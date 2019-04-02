FAU Receives Commitment From Sprint Specialist Andrew Garcia

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Gulliver Swim Club sprint specialist Andrew Garcia has announced his commitment to swim at Florida Atlantic University beginning in the 2019-2020 season. On his Instagram, Andrew wrote:

“I’m proud to announce my commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at FAU. I am beyond excited to spend the next four years as an Owl and am thankful for everyone that took part in my high school career and helped me get to this point. Go Owls!!”

As a senior at Alonso and Tracy Mourning Senior High, Andrew competed at the FHSAA 2A State Championship in November. He came in 3rd in the 50 free (21.14) and 4th in the 100 free (46.72).

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 21.02

100 free – 46.55

50 back – 24.93

100 back – 53.95

100 fly – 53.01

Andrew’s best times would have placed him in A-final in the 50 back and the B-final in the 50 free, 100 back, and 100 free. If he reaches these times as a freshman, he can contribute points to the 2019 CCSA Swimming and Diving Championship runner-ups team total. In the fall, he will be the team’s 2nd fastest 50 and 100 freestyler, giving him the chance to earn a spot on the 200 and 400 free relays.

He will join his former club teammate Teo Darias, who just completed his freshman season at FAU.

