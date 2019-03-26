2019 M. NCAA Previews: Freshmen to Make Podium Bid in 1650

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Last year’s 1650 top eight were relatively young compared to many of the senior-heavy podiums we’re accustomed to; the year’s field only lacks 2018 champion Anton Ipsen and sixth-place finisher PJ Ransford. The 10th- through 16th-place finishers graduated Akaram Mahmoud, Ben Lawless, Liam Egan and Blake Manganiello. There’s room to see a number of repeat finishers in the top eight spots.

Leading the way is Michigan junior Felix Auboeck, last year’s second-place finisher. In each of two prior seasons, Auboeck has been good for a 5 to 7-second drop in this race from his conference time. When he went his best in 2017, he was 4:29.42 at ACCs, and last season when we went 14:29.42 at nationals, he was 14:34.14 at ACCs. This season, he was 14:29.58 at ACCs, setting him up for a very strong race at NCAAs.

Florida freshman Robert Finke dropped a 14:23.01, the fifth-fastest swim in history, at SECs last month after entering college with a best time of 14:37.49. He had sat at a 14:37-point for two years. While it’ll be hard to improve on his best, if Finke even comes close, he’s a near-lock for the podium.

Cal senior Nick Norman, third last year, comes into the meet with PR of 14:30.82, with a season-best of 14:33.96 from Pac-12s last month. In his first two seasons, his Pac-12 and NCAA swims were erratic: in 2016 he was 14:56.53 at Pac-12s and 15:05.44 at NCAAs and in 2017 he was 15:45.40 at Pac-12s and 15:24.29 at NCAAs. But in 2018 he seemed to hit his stride, going 14:39.77 at Pac-12s and then his lifetime best at NCAAs. If that pattern holds, with a 6-second improvement at Pac-12s this year over last, he’s likely good for a sub-14:30 swim.

The No. 4 through 8 spots get a little murkier.

Michigan sophomore Ricardo Vargas Jacobo took eight as a freshman last year in 14:40.27 and had been 14:40.30 at Big Tens. Twice this season, however, he blew those times away. Vargas was 14:35.04 at the Georgia Invite in November, then dropped it all the way to 14:31.76 at Big Tens last month. If his taper plays out similarly, he’s also a podium threat.

Indiana freshman Michael Brinegar is another potential wild card to make a podium bid. He was 14:40.38 at the IU Invite in last November, then at Big Tens last month, improved on his year-old best time of 14:35.35 to go 14:31.73. We don’t know how his first full college taper will play out, but sub-14:35 seems highly probable, with sub-14:30 not out of the question.

Texas sophomore Chris Yeager posted a massive drop at the Texas Invite semester, going 14:32.13 down from 14:48.01, but was back up at 15:01.56 at Big 12s last month – but there was no reason for his to rest at all for conference after easily qualifying for NCAAs with his November swim. Louisville senior Marcelo Acosta took fifth last year in 14:38.22, but has been 14:33.68. In 2018 he was 14:41.21 at ACCs, and 14:40.19 last month, and could near his best.

Notre Dame sophomore Zach Yeadon finished fourth last year in 14:35.98 after going a best of 14:34.60 at conference. He’s been 14:39.60 this season and was 14:44.55 at ACCs last month, likely unrested, and is a strong candidate to return to the 14:30-lows.

Finally, as mentioned in our 500 preview, Stanford sophomore True Sweetser once looked to be a standout star in American distance swimming, but things haven’t played out as expected in short course. He was 8th in 2018, going 14:40.48, but was 14:35.93 for 12th place. If in year three his taper pulls through, he could be back below 14:40. Virginia’s Brendan Casey also has a strong shot at making the top eight. He was 14:37.50 as ACCs last month, but that was a 10-second drop from his previous best of 14:47.63 from NCAAs a year ago. Also within a reasonable distance of a sub-14:40 performance is Cal’s Sean Grieshop, who was 14:43.35 at Pac-12s and has a best of 14:42.97 from 2018 NCAAs, and Brooks Fail, who went a best of 14:43.90 at the Texas Invite.