39
1:55.42
28
Ali Harrison
SO
0
0
100 Breast
46
1:01.03
35
200 Breast
57
2:14.43
41
Alicia Wilson
FR
0
5
200 IM
18
1:56.54
12
100 Back
44
53.22
29
200 Back
31
1:54.51
23
Michigan
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Maggie MacNeil
FR
45
47
50 Free
4
21.5
3
100 Fly
2
49.66
2
100 Back
6
50.98
5
Sierra Schmidt
SO
17
21
500 Free
13
4:37.99
11
200 Free
39
1:46.76
29
1650 Free
6
15:50.19
4
Miranda Tucker
JR
12
14
200 IM
33
1:57.50
21
100 Breast
7
58.83
5
200 Breast
29
2:10.06
18
Daria Pyshnenko
SO
0
0
50 Free
31
22.42
22
Vanessa Krause
JR
0
1
100 Fly
51
53.51
37
200 Fly
21
1:55.97
16
Camryn McPherso
SO
0
0
1 mtr Diving
49
225.45
32
Christy Cutshaw
SO
0
0
Platform Diving
28
238.75
17
Chloe Hicks
JR
0
0
200 Back
35
1:54.82
27
Louisville
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Grace Oglesby
JR
27
30
100 Fly
8
51.1
6
200 Fly
3
1:50.80
2
Molly Fears
JR
5
16
3 mtr Diving
23
298.35
14
Platform Diving
12
258.65
6
Alena Kraus
FR
3
6
500 Free
50
4:46.64
39
200 Free
40
1:46.84
30
200 Fly
14
1:55.34
11
Mariia Astashki
SO
0
2
100 Breast
34
1:00.01
26
200 Breast
25
2:09.78
15
Maria Eduarda S
FR
0
0
200 IM
61
2:01.38
41
400 IM
42
4:21.97
31
200 Fly
50
2:00.98
36
Kaylee Wheeler
FR
0
2
100 Breast
23
59.87
15
200 Breast
50
2:12.43
36
Lainey Visscher
JR
0
2
50 Free
21
22.22
15
Michaela Sliney
JR
0
0
1 mtr Diving
37
250.1
26
3 mtr Diving
42
248.5
30
Arina Openyshev
SO
0
0
500 Free
61
4:53.48
49
200 Free
32
1:46.20
23
Sophie Cattermo
JR
0
0
500 Free
52
4:47.03
41
200 Free
35
1:46.71
25
1650 Free
30
16:15.18
23
Morgan Friesen
SO
0
4
100 Breast
30
59.95
22
200 Breast
21
2:09.13
13
Texas
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Alison Gibson
JR
28.5
31.5
1 mtr Diving
3
338.65
2
3 mtr Diving
6
368.75
4
Evie Pfeifer
SO
16
24
500 Free
7
4:37.09
6
400 IM
23
4:09.49
15
1650 Free
13
15:59.87
9
Claire Adams
JR
13
24
100 Back
10
51.43
8
100 Free
11
47.91
6
Julia Cook
FR
2
9
50 Free
28
22.35
20
100 Back
15
51.98
12
100 Free
21
48.35
13
Grace Ariola
FR
1
4
50 Free
16
22.38
13
100 Back
29
52.44
22
100 Free
25
48.58
17
Kennedy Lohman
JR
0
0
100 Breast
31
59.96
23
200 Breast
48
2:12.02
34
Paola Pineda
FR
0
7
Platform Diving
17
254.85
10
Lauren Case
JR
0
0
100 Fly
46
53.15
33
200 Fly
31
1:56.56
24
Virginia
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Paige Madden
SO
38
40
500 Free
2
4:32.98
2
200 Free
5
1:43.03
3
200 Back
10
1:51.36
10
Morgan Hill
JR
18
28
50 Free
13
22.09
10
100 Fly
7
50.84
5
100 Free
15
48.33
10
Alexis Wenger
FR
13
15
100 Breast
6
58.64
4
200 Breast
32
2:10.50
21
Megan Moroney
JR
13
24
200 Free
16
1:45.03
9
100 Back
19
52.06
14
200 Back
7
1:51.28
7
Kaki Christense
FR
11
14
100 Breast
39
1:00.35
28
200 Breast
8
2:08.74
5
Emma Seiberlich
SO
6
6
500 Free
43
4:44.35
33
100 Back
32
52.61
25
200 Back
11
1:52.14
11
Abby Richter
SO
5
12
200 IM
12
1:56.01
7
400 IM
30
4:11.84
21
200 Fly
27
1:56.30
20
Caroline Gmelic
SO
0
0
100 Back
26
52.38
20
200 Back
44
1:55.85
33
Jessica Nava
FR
0
0
100 Fly
28
52.31
20
200 Fly
28
1:56.31
21
Marcie Maguire
SO
0
0
100 Back
23
52.3
17
200 Back
25
1:53.81
18
Julia Menkhaus
FR
0
0
200 IM
49
1:59.16
32
100 Back
35
52.84
28
200 Fly
39
1:57.29
28
Kyla Valls
SO
0
0
100 Free
40
49.52
29
NC State
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Sophie Hansson
FR
32
40
100 Breast
3
57.9
1
200 Breast
3
2:06.18
1
Ky-lee Perry
JR
24
29
50 Free
7
21.57
5
100 Free
7
47.43
4
Kylee Alons
FR
15.5
21.5
50 Free
8
21.89
6
100 Fly
19
52.12
13
200 Back
12
1:52.34
12
Makayla Sargent
JR
6
13
200 IM
39
1:58.15
26
400 IM
11
4:05.81
6
1650 Free
37
16:24.53
28
Julia Poole
SO
3
13
200 IM
14
1:56.45
9
400 IM
20
4:08.96
13
200 Breast
41
2:11.29
29
Kate Moore
SO
2
9
500 Free
15
4:39.45
13
400 IM
19
4:08.79
12
200 Back
26
1:53.85
19
Summer Finke
JR
0
0
400 IM
39
4:15.7
30
1650 Free
25
16:11.6
19
Olivia Calegan
SO
0
0
50 Free
47
23.04
34
100 Breast
26
59.91
18
Emma Muzzy
FR
0
2
200 IM
36
1:57.76
24
400 IM
32
4:12.18
23
200 Back
20
1:53.46
15
Tamila Holub
SO
0
0
500 Free
47
4:46.03
36
1650 Free
36
16:18.73
27
Tennessee
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Erika Brown
JR
46
49
50 Free
2
21.23
2
100 Fly
4
50.38
3
100 Free
5
46.99
3
Meghan Small
JR
21
27
200 IM
7
1:53.57
4
200 Free
22
1:45.07
14
200 Back
9
1:51.13
9
Tess Cieplucha
JR
13
25
200 IM
13
1:56.33
8
400 IM
9
4:04.88
5
200 Breast
46
2:11.83
32
Nikol Popov
SO
3
7
100 Breast
14
59.59
10
200 Breast
41
2:11.29
29
Sinclair Larson
FR
2
8
500 Free
33
4:42.08
25
400 IM
15
4:08.43
10
200 Back
23
1:53.68
16
Amanda Nunan
SO
0
4
500 Free
37
4:43.1
29
1650 Free
17
16:04.41
13
Stanzi Moseley
JR
0
0
50 Free
37
22.56
26
100 Fly
43
53.06
31
Bailey Grinter
SO
0
0
50 Free
36
22.53
25
100 Back
50
53.34
35
100 Free
38
49.24
28
Alexis Yager
SO
0
0
200 IM
40
1:58.16
27
400 IM
31
4:11.99
22
200 Breast
56
2:14.32
40
Indiana
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Noelle Peplowsk
FR
13
20
500 Free
27
4:41.51
20
100 Breast
21
59.81
13
200 Breast
6
2:06.94
3
Cassy Jernberg
JR
5
11
500 Free
36
4:43.07
28
1650 Free
12
15:58.1
8
Mackenzie Looze
FR
4
17
200 IM
17
1:56.54
11
400 IM
13
4:07.96
8
200 Breast
36
2:11.07
24
Josie Grote
SO
0
0
500 Free
34
4:42.96
26
400 IM
25
4:10.42
17
Christin Rockwa
FR
0
1
500 Free
41
4:43.96
32
400 IM
26
4:11.08
18
1650 Free
20
16:08.59
16
Shelby Koontz
JR
0
4
100 Fly
20
52.13
13
Maggie Wallace
FR
0
0
500 Free
59
4:50.67
47
1650 Free
24
16:11.13
18
Bailey Kovac
SO
0
0
200 IM
43
1:58.4
29
400 IM
35
4:12.91
26
200 Breast
52
2:12.76
37
Morgan Scott
FR
0
2
100 Back
20
52.17
15
USC
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Louise Hansson
JR
55
57
200 IM
4
1:52.14
2
100 Fly
1
49.26
1
200 Fly
1
1:50.28
1
Carly Souza
JR
1
9
Platform Diving
16
215.9
9
Maggie Aroesty
SO
0
0
100 Breast
44
1:00.55
33
200 Breast
59
2:15.01
43
Naomi Gowlett
JR
0
4
1 mtr Diving
24
277.5
16
3 mtr Diving
39
257.7
27
Platform Diving
24
243.4
14
Jemma Schlicht
SO
0
2
100 Fly
22
52.16
15
100 Free
27
48.64
19
Catherine Sanch
JR
0
4
100 Fly
34
52.57
24
200 Fly
18
1:55.87
13
Marta Ciesla
SO
0
3
50 Free
19
22.15
14
100 Free
41
49.54
30
Laticia-Leigh T
FR
0
1
200 Free
34
1:46.47
24
100 Free
24
48.55
16
Caitlin Tycz
SO
0
0
100 Fly
39
52.68
28
200 Fly
33
1:56.75
25
Tatum Wade
JR
0
4
200 IM
35
1:57.74
23
200 Free
20
1:45.00
13
Minnesota
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Sarah Bacon
JR
34
36
1 mtr Diving
1
363.2
1
3 mtr Diving
5
373.65
3
Mackenzie Padin
SO
32
33
500 Free
3
4:35.21
3
200 Free
37
1:46.74
27
1650 Free
3
15:47.16
2
Lindsey Kozelsk
JR
22
29
100 Breast
4
58.09
2
200 Breast
10
2:07.77
7
Kristen Hayden
JR
6
22
1 mtr Diving
22
277.9
14
3 mtr Diving
11
340.2
6
Platform Diving
20
246.45
11
Tevyn Waddell
JR
0
0
100 Fly
29
52.43
21
100 Back
31
52.59
24
200 Back
27
1:53.9
20
Auburn
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Sonnele Oeztuer
SO
13
14
500 Free
22
4:40.86
16
200 Back
6
1:51.22
6
Claire Fisch
JR
12
20
50 Free
14
22.12
11
100 Free
9
47.78
5
Alison Maillard
JR
5
18
1 mtr Diving
17
289.3
11
3 mtr Diving
12
326.95
7
Platform Diving
32
222.75
20
Julie Meynen
JR
2
7
50 Free
15
22.18
12
100 Free
23
48.53
15
Emily Hetzer
FR
2
6
500 Free
23
4:41.13
17
200 Free
49
1:47.6
37
1650 Free
15
16:01.33
11
Jewels Harris
SO
0
0
100 Fly
43
53.06
31
200 Fly
44
1:58.55
31
TAMU
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Anna Belousova
JR
18
26
200 IM
34
1:57.66
22
100 Breast
11
59.09
8
200 Breast
7
2:07.05
4
Jing Quah
SO
11
14
200 IM
26
1:57.07
18
100 Fly
26
52.26
18
200 Fly
8
1:53.61
5
Taylor Pike
SO
6
11
100 Fly
37
52.66
26
200 Fly
11
1:54.33
8
Haley Yelle
SO
3
7
500 Free
32
4:42.00
24
200 Free
45
1:47.29
34
1650 Free
14
16:01.01
10
Camryn Toney
SO
0
0
200 IM
52
1:59.49
34
400 IM
27
4:11.14
19
200 Fly
46
1:59.1
33
Charlye Campbel
SO
0
5
1 mtr Diving
19
283.95
12
Kylie Powers
FR
0
0
100 Breast
43
1:00.47
32
200 Breast
47
2:11.97
33
Joy Field
SO
0
0
500 Free
45
4:44.58
34
1650 Free
32
16:16.47
24
Arizona
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Delaney Schnell
SO
31.5
42.5
1 mtr Diving
13
291.5
8
3 mtr Diving
6
368.75
4
Platform Diving
4
321.45
2
Kirsten Jacobse
JR
10
21
500 Free
11
4:37.87
9
200 Free
12
1:44.17
6
1650 Free
26
16:11.66
20
Hannah Cox
JR
9
14
500 Free
9
4:36.04
8
200 Free
26
1:45.69
17
1650 Free
18
16:04.71
14
Mallory Korenwi
JR
0
0
100 Breast
37
1:00.23
28
200 Breast
53
2:12.91
38
Ayumi Macias
JR
0
0
500 Free
39
4:43.23
31
200 Free
46
1:47.34
35
1650 Free
28
16:12.79
21
Aria Bernal
FR
0
0
100 Back
24
52.32
18
200 Back
55
2:00.71
42
Kentucky
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Asia Seidt
JR
43.5
48
200 IM
5
1:53.54
2
100 Back
5
50.68
4
200 Back
3
1:48.65
3
Bailey Bonnett
SO
14
17
200 IM
37
1:57.77
25
100 Breast
28
59.94
20
200 Breast
5
2:06.91
2
Ali Galyer
JR
11
11
200 Free
31
1:46.03
22
100 Back
48
53.29
33
200 Back
8
1:51.62
8
Kyndal Knight
FR
4
11
1 mtr Diving
25
271.6
17
3 mtr Diving
13
322.55
8
Izzy Gati
FR
0
0
100 Fly
48
53.24
34
200 Fly
22
1:56.05
17
Sophie Sorenson
FR
0
0
100 Back
53
54.4
38
200 Back
43
1:55.78
32
Madison Winstea
JR
0
0.5
100 Breast
24
59.89
16
200 Breast
34
2:10.94
23
Wisconsin
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Beata Nelson
JR
60
60
200 IM
1
1:50.79
1
100 Back
1
49.18
1
200 Back
1
1:47.24
1
Lillie Hosack
FR
0
0
200 IM
42
1:58.38
28
200 Free
27
1:45.87
18
UCLA
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Claire Grover
FR
0
2
50 Free
22
22.25
15
100 Breast
48
1:01.17
36
100 Free
33
48.95
23
Mara Newman
FR
0
0
100 Back
55
54.58
40
200 Back
52
1:57.04
40
Kenisha Liu
JR
0
0
200 IM
44
1:58.54
30
200 Free
43
1:47.21
33
100 Free
28
48.78
20
Georgia
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Olivia Carter
FR
17
24
200 IM
56
2:00.35
38
100 Fly
12
51.77
9
200 Fly
7
1:53.06
4
Courtney Harnis
SO
15
20
500 Free
8
4:37.61
7
200 Free
25
1:45.63
16
200 Fly
13
1:55.07
10
Dakota Luther
FR
9
18
100 Fly
18
52.1
12
200 Fly
9
1:52.99
6
Veronica Burchi
JR
5
12
100 Fly
27
52.29
19
100 Free
12
48.03
7
Freida Lim
JR
2
11
Platform Diving
15
246.75
8
Sofia Carnevale
JR
1
6
100 Breast
16
59.83
11
200 Breast
37
2:11.12
25
Mckensi Austin
JR
0
0
1 mtr Diving
43
236.4
30
3 mtr Diving
35
272.2
23
Callie Dickinso
FR
0
0
200 IM
27
1:57.1
19
200 Back
33
1:54.66
25
200 Fly
30
1:56.48
23
Meryn McCann
JR
0
0
500 Free
58
4:50.34
46
200 Back
50
1:56.27
38
Maddie Homovich
FR
0
0
500 Free
48
4:46.41
37
400 IM
38
4:14.77
29
200 Back
51
1:56.92
39
Danielle Della
SO
0
9
200 IM
20
1:56.66
14
100 Breast
42
1:00.46
31
200 Breast
17
2:08.89
11
Arkansas
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Brooke Schultz
SO
32
36
1 mtr Diving
4
334.35
3
3 mtr Diving
2
380.5
1
Anna Hopkin
FR
31
35
50 Free
5
21.51
4
100 Free
2
46.56
1
Peyton Palsha
SO
0
0
500 Free
55
4:48.51
44
1650 Free
40
16:40.2
30
ASU
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Cierra Runge
JR
32
41
500 Free
4
4:35.39
4
200 Free
11
1:43.76
6
1650 Free
8
15:53.72
6
Emma Nordin
SO
9
20
500 Free
17
4:39.36
14
200 Free
19
1:44.99
12
1650 Free
9
15:54.83
7
Silja Kansakosk
JR
4
14
100 Breast
13
59.43
9
200 Breast
18
2:08.95
12
Frida Kaellgren
SO
0
0
1 mtr Diving
34
256.2
24
3 mtr Diving
41
252.4
29
South Carolina
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Margaret Higgs
JR
5
14
100 Breast
17
59.69
12
200 Breast
12
2:08.86
9
Melinda Novosza
FR
0
0
200 Fly
41
1:57.68
29
Kate Sanderson
FR
0
0
1650 Free
35
16:17.72
26
Christina Lappi
JR
0
0
50 Free
25
22.29
18
100 Fly
40
52.75
29
Hallie Kinsey
FR
0
0
200 IM
63
2:03.49
43
100 Fly
50
53.43
36
200 Fly
49
2:00.3
35
Emily Cornell
JR
0
0
200 Free
38
1:46.75
28
200 Back
40
1:55.63
29
Missouri
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Haley Hynes
JR
5
7
50 Free
26
22.34
18
100 Back
12
51.6
10
Sarah Thompson
SO
0
0
50 Free
29
22.36
21
100 Back
30
52.54
23
Jennifer King
JR
0
0
200 IM
60
2:00.94
40
100 Back
54
54.44
39
200 Back
49
1:56.21
37
Duke
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Alyssa Marsh
JR
13
26
50 Free
11
22.0
8
100 Fly
10
51.72
7
100 Free
22
48.39
14
Kylie Jordan
JR
4
7
100 Fly
13
51.86
10
200 Fly
47
1:59.45
34
Cabell Whitlow
FR
0
2.5
200 IM
45
1:58.67
31
100 Fly
53
53.56
38
200 Fly
19
1:55.92
14
Maddison Pullin
FR
0
2
1 mtr Diving
23
277.7
15
3 mtr Diving
46
117.45
33
Jaina Gaudette
JR
0
1
Platform Diving
27
239.45
16
Melissa Pish
FR
0
0
200 Free
30
1:45.96
21
100 Free
26
48.63
18
Florida
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Brooke Madden
JR
12
15
1 mtr Diving
7
314.55
4
3 mtr Diving
32
278.9
20
Sherridon Dress
JR
12
13
100 Back
7
51.03
6
200 Back
24
1:53.77
17
Kelly Fertel
JR
11
17
200 IM
23
1:56.94
15
400 IM
8
4:09.92
4
Vanessa Pearl
FR
2
11
200 IM
15
1:56.95
10
400 IM
24
4:09.98
16
200 Breast
24
2:09.69
14
Mabel Zavaros
FR
0
0
400 IM
37
4:13.86
28
200 Back
45
1:55.89
34
200 Fly
45
1:58.80
32
Savanna Faulcon
JR
0
0
500 Free
54
4:48.29
43
400 IM
36
4:13.55
27
Leah Braswell
FR
0
0
500 Free
31
4:41.88
23
1650 Free
21
16:09.16
17
Emma Ball
JR
0
0
50 Free
49
23.16
36
100 Back
27
52.42
20
Taylor Ault
SO
0
0
500 Free
34
4:42.96
26
200 Free
47
1:47.50
36
1650 Free
29
16:13.91
22
Ohio State
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Molly Kowal
JR
17
20
500 Free
30
4:41.71
22
400 IM
34
4:12.6
25
1650 Free
2
15:44.61
1
Kathrin Demler
JR
5
16
200 IM
19
1:56.62
13
400 IM
21
4:09.13
14
200 Fly
12
1:55.06
9
Katie Trace
SO
3
9
400 IM
14
4:08.2
9
Lexie Barker
SO
0
4
3 mtr Diving
36
270.9
24
Platform Diving
23
243.5
13
Freya Rayner
SO
0
0
50 Free
34
22.5
23
Hanna Gresser
SO
0
0
100 Breast
45
1:00.91
34
200 Breast
54
2:13.21
39
Genevieve Anger
SO
0
6
3 mtr Diving
17
308.0
11
Kristen Romano
SO
0
0
200 IM
25
1:57.02
17
400 IM
29
4:11.55
20
Rebekah Bradley
JR
0
4
100 Back
17
51.96
13
200 Back
41
1:55.67
30
Lara Tarvit
JR
0
0
1 mtr Diving
28
263.3
20
Platform Diving
39
205.05
23
Purdue
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Emily Meaney
JR
17
20
1 mtr Diving
47
231.45
31
3 mtr Diving
33
278.1
21
Platform Diving
2
336.15
1
Emily Bretscher
SO
14
28
1 mtr Diving
10
303.65
5
3 mtr Diving
34
277.5
22
Platform Diving
10
267.0
5
Maggie Merriman
FR
0
2
Platform Diving
25
243.15
15
Jinq En Phee
JR
0
0
100 Breast
27
59.92
19
200 Breast
40
2:11.28
28
Northwestern
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Calypso Sherida
SO
15
19
200 IM
24
1:57.00
16
400 IM
4
4:01.35
2
200 Breast
26
2:09.85
16
Miriam Guevara
FR
0
0
100 Fly
49
53.35
35
Penn State
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Maddie Hart
JR
0
0
100 Fly
25
52.24
17
100 Back
51
53.7
36
200 Fly
25
1:56.26
18
LSU
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Aimee Wilson
FR
0
1
1 mtr Diving
27
264.75
19
3 mtr Diving
25
297.45
16
MIAF
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Alicia Blagg
SO
19
26
1 mtr Diving
14
287.6
9
3 mtr Diving
3
379.8
2
Nebraska
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Abigail Knapton
JR
16
23
3 mtr Diving
15
305.2
10
Platform Diving
5
316.75
3
Jessica Warak
FR
0
5
Platform Diving
22
243.65
12
FSU
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Ida Hulkko
FR
14
16
100 Breast
5
58.58
3
200 Breast
49
2:12.19
35
Nina Kucheran
FR
0
0
200 IM
53
1:59.69
35
100 Breast
33
1:00.00
25
200 Breast
39
2:11.26
27
Ayla Bonniwell
JR
0
0
1 mtr Diving
40
243.0
27
Molly Carlson
JR
0
0
1 mtr Diving
31
259.65
22
3 mtr Diving
30
281.5
19
Platform Diving
31
230.95
19
Hawaii
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Phoebe Hines
JR
14
16
500 Free
28
4:41.58
21
200 Free
41
1:47.06
31
1650 Free
5
15:50.13
3
Karolina Hajkov
SO
0
0
100 Back
47
53.28
32
200 Back
53
1:57.56
41
Ivy Houser
SO
0
0
Platform Diving
44
173.25
27
Alabama
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Kensey McMahon
FR
12
14
500 Free
46
4:45.3
35
1650 Free
7
15:53.18
5
Flora Molnar
SO
0
0
50 Free
44
22.74
31
100 Fly
58
53.94
42
100 Free
43
50.12
32
Rhyan White
FR
0
0
100 Back
33
52.69
26
200 Back
30
1:54.48
22
FIU
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Maha Gouda
FR
11
15
1 mtr Diving
30
259.7
21
Platform Diving
8
270.55
4
San Diego St
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Klara Thormalm
SO
9
12
50 Free
48
23.08
35
100 Breast
9
58.93
7
200 Breast
38
2:11.25
26
Morganne McKenn
JR
0
0
100 Breast
41
1:00.45
30
200 Breast
58
2:14.57
42
Courtney Vincen
JR
0
0
100 Fly
34
52.57
24
Akron
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Sarah Watson
FR
6
11
100 Fly
11
51.73
8
Paulina Nogaj
SO
0
0
100 Fly
30
52.5
22
200 Fly
43
1:58.48
30
VT
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Reka Gyorgy
JR
5
12
500 Free
38
4:43.11
30
400 IM
12
4:06.28
7
200 Back
29
1:54.42
21
Joelle Vereb
SO
0
0
200 IM
30
1:57.30
20
100 Fly
30
52.5
22
100 Free
35
49.04
25
Notre Dame
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Abbie Dolan
JR
2
16
200 Free
15
1:44.38
8
100 Free
20
48.27
12
Kelly Straub
SO
0
4
1 mtr Diving
20
281.55
13
Cailey Grunhard
SO
0
0
100 Fly
56
53.7
40
Erin Isola
JR
0
0
1 mtr Diving
35
255.8
25
Lindsay Stone
SO
0
0
500 Free
51
4:46.97
40
1650 Free
34
16:16.77
25
Bayley Stewart
FR
0
0
200 IM
57
2:00.59
39
100 Back
49
53.32
34
200 Back
31
1:54.51
23
Luciana Thomas
FR
0
0
200 IM
55
2:00.17
37
200 Fly
26
1:56.29
19
Annie Wiese
FR
0
0
3 mtr Diving
27
295.4
17
Carly Quast
SO
0
1
100 Back
22
52.29
16
UNC
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Sophie Lindner
FR
0
0
100 Fly
59
55.42
43
100 Back
52
54.22
37
200 Back
34
1:54.67
26
Caroline Hauder
SO
0
0
200 IM
51
1:59.48
33
100 Breast
49
1:01.28
37
100 Free
37
49.17
27
Bryanna Cameron
JR
0
2.5
500 Free
49
4:46.46
38
400 IM
33
4:12.43
24
200 Fly
19
1:55.92
14
Grace Countie
FR
0
0
50 Free
40
22.65
29
100 Back
46
53.26
31
Emily Grund
FR
0
4
1 mtr Diving
33
256.95
23
3 mtr Diving
22
298.65
13
Platform Diving
40
194.55
24
U.S. Navy
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Meghan Gerdes
SO
0
0
3 mtr Diving
40
254.25
28
Platform Diving
42
189.75
26
Martina Thomas
FR
0
0
500 Free
53
4:48.23
42
200 Free
36
1:46.72
26
Hannah Montau
FR
0
0
1 mtr Diving
50
210.0
33
Platform Diving
41
192.35
25
Iowa
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Hannah Burvill
JR
0
0
50 Free
46
22.87
33
200 Free
28
1:45.89
19
100 Free
30
48.92
20
Jayah Mathews
SO
0
0
1 mtr Diving
26
268.9
18
3 mtr Diving
29
281.55
18
Samantha Tambor
FR
0
5
3 mtr Diving
19
304.55
12
Princeton
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Mimi Lin
JR
0
0
1 mtr Diving
42
237.8
29
Harvard
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Samantha Shelto
FR
0
0
200 Free
42
1:47.14
32
200 Back
48
1:56.15
36
Miki Dahlke
JR
0
7
50 Free
38
22.58
27
200 Free
17
1:44.87
10
100 Free
36
49.06
26
Georgina Milne
SO
0
0
3 mtr Diving
45
222.25
32
Esther Lawrence
FR
0
0
3 mtr Diving
38
260.15
26
Rutgers
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Tereza Grusova
FR
0
0
100 Back
34
52.76
27
200 Back
47
1:56.13
35
Nevada
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Isabel Vazquez
FR
0
2
3 mtr Diving
24
297.95
15
Denver
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Josiane Valette
JR
0
0
100 Fly
37
52.66
26
200 Fly
36
1:57.01
26
West Virginia
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Morgan Bullock
JR
0
0
200 IM
54
1:59.92
36
100 Fly
57
53.86
41
200 Fly
29
1:56.37
22
Richmond
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Hannah Gouger
JR
0
0
100 Back
41
53.14
29
200 Back
42
1:55.72
31
SMU
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Andrea Podmanik
SO
0
0
100 Breast
36
1:00.22
27
200 Breast
28
2:10.00
17
Erin Trahan
JR
0
1
50 Free
45
22.79
32
100 Fly
24
52.22
16
200 Fly
38
1:57.09
27
Northeastern
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Megan Clark
JR
0
0
50 Free
39
22.62
28
100 Free
42
49.56
31
Pitt
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Amy Read
FR
0
0
3 mtr Diving
43
235.35
31
Platform Diving
36
209.3
22
UMass
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Maja Boric
JR
0
0
1 mtr Diving
41
240.7
28
Penn
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Catherine Burok
FR
0
0
500 Free
60
4:51.67
48
1650 Free
38
16:25.09
29
James Madison
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Bonnie Zhang
JR
0
12
50 Free
42
22.66
30
200 Free
29
1:45.91
20
100 Free
30
48.92
21
Washington St.
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Mackenzie Duart
SO
0
0
100 Breast
50
1:01.63
38
200 Breast
44
2:11.33
31
Houston
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Peyton Kondis
JR
0
3
200 IM
62
2:01.49
42
100 Breast
22
59.83
14
200 Breast
30
2:10.3
19
