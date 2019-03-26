Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Stirling Stars Add Punch To 2019 Scottish National Age Group C’ships

2019 SCOTTISH NATIONAL AGE GROUP CHAMPIONSHIPS

Excitement is building for the 2019 Scottish National Age Group Championships, the 5-day meet kicking off in Glasgow tomorrow, Wednesday, March 27th. Over 1000 young swimmers from across 90 clubs will be taking to the storied Tollcross International Swimming Centre, with many swimmers taking their very first National Championships medal.

Clubs spanning across the United Kingdom, including City of Glasgow, Warrender, Heart of Midlothian, Carnegie, Aberdeen, Millfield, City of Sunderland, University of Stirling, Edinburgh, Ellesmere College and Guildford City, among many others, will all be represented by both up-and-coming swimmers and some veterans alike.

Stirling’s powerhouse crew of Duncan Scott, Ross Murdoch, Craig Benson and Aimee Willmott are all entered in just one event each, but that’s enough to add some star power to the pool. Age groupers will watch Scott take on the 200m fly, Willmott the 400m IM, and Murdoch and Benson contest the 50m breaststroke to help pump them up for their own races.

Budding young athletes on which to keep an eye include 16-year-old Mark Ford of the City of Glasgow, Archie Goodburn of Warrender, Euan Macleod of Crawley, Katie Robertson of South Ayrshire, Katie Shanahan of Glasgow, as well as Daniel Ferguson  of West Lothian.

