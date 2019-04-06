2019 Women’s NCAA Championships: Top 10 Teams Point Changes

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 20th – Saturday, March 23rd
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center — Austin, Texas
Stanford won their third straight NCAA title relatively comfortably, but during the meet all the buzz was about how well the Cal women were performing. Comparing swimmer’s individual points to their scores from last year reveals why. Returning Stanford swimmers scored 1.5 more points than they did last year. Returning Cal swimmer had a net gain of 61 points, the most of any team that finished in the top 10. (This analysis only considers swimmers that qualified for this year’s meet.)
Stanford had two swimmers that picked up more points than any one on Cal did. Brooke Forde gained 22 (43 this year, 21 last year), and Lauren Pitzer gained 21 (22, 1). Cal’s top point gainer was Abbey Weitzeil who gained 19 (50, 31). However, Forde and Pitzer’s big gains were offset by Katie Drabot who dropped 29.5 points from last year (19.5, 49) and Megan Byrnes who dropped 14 (1, 15)
In addition to Weitzeil, Cal’s big gains were helped greatly by Keaton Blovad who was +18 (18, 0) and Amy Bilquist who was +16 (43, 27).
The other big gainer in the top 10 teams was Virginia who were +56 overall. They were led by Paige Madden who went from not scoring last year to scoring 38 points this year. They also got a big jump from Morgan Hill who was +13 (18, 5).
There were plenty of other big point gainers across the top 10 teams.
Catie DeLoof of Michigan was +25 (31, 6). Ky-Lee Perry of NC State was +24 over last year when she was unable to swim at NCAA’s due to an injury. Mallory Comerford of Louisville was +19 (56, 37). Louise Hansson of USC was +19 (55, 36).
Point gains are not the be all, end all metric for team improvement. We also need to consider time change. I will be looking at that next week.
Team Net Changes
No Senior points are how many points that swimmer scored in a re scoring of last year’s national meet with the seniors removed.
Stanford
Overall: +1.5
|Name
|Year
|2019 Points
|2018 Points
|Diff
|2018 No SR Points
|Ella Eastin
|SR
|54
|60
|-6
|60
|Taylor Ruck
|FR
|50
|Brooke Forde
|SO
|43
|21
|22
|29
|Lauren Pitzer
|SO
|22
|1
|21
|15
|Allie Raab
|FR
|21
|Lucie Nordmann
|FR
|20
|Katie Drabot
|JR
|19.5
|49
|-29.5
|53
|Erin Voss
|JR
|18
|6
|12
|13
|Leah Stevens
|SR
|15
|14
|1
|17
|Daria Lenz
|FR
|10
|Carolina Sculti
|FR
|8
|Zoe Bartel
|FR
|6
|Anya Goeders
|FR
|5
|Amalie Fackenth
|FR
|4
|Morgan Tankersl
|FR
|3
|Grace Zhao
|SO
|2
|5
|-3
|11
|Haley Farnswort
|JR
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Megan Byrnes
|JR
|1
|15
|-14
|22
|Allie Szekely
|JR
|0
|3
|-3
|17
|Mia Paulsen
|SO
|0
|0
|0
|0
Cal
Overall: +61
|Name
|Year
|2019 Points
|2018 Points
|Diff
|2018 No SR Points
|Abbey Weitzeil
|JR
|50
|31
|19
|34
|Amy Bilquist
|SR
|43
|27
|16
|41
|Katie McLaughlin
|SR
|43
|39
|4
|43
|Izzy Ivey
|FR
|37
|Keaton Blovad
|JR
|18
|0
|18
|5
|Robin Neumann
|SO
|14
|16
|-2
|22
|Ema Rajic
|FR
|11
|Maddie Murphy
|JR
|11
|7
|4
|21
|Phoebe Lamay
|SR
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Cassidy Bayer
|FR
|2
|Sophie Krivokap
|SO
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ali Harrison
|SO
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alicia Wilson
|FR
|0
Michigan
Overall: +1
|Name
|Year
|2019 Points
|2018 Points
|Diff
|2018 No SR Points
|Maggie MacNeil
|FR
|45
|Siobhan Haughey
|SR
|32
|41
|-9
|44
|Catie DeLoof
|SR
|31
|6
|25
|11
|Sierra Schmidt
|SO
|17
|9
|8
|21
|Rose Bi
|SR
|14
|6
|8
|17
|Miranda Tucker
|JR
|12
|32
|-20
|33
|Jamie Zhen Yeun
|SR
|7
|0
|7
|0
|Daria Pyshnenko
|SO
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vanessa Krause
|JR
|0
|11
|-11
|12
|Camryn McPherso
|SO
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Christy Cutshaw
|SO
|0
|7
|-7
|9
|Becca Postoll
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor Garcia
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chloe Hicks
|JR
|0
|0
|0
|0
Louisville
Overall: +6
|Name
|Year
|2019 Points
|2018 Points
|Diff
|2018 No SR Points
|Mallory Comerfo
|SR
|56
|37
|19
|40
|Grace Oglesby
|JR
|27
|24
|3
|28
|Molly Fears
|JR
|5
|0
|5
|2
|Alina Kendzior
|SR
|4
|2
|2
|9
|Alena Kraus
|FR
|3
|Mariia Astashki
|SO
|0
|12
|-12
|18
|Maria Eduarda S
|FR
|0
|Kaylee Wheeler
|FR
|0
|Lainey Visscher
|JR
|0
|6
|-6
|14
|Michaela Sliney
|JR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arina Openyshev
|SO
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sophie Cattermo
|JR
|0
|5
|-5
|16
|Morgan Friesen
|SO
|0
|0
|0
|2
Texas
Overall: -4
|Name
|Year
|2019 Points
|2018 Points
|Diff
|2018 No SR Points
|Alison Gibson
|JR
|28.5
|21
|7.5
|29
|Murphy Bromberg
|SR
|20
|30
|-10
|35
|Evie Pfeifer
|SO
|16
|23.5
|-7.5
|38
|Claire Adams
|JR
|13
|17
|-4
|26
|Meghan O’Brien
|SR
|9
|0
|9
|5
|Sofia Rauzi
|SR
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Julia Cook
|FR
|2
|Joanna Evans
|SR
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Grace Ariola
|FR
|1
|Kennedy Lohman
|JR
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Paola Pineda
|FR
|0
|Lauren Case
|JR
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Anelise Diener
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quinn Carrozza
|SR
|0
|3
|-3
|13
|Remedy Rule
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|4.5
Virginia
Overall: +56
|Name
|Year
|2019 Points
|2018 Points
|Diff
|2018 No SR Points
|Paige Madden
|SO
|38
|0
|38
|7
|Morgan Hill
|JR
|18
|5
|13
|18
|Alexis Wenger
|FR
|13
|Megan Moroney
|JR
|13
|19
|-6
|27
|Kaki Christense
|FR
|11
|Emma Seiberlich
|SO
|6
|0
|6
|4
|Abby Richter
|SO
|5
|0
|5
|6
|Caroline Gmelic
|SO
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jessica Nava
|FR
|0
|Marcie Maguire
|SO
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kylie Towbin
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Julia Menkhaus
|FR
|0
|Kyla Valls
|SO
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vivian Tafuto
|SR
|0
|Eryn Eddy
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
NC State
Overall: +6
|Name
|Year
|2019 Points
|2018 Points
|Diff
|2018 No SR Points
|Sophie Hansson
|FR
|32
|Ky-lee Perry
|JR
|24
|0
|24
|5
|Kylee Alons
|FR
|15.5
|Makayla Sargent
|JR
|6
|0
|6
|0
|Julia Poole
|SO
|3
|0
|3
|1.5
|Kate Moore
|SO
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Elise Haan
|SR
|1
|16
|-15
|25
|Anna Jahns
|SR
|0
|3
|-3
|7
|Summer Finke
|JR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olivia Calegan
|SO
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Muzzy
|FR
|0
|Tamila Holub
|SO
|0
|11
|-11
|16
Tennessee
Overall: +10.5
|Name
|Year
|2019 Points
|2018 Points
|Diff
|2018 No SR Points
|Erika Brown
|JR
|46
|47
|-1
|52
|Meghan Small
|JR
|21
|15
|6
|22
|Tess Cieplucha
|JR
|13
|2
|11
|7
|Nikol Popov
|SO
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Sinclair Larson
|FR
|2
|Amanda Nunan
|SO
|0
|Stanzi Moseley
|JR
|0
|4.5
|-4.5
|17.5
|Maddie Banic
|SR
|0
|4
|-4
|11
|Bailey Grinter
|SO
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alexis Yager
|SO
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indiana
Overall: -5
|Name
|Year
|2019 Points
|2018 Points
|Diff
|2018 No SR Points
|Lilly King
|SR
|40
|43
|-3
|46
|Jessica Parratt
|SR
|25
|31
|-6
|40
|Bailey Andison
|SR
|24
|20
|4
|26
|Noelle Peplowsk
|FR
|13
|Cassy Jernberg
|JR
|5
|9
|-4
|13
|Mackenzie Looze
|FR
|4
|Laura Morley
|SR
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Christie Jensen
|SR
|1
|0
|1
|9
|Josie Grote
|SO
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Christin Rockwa
|FR
|0
|Shelby Koontz
|JR
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Maggie Wallace
|FR
|0
|Bailey Kovac
|SO
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan Scott
|FR
|0
USC
Overall: +15
|Name
|Year
|2019 Points
|2018 Points
|Diff
|2018 No SR Points
|Louise Hansson
|JR
|55
|36
|19
|36
|Maddie Wright
|SR
|13
|13
|0
|18
|Kirsten Vose
|SR
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Carly Souza
|JR
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Maggie Aroesty
|SO
|0
|9
|-9
|16
|Naomi Gowlett
|JR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jemma Schlicht
|SO
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Catherine Sanch
|JR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marta Ciesla
|SO
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Laticia-Leigh T
|FR
|0
|Riley Scott
|SR
|0
|9
|-9
|14
|Madison Witt
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Caitlin Tycz
|SO
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tatum Wade
|JR
|0
|0
|0
|0
