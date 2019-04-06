2019 Women’s NCAA Championships: Top 10 Teams Point Changes

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 20th – Saturday, March 23rd

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center — Austin, Texas

Stanford won their third straight NCAA title relatively comfortably, but during the meet all the buzz was about how well the Cal women were performing. Comparing swimmer’s individual points to their scores from last year reveals why. Returning Stanford swimmers scored 1.5 more points than they did last year. Returning Cal swimmer had a net gain of 61 points, the most of any team that finished in the top 10. (This analysis only considers swimmers that qualified for this year’s meet.)

Stanford had two swimmers that picked up more points than any one on Cal did. Brooke Forde gained 22 (43 this year, 21 last year), and Lauren Pitzer gained 21 (22, 1). Cal’s top point gainer was Abbey Weitzeil who gained 19 (50, 31). However, Forde and Pitzer’s big gains were offset by Katie Drabot who dropped 29.5 points from last year (19.5, 49) and Megan Byrnes who dropped 14 (1, 15)

In addition to Weitzeil, Cal’s big gains were helped greatly by Keaton Blovad who was +18 (18, 0) and Amy Bilquist who was +16 (43, 27).

The other big gainer in the top 10 teams was Virginia who were +56 overall. They were led by Paige Madden who went from not scoring last year to scoring 38 points this year. They also got a big jump from Morgan Hill who was +13 (18, 5).

There were plenty of other big point gainers across the top 10 teams.

Catie DeLoof of Michigan was +25 (31, 6). Ky-Lee Perry of NC State was +24 over last year when she was unable to swim at NCAA’s due to an injury. Mallory Comerford of Louisville was +19 (56, 37). Louise Hansson of USC was +19 (55, 36).

Point gains are not the be all, end all metric for team improvement. We also need to consider time change. I will be looking at that next week.

Team Net Changes

No Senior points are how many points that swimmer scored in a re scoring of last year’s national meet with the seniors removed.

Stanford

Overall: +1.5

Name Year 2019 Points 2018 Points Diff 2018 No SR Points Ella Eastin SR 54 60 -6 60 Taylor Ruck FR 50 Brooke Forde SO 43 21 22 29 Lauren Pitzer SO 22 1 21 15 Allie Raab FR 21 Lucie Nordmann FR 20 Katie Drabot JR 19.5 49 -29.5 53 Erin Voss JR 18 6 12 13 Leah Stevens SR 15 14 1 17 Daria Lenz FR 10 Carolina Sculti FR 8 Zoe Bartel FR 6 Anya Goeders FR 5 Amalie Fackenth FR 4 Morgan Tankersl FR 3 Grace Zhao SO 2 5 -3 11 Haley Farnswort JR 1 0 1 0 Megan Byrnes JR 1 15 -14 22 Allie Szekely JR 0 3 -3 17 Mia Paulsen SO 0 0 0 0

Cal

Overall: +61

Name Year 2019 Points 2018 Points Diff 2018 No SR Points Abbey Weitzeil JR 50 31 19 34 Amy Bilquist SR 43 27 16 41 Katie McLaughlin SR 43 39 4 43 Izzy Ivey FR 37 Keaton Blovad JR 18 0 18 5 Robin Neumann SO 14 16 -2 22 Ema Rajic FR 11 Maddie Murphy JR 11 7 4 21 Phoebe Lamay SR 2 0 2 0 Cassidy Bayer FR 2 Sophie Krivokap SO 0 0 0 0 Ali Harrison SO 0 0 0 0 Alicia Wilson FR 0

Michigan

Overall: +1

Name Year 2019 Points 2018 Points Diff 2018 No SR Points Maggie MacNeil FR 45 Siobhan Haughey SR 32 41 -9 44 Catie DeLoof SR 31 6 25 11 Sierra Schmidt SO 17 9 8 21 Rose Bi SR 14 6 8 17 Miranda Tucker JR 12 32 -20 33 Jamie Zhen Yeun SR 7 0 7 0 Daria Pyshnenko SO 0 0 0 0 Vanessa Krause JR 0 11 -11 12 Camryn McPherso SO 0 0 0 0 Christy Cutshaw SO 0 7 -7 9 Becca Postoll SR 0 0 0 0 Taylor Garcia SR 0 0 0 0 Chloe Hicks JR 0 0 0 0

Louisville

Overall: +6

Name Year 2019 Points 2018 Points Diff 2018 No SR Points Mallory Comerfo SR 56 37 19 40 Grace Oglesby JR 27 24 3 28 Molly Fears JR 5 0 5 2 Alina Kendzior SR 4 2 2 9 Alena Kraus FR 3 Mariia Astashki SO 0 12 -12 18 Maria Eduarda S FR 0 Kaylee Wheeler FR 0 Lainey Visscher JR 0 6 -6 14 Michaela Sliney JR 0 0 0 0 Arina Openyshev SO 0 0 0 0 Sophie Cattermo JR 0 5 -5 16 Morgan Friesen SO 0 0 0 2

Texas

Overall: -4

Name Year 2019 Points 2018 Points Diff 2018 No SR Points Alison Gibson JR 28.5 21 7.5 29 Murphy Bromberg SR 20 30 -10 35 Evie Pfeifer SO 16 23.5 -7.5 38 Claire Adams JR 13 17 -4 26 Meghan O’Brien SR 9 0 9 5 Sofia Rauzi SR 3 0 3 0 Julia Cook FR 2 Joanna Evans SR 1 0 1 0 Grace Ariola FR 1 Kennedy Lohman JR 0 0 0 3 Paola Pineda FR 0 Lauren Case JR 0 0 0 6 Anelise Diener SR 0 0 0 0 Quinn Carrozza SR 0 3 -3 13 Remedy Rule SR 0 0 0 4.5

Virginia

Overall: +56

Name Year 2019 Points 2018 Points Diff 2018 No SR Points Paige Madden SO 38 0 38 7 Morgan Hill JR 18 5 13 18 Alexis Wenger FR 13 Megan Moroney JR 13 19 -6 27 Kaki Christense FR 11 Emma Seiberlich SO 6 0 6 4 Abby Richter SO 5 0 5 6 Caroline Gmelic SO 0 0 0 0 Jessica Nava FR 0 Marcie Maguire SO 0 0 0 0 Kylie Towbin SR 0 0 0 0 Julia Menkhaus FR 0 Kyla Valls SO 0 0 0 0 Vivian Tafuto SR 0 Eryn Eddy SR 0 0 0 0

NC State

Overall: +6

Name Year 2019 Points 2018 Points Diff 2018 No SR Points Sophie Hansson FR 32 Ky-lee Perry JR 24 0 24 5 Kylee Alons FR 15.5 Makayla Sargent JR 6 0 6 0 Julia Poole SO 3 0 3 1.5 Kate Moore SO 2 0 2 4 Elise Haan SR 1 16 -15 25 Anna Jahns SR 0 3 -3 7 Summer Finke JR 0 0 0 0 Olivia Calegan SO 0 0 0 0 Emma Muzzy FR 0 Tamila Holub SO 0 11 -11 16

Tennessee

Overall: +10.5

Name Year 2019 Points 2018 Points Diff 2018 No SR Points Erika Brown JR 46 47 -1 52 Meghan Small JR 21 15 6 22 Tess Cieplucha JR 13 2 11 7 Nikol Popov SO 3 0 3 0 Sinclair Larson FR 2 Amanda Nunan SO 0 Stanzi Moseley JR 0 4.5 -4.5 17.5 Maddie Banic SR 0 4 -4 11 Bailey Grinter SO 0 0 0 0 Alexis Yager SO 0 0 0 0

Indiana

Overall: -5

Name Year 2019 Points 2018 Points Diff 2018 No SR Points Lilly King SR 40 43 -3 46 Jessica Parratt SR 25 31 -6 40 Bailey Andison SR 24 20 4 26 Noelle Peplowsk FR 13 Cassy Jernberg JR 5 9 -4 13 Mackenzie Looze FR 4 Laura Morley SR 3 0 3 0 Christie Jensen SR 1 0 1 9 Josie Grote SO 0 0 0 0 Christin Rockwa FR 0 Shelby Koontz JR 0 0 0 3 Maggie Wallace FR 0 Bailey Kovac SO 0 0 0 0 Morgan Scott FR 0

USC

Overall: +15