Top 25 (+1) Quotes from the 2019 Women’s NCAA Championships (Video)

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2019 Women’s NCAA Championships had some fantastic highlights. Notably, Lilly King and Louise Hansson each took titles in the 100 and 200 of their stroke (breast and fly) while clocking the fastest time ever in their 100. Beata Nelson did the same (backstroke) while also touching first in the 200 IM. NCAA legend Ella Eastin 4-peated in the 400 IM, the first woman to ever accomplish such a feat. Brooke Forde won her first NCAA individual title in the 500 free, but not before anchoring Stanford’s 800 free relay to victory, and doing so with such a lead that she took a “victory lap”.

Hear these topics and more covered in our Top 25 (+1) Quotes from the media room at the 2019 NCAA Championships.

jfed

Love these videos! Would it be possible to get the names of the people with their quotes? Most are pretty recognizable, but there’s a few newer faces in the group. Thanks!

29 minutes ago
The Ready Room

LIVESTREAM ANDY!

2 minutes ago

