2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Official SwimSwam Previews Index

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

As we tick down the days to the 2019 Men’s NCAA Championships, keep track of all our event-by-event previews and winner picks here.

Don’t miss a moment of our preview action and the concurrent comment section discussion – you can bookmark this page, which will be updated with links to each preview as we publish them. Disagree with our winner picks? Well, they are infallible, but if you really don’t buy it, you can leave your own picks, predictions and expectations in the comments.

Below are all of the events in their NCAA order, broken down by day. You can click on the event name and follow the link to our full preview and check out our picks for the entire top 8.

Final Edition Team Power Rankings Here

2019 Men’s NCAA Pick ‘Em Contest Here

DAY EVENT WINNER
Wednesday 800 Free Relay Texas
Thursday 200 Free Relay
500 Free
200 IM
50 Free
400 Medley Relay
Friday 400 IM
100 Fly
200 Free
100 Breast
100 Back
200 Medley Relay
Saturday 1650 Free
200 Back
100 Free
200 Breast
200 Fly
400 Free Relay
Diving Connor/Zeng/Dinsmore

2
Swammer

This years pick’em is going to be so much harder than last year.

Braden Keith

We’ve been talking a lot about this in our Slack channel. Especially for teams. Power Rankings were super hard to do on the men’s side, it’s all very muddled in the middle (and at the top for that matter).

