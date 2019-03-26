Kameneva Hits 54.1 100 Free On Day 1 Of Russian Federal District Meet

2019 Russian Zonal Meet – Federal District
- March 26-28, 2019
- Obninsk, Russia
- Zonal Meet Central
- Live Results
Tuesday marked the first of three days of the Russian zonal qualifying meets, with seven of them taking place across the different regions. The qualifying teams will compete at ‘The Final’, scheduled for June 27-29. Below find a recap of day 1 from the Federal District in Obninsk, the same location where the finals will take place.
Maria Kameneva of St. Petersburg – Orenburg had the top swim of the day in the women’s 100 freestyle, as she clocked a time of 54.14 to fall just over half a second off her national record. Her swim also put her 13th in the world for the 2018-19 season.
Daria Ustinova of St. Petersburg finished in the runner-up spot in a time of 55.11.
In the men’s event, Vladislav Grinev of Moscow used a strong 25.49 back half to pull away from Mikhail Vekovishchev (49.48) and win in a time of 49.14, ranking him 20th in the world for the season.
Arguably the most competitive race of the session came in the men’s 50 breast, as three men broke 28 seconds led by Kirill Prigoda (27.54) of St. Petersburg. That time ranks him 16th in the world in 2018-19. He was followed by Andrey Nikolaev (27.71) and Kirill Strelnikov (27.97).
OTHER EVENTS
- Alexander Pribytok erased an early deficit to Daniil Pakhomov to win the men’s 200 fly, pulling even with Pakhomov at the 150 before closing in 30.57 to seal the victory in 1:58.48. Pakhomov, who opened up a big lead early with his opening 50 of 26.53, held on for second in 1:58.94.
- Veteran Anastasiia Fesikova cruised to a decisive win in the women’s 200 back, putting up a time of 2:12.36 to fall just shy of the world’s top-25.
- Nika Godun (31.17) of Moscow edged Maria Temnikova (31.31) of St. Petersburg to take the women’s 50 breast.
- Oxana Logvinova of Moscow won the women’s 200 fly by over six seconds in 2:19.25, slipping under her previous best of 2:19.73 from 2016.
- Dmitriy Savenko of the Kaluga Region won the men’s 200 back in a time of 2:05.57, barely holding off Moscow’s Vladislav Romanov (2:05.61) who almost erased a 1.28-second deficit at the 150 with a final length of 30.41.
- Moscow won both the men’s and women’s 400 free relays, with the only real notable splits coming from Grinev (49.61) on Moscow’s lead-off and Vekovishchev (48.75) on men’s runner-up Kaluga’s second leg.
- In the distance events, Elena Pyatuguzova (9:23.27) won the women’s 800 and Igor Varganov (16:25.03) won the men’s mile.
