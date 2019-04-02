Stanford Extends All-Time Women’s NCAA Team Titles Total to 11

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 20th – Saturday, March 23rd

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center — Austin, Texas

Prelims 9 a.m./Finals 5 p.m. (Central Time)

Defending Champion: Stanford (2x) – 2018 results

The Stanford women earned their 3rd-consecutive team title at the 2019 NCAA championships, extending their all-time total to 11. Stanford now adds their 2019 title to their wins from 1983, 1989, 1992-1996, 1998, 2017 & 2018.

Total Team Championships Rank Team Titles 1 Stanford 11 T-2 Texas 7 T-2 Georgia 7 4 Auburn 5 5 Cal 4 6 Florida 2 T-7 Arizona 1 T-7 USC 1

*Note: The first women’s NCAA meet was not held until 1982

The Stanford women also extended their total individual titles won total to 176, maintaining their first place spot. Cal’s 4 titles won at the NCAA meet aided them to 4th all-time with 74 titles, surpassing Texas’ now-72 titles won. Beata Nelson‘s 3-for-3 meet gave Wisconsin 3 more titles to tie them for 21st all-time, moving up from 40th overall. UCLA also earned a diving title to now become one of 35 teams with mutliple individual champions. Ally McHugh earned Penn State’s first ever individual title, becoming the 49th team with an individual title to their name.

Total Individual Titles Team 2018 Total 2019 Titles New Total Rank Stanford 173 3 176 1 Cal 70 4 74 4 Texas 71 1 72 5 USC 43 2 45 7 Indiana 12 2 14 10 Minnesota 9 1 10 T-12 Tennessee 7 1 8 15 Louisville 5 2 7 T-16 Wisconsin 1 3 4 T-21 UCLA 1 1 2 T-29 Penn State 0 1 1 T-40

*Relays count as one, diving is included