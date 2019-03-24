2019 Women’s NCAA Championships Final Scoring Summary

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
Stanford won its third consecutive title tonight, but it was much closer than the previous two wins. The final margin was 37.5. Stanford scored 456.5 to Cal’s 419. Michigan was a distant 3rd with 314.
Stanford was keyed to the win byits stellar freshman class. The Stanford freshmen scored 127 individual points, 34 more than the next best class, the Indiana seniors who put up 93. The Stanford freshmen out-scored the next best freshman class by 77 points. Cal had the No. 2 freshman class with 50 points. NC State were next best with 47.5.
Louisville gained the most points over the psych sheet with a net gain of 70.5 points. Stanford was next-best with a gain of 63.5. The third biggest gain came from Minnesota, who netted 50.5 points. The biggest drop off came from Tennessee, who lost 76 points vs their seeds.
Stanford’s 48 points in the 400 IM were the most by any team in any event.
of Wisconsin led the way with 60 individual points. The next highest scorers were Beata Nelson of Louisville with 56 points, Mallory Comerford of USC with 55, and Louise Hansson of Stanford with 54. Ella Eastin
As usual this was a meet dominated by upperclassmen. Freshmen scored 426.5 individual points, sophomores scores 397.5, juniors scored 820.5, and seniors scored 835.5.
Tomorrow we’ll dig deeper into the returning points numbers with a rescore with the seniors remove.
There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents. Final Scores, Individual Scores by Year, Score Progression, Event Scores, and Individual Breakdown. the individual breakdown has point totals, final times, and places for every swimmer at the meet sorted by team.
Final Scores
Team
Final Score
Swim Points
Dive Points
Psych Points (swimming only)
Diff Psych vs Actual Swim Points
1
Stanford
456.5
437.5
19
374 63.5
2
California
419
417
2
372.5 44.5
3
Michigan
314
314
0
295 19
4
Louisville
235
230
5
159.5 70.5
5
Texas
190.5
130
60.5
161.5 -31.5
6
Virginia
188
188
0
147 41
7
NC State
187.5
187.5
0
242.5 -55
8
Tennessee
185
185
0
261 -76
9
Indiana
179
154
25
179.5 -25.5
10
USC
159
158
1
179.5 -21.5
11
Minnesota
158.5
118.5
40
68 50.5
12
Auburn
146
141
5
192 -51
13
TAMU
142.5
129.5
13
151.5 -22
14
Arizona
101.5
70
31.5
32.5 37.5
15
Kentucky
100.5
96.5
4
98 -1.5
16
Wisconsin
100
100
0
90 10
17
UCLA
75
0
75
0 0
18
Georgia
66
64
2
92 -28
19
Arkansas
63
31
32
31 0
20
ASU
61
61
0
55 6
21
South Carolina
53.5
47.5
6
39.5 8
22
Missouri
51
51
0
69 -18
23
Duke
47
47
0
6 41
24
Florida
44
32
12
81.5 -49.5
25
Ohio State
43
43
0
38 5
26
Purdue
31
0
31
0 0
27
Northwestern
27
15
12
8.5 6.5
27
Penn State
27
27
0
17 10
29
KANS
22
0
22
0 0
30
LSU
20
0
20
6.5 -6.5
31
MIAF
19
0
19
0 0
32
Eastern Mich
17
17
0
25.5 -8.5
33
Nebraska
16
0
16
0 0
34
FSU
14
14
0
9 5
34
Hawaii
14
14
0
22 -8
34
Alabama
14
14
0
4 10
37
FIU
11
0
11
0 0
38
San Diego St
9
9
0
0 9
39
Akron
6
6
0
14 -8
40
VT
5
5
0
0 5
41
Notre Dame
4
4
0
8 -4
42
UNC
2
2
0
24 -22
43
UConn
1
0
1
0 0
43
U.S. Navy
1
1
0
0 1
Individual Scores by Year
STANFORD
CALIFORNIA
MICHIGAN
LOUISVILLE
TEXAS
VIRGINIA
NC STATE
TENNESSEE
INDIANA
USC
MINNESOTA
FR
127
50
45
3
3
24
47.5
2
17
0
0
SO
67
14
17
0
16
49
5
3
0
0
32
JR
39.5
79
12
32
41.5
31
30
80
5
56
62
SR
69
88
84
60
33
0
1
0
93
17
26.5
Returning
233.5
143
74
35
60.5
104
82.5
85
22
56
94
AUBURN
TAMU
ARIZONA
KENTUCKY
WISCONSIN
UCLA
GEORGIA
ARKANSAS
ASU
SOUTH CAROLINA
MISSOURI
FR
2
0
0
4
0
0
26
31
0
0
0
SO
13
20
31.5
14
0
0
15
32
9
0
0
JR
19
18
19
54.5
60
0
8
0
36
5
5
SR
42
69.5
3
6
0
75
0
0
0
48.5
16
Returning
34
38
50.5
72.5
60
0
49
63
45
5
5
DUKE
FLORIDA
OHIO STATE
PURDUE
NORTHWESTERN
PENN STATE
KANS
LSU
MIAF
EASTERN MICH
NEBRASKA
FR
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
SO
0
0
3
14
15
0
0
0
19
0
0
JR
17
35
22
17
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
SR
0
0
0
0
12
27
22
20
0
17
0
Returning
17
37
25
31
15
0
0
0
19
0
16
FSU
HAWAII
ALABAMA
FIU
SAN DIEGO ST
AKRON
VT
NOTRE DAME
UNC
UCONN
U.S. NAVY
FR
14
0
12
11
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
SO
0
0
0
0
9
0
0
0
0
0
0
JR
0
14
0
0
0
0
5
2
0
0
0
SR
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
2
0
1
1
Returning
14
14
12
11
9
6
5
2
0
0
0 Score Progression
What the score was after each event
800 Free Relay
200 Free Relay
500 Free
200 IM
50 Free
1 mtr Diving
400 Medley Relay
400 IM
100 Fly
200 Free
100 Breast
100 Back
3 mtr Diving
200 Medley Relay
1650 Free
200 Back
100 Free
200 Breast
200 Fly
Platform Diving
400 Free Relay
Stanford
40
72
113.5
130.5
135.5
147.5
173.5
221.5
221.5
247.5
247.5
272.5
275.5
299.5
315.5
361.5
365.5
382.5
420.5
424.5
456.5
California
34
74
74
89
131
133
173
173
204
242
253
294
294
328
328
331
362
362
379
379
419
Michigan
30
64
75
75
97
97
129
129
146
175
194
207
207
233
253
253
280
280
280
280
314
Louisville
26
56
56
56
72
72
100
100
111
131
131
135
135
163
163
163
183
183
202
207
235
Texas
28
50
63
63
64
80
87
87
87
87
87
96
117.5
127.5
131.5
131.5
137.5
137.5
137.5
160.5
190.5
Virginia
18
18
35
40
44
44
66
66
78
93
106
106
106
128
128
153
155
166
166
166
188
NC State
0
28
30
33
56
56
86
92
92
92
108
109
109
141
141
145.5
157.5
173.5
173.5
173.5
187.5
Tennessee
0
26
26
42
59
59
69
80
95
95
98
98
98
138
138
147
161
161
161
161
185
Indiana
0
0
0
11
11
20
54
71
72
72
92
92
92
122
127
127
127
163
163
179
179
USC
32
50
50
65
65
65
83
83
103
103
103
103
103
103
103
103
103
107
140
141
159
Minnesota
2
2
32
32
32
52
76
76
76
79
99
99
119
131
147
151.5
151.5
158.5
158.5
158.5
158.5
Auburn
4
28
28
35
40
40
52
52
66
73
73
84
89
93
95
110
120
120
120
120
146
TAMU
22
27
27
44
44
44
44
62
62
66.5
72.5
72.5
72.5
72.5
75.5
75.5
75.5
104.5
121.5
134.5
142.5
Arizona
8
16
30.5
30.5
30.5
34.5
48.5
48.5
51.5
56
56
56
68.5
86.5
86.5
86.5
86.5
86.5
86.5
101.5
101.5
Kentucky
14
14
14
27.5
27.5
27.5
31.5
31.5
31.5
31.5
31.5
45.5
49.5
49.5
55.5
82.5
82.5
96.5
96.5
96.5
100.5
Wisconsin
24
24
24
44
44
44
44
44
44
44
44
64
64
70
70
90
90
90
90
90
100
UCLA
0
0
0
0
0
31
31
31
31
31
31
31
66
66
66
66
66
66
66
75
75
Georgia
12
17
28
28
28
28
28
28
33
33
34
34
34
34
34
34
39
39
64
66
66
Arkansas
0
0
0
0
14
29
29
29
29
29
29
29
46
46
46
46
63
63
63
63
63
ASU
10
10
25
25
25
25
25
25
25
31
35
35
35
35
55
55
55
55
55
55
61
South Carolina
0
0
0
13.5
13.5
13.5
13.5
27.5
27.5
27.5
27.5
27.5
27.5
27.5
27.5
27.5
27.5
47.5
47.5
53.5
53.5
Missouri
0
14
14
14
14
14
14
14
23
23
23
28
28
42
42
42
49
49
49
49
51
Duke
0
10
10
10
16
16
16
16
27
27
27
27
27
35
35
35
35
35
35
35
47
Florida
0
0
0
2
2
14
21
32
32
32
32
44
44
44
44
44
44
44
44
44
44
Ohio State
6
18
18
18
18
18
18
21
21
21
21
21
21
21
38
38
38
38
43
43
43
Purdue
0
0
0
0
0
7
7
7
7
7
7
7
7
7
7
7
7
7
7
31
31
Northwestern
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
15
15
15
15
15
15
15
15
15
15
15
27
27
Penn State
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
7
7
7
7
7
7
27
27
27
27
27
27
27
KANS
0
0
0
0
0
11
11
11
11
11
11
11
22
22
22
22
22
22
22
22
22
LSU
0
0
0
0
0
13
13
13
13
13
13
13
20
20
20
20
20
20
20
20
20
MIAF
0
0
0
0
0
3
3
3
3
3
3
3
19
19
19
19
19
19
19
19
19
Eastern Mich
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
17
17
17
17
17
17
17
17
17
17
Nebraska
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
2
2
2
2
2
16
16
FSU
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
14
14
14
14
14
14
14
14
14
14
Hawaii
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
14
14
14
14
14
14
Alabama
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
2
2
14
14
14
14
14
14
14
FIU
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
11
San Diego St
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
9
9
9
9
9
9
9
9
9
9
Akron
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
6
6
6
6
6
6
6
6
6
6
6
6
VT
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
Notre Dame
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
2
2
2
2
3
3
3
4
4
4
UNC
0
2
2
2
2
2
2
2
2
2
2
2
2
2
2
2
2
2
2
2
2
UConn
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
U.S. Navy
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
1
Points in Each Event
What each team scored in each event
800 Free Relay
200 Free Relay
500 Free
200 IM
50 Free
1 mtr Diving
400 Medley Relay
400 IM
100 Fly
200 Free
100 Breast
100 Back
3 mtr Diving
200 Medley Relay
1650 Free
200 Back
100 Free
200 Breast
200 Fly
Platform Diving
400 Free Relay
Stanford
40
32
41.5
17
5
12
26
48
0
26
0
25
3
24
16
46
4
17
38
4
32
California
34
40
0
15
42
2
40
0
31
38
11
41
0
34
0
3
31
0
17
0
40
Michigan
30
34
11
0
22
0
32
0
17
29
19
13
0
26
20
0
27
0
0
0
34
Louisville
26
30
0
0
16
0
28
0
11
20
0
4
0
28
0
0
20
0
19
5
28
Texas
28
22
13
0
1
16
7
0
0
0
0
9
21.5
10
4
0
6
0
0
23
30
Virginia
18
0
17
5
4
0
22
0
12
15
13
0
0
22
0
25
2
11
0
0
22
NC State
0
28
2
3
23
0
30
6
0
0
16
1
0
32
0
4.5
12
16
0
0
14
Tennessee
0
26
0
16
17
0
10
11
15
0
3
0
0
40
0
9
14
0
0
0
24
Indiana
0
0
0
11
0
9
34
17
1
0
20
0
0
30
5
0
0
36
0
16
0
USC
32
18
0
15
0
0
18
0
20
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
33
1
18
Minnesota
2
0
30
0
0
20
24
0
0
3
20
0
20
12
16
4.5
0
7
0
0
0
Auburn
4
24
0
7
5
0
12
0
14
7
0
11
5
4
2
15
10
0
0
0
26
TAMU
22
5
0
17
0
0
0
18
0
4.5
6
0
0
0
3
0
0
29
17
13
8
Arizona
8
8
14.5
0
0
4
14
0
3
4.5
0
0
12.5
18
0
0
0
0
0
15
0
Kentucky
14
0
0
13.5
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
14
4
0
6
27
0
14
0
0
4
Wisconsin
24
0
0
20
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
0
6
0
20
0
0
0
0
10
UCLA
0
0
0
0
0
31
0
0
0
0
0
0
35
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
0
Georgia
12
5
11
0
0
0
0
0
5
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
5
0
25
2
0
Arkansas
0
0
0
0
14
15
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
0
0
0
17
0
0
0
0
ASU
10
0
15
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
4
0
0
0
20
0
0
0
0
0
6
South Carolina
0
0
0
13.5
0
0
0
14
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
0
6
0
Missouri
0
14
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
0
0
5
0
14
0
0
7
0
0
0
2
Duke
0
10
0
0
6
0
0
0
11
0
0
0
0
8
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Florida
0
0
0
2
0
12
7
11
0
0
0
12
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Ohio State
6
12
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
0
0
0
5
0
0
Purdue
0
0
0
0
0
7
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
24
0
Northwestern
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
0
Penn State
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
0
0
0
0
0
0
KANS
0
0
0
0
0
11
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
LSU
0
0
0
0
0
13
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
MIAF
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Eastern Mich
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Nebraska
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
0
FSU
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Hawaii
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
0
0
0
0
0
0
Alabama
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
12
0
0
0
0
0
0
FIU
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
0
San Diego St
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Akron
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
VT
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Notre Dame
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
UNC
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
UConn
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
U.S. Navy
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
Individual Breakdown
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. Stanford
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Ella Eastin SR
54
200 IM
2
1:51.81
911
400 IM
1
3:57.03
918
200 Fly
2
1:50.46
932
Taylor Ruck
FR
50
200 Free
2
1:40.37
957
100 Back
3
50.34
851
200 Back
2
1:47.59
905
Brooke Forde
SO
43
500 Free
1
4:31.34
875
400 IM
3
3:59.26
873
200 Fly
10
1:53.93
791
Lauren Pitzer
SO
22
500 Free
6
4:36.57
789
200 Free
9
1:42.84
829
100 Free
17
48.13
772
Allie Raab
FR
21
400 IM
7
4:06.11
755
100 Breast
28
59.94
729
200 Breast
9
2:06.85
796
Lucie Nordmann
FR
20
50 Free
33
22.46
703
100 Back
11
51.44
776
200 Back
5
1:51.1
789
Katie Drabot
JR
19.5
500 Free
11
4:37.87
769
200 Free
18
1:44.98
736
200 Fly
5
1:51.94
868
Erin Voss
JR
18
500 Free
21
4:40.65
729
100 Back
14
51.87
749
200 Back
4
1:50.92
795
Leah Stevens
SR
15
500 Free
29
4:41.63
715
400 IM
22
4:09.47
703
1650 Free
4
15:47.31
753
Daria Lenz
FR
10
1 mtr Diving
11
302.65
Platform Diving
13
254.95
Carolina Sculti
FR
8
1 mtr Diving
12
297.8
3 mtr Diving
14
316.6
Platform Diving
30
234.75
Zoe Bartel
FR
6
100 Breast
24
59.89
732
200 Breast
11
2:08.27
757
Anya Goeders
FR
5
50 Free
12
22.07
774
Amalie Fackenth
FR
4
50 Free
24
22.27
737
100 Fly
42
52.86
695
100 Free
13
48.23
763
Morgan Tankersl
FR
3
500 Free
14
4:38.43
761
200 Free
23
1:45.27
724
1650 Free
19
16:08.35
668
Grace Zhao
SO
2
100 Breast
31
59.96
728
200 Breast
15
2:09.32
730
Haley Farnswort
JR
1
1 mtr Diving
16
277.85
Megan Byrnes
JR
1
500 Free
24
4:41.14
722
1650 Free
16
16:03.64
687
Allie Szekely
JR
0
400 IM
18
4:08.54
717
200 Back
18
1:53.22
728
200 Breast
31
2:10.32
705
Mia Paulsen
SO
0
3 mtr Diving
37
265.05
Platform Diving
35
213.8
California
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Abbey Weitzeil
JR
50
50 Free
1
21.02
1020
200 Free
4
1:42.29
855
100 Free
4
46.97
887
Amy Bilquist
SR
43
50 Free
6
21.52
891
100 Back
2
50.05
873
100 Free
6
47.42
840
Katie McLaughli
SR
43
100 Fly
3
49.97
915
200 Free
7
1:43.53
797
200 Fly
4
1:51.09
904
Izzy Ivey
FR
37
200 IM
9
1:53.87
832
100 Fly
6
50.82
841
100 Back
4
50.42
846
Keaton Blovad
JR
18
200 IM
11
1:55.46
777
100 Back
9
51.39
780
200 Back
14
1:52.99
735
Robin Neumann
SO
14
500 Free
26
4:41.25
720
200 Free
8
1:43.72
789
100 Free
14
48.24
763
Ema Rajic
FR
11
100 Breast
8
59.43
760
200 Breast
33
2:10.68
697
Maddie Murphy
JR
11
50 Free
9
21.91
805
100 Fly
15
52.12
745
100 Free
34
49.02
697
Phoebe Lamay
SR
2
1 mtr Diving
15
282.45
3 mtr Diving
18
304.7
Cassidy Bayer
FR
2
500 Free
57
4:49.99
600
200 Fly
15
1:55.77
727
Sophie Krivokap
SO
0
100 Fly
53
53.56
649
100 Back
25
52.37
719
200 Back
39
1:55.42
668
Ali Harrison
SO
0
100 Breast
46
1:01.03
667
200 Breast
57
2:14.43
603
Alicia Wilson
FR
0
200 IM
18
1:56.54
743
100 Back
44
53.22
670
200 Back
31
1:54.51
693
Michigan
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Maggie MacNeil
FR
45
50 Free
4
21.5
895
100 Fly
2
49.66
944
100 Back
6
50.98
807
Siobhan Haughey
SR
32
200 Free
3
1:40.7
939
100 Free
3
46.64
924
Catie DeLoof
SR
31
50 Free
10
21.98
791
200 Free
6
1:43.17
813
100 Free
8
47.59
823
Sierra Schmidt
SO
17
500 Free
13
4:37.99
767
200 Free
39
1:46.76
666
1650 Free
6
15:50.19
741
Rose Bi
SR
14
500 Free
10
4:37.12
780
1650 Free
10
15:55.89
718
Miranda Tucker
JR
12
200 IM
33
1:57.50
713
100 Breast
7
58.83
798
200 Breast
29
2:10.06
712
Jamie Zhen Yeun
SR
7
200 IM
32
1:57.48
714
100 Breast
10
59.04
784
200 Breast
22
2:09.15
735
Daria Pyshnenko
SO
0
50 Free
31
22.42
710
Vanessa Krause
JR
0
100 Fly
51
53.51
653
200 Fly
21
1:55.97
721
Camryn McPherso
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
49
225.45
Christy Cutshaw
SO
0
Platform Diving
28
238.75
Becca Postoll
SR
0
500 Free
19
4:40.39
733
200 Free
50
1:47.66
631
1650 Free
23
16:09.93
662
Taylor Garcia
SR
0
100 Back
39
53.04
680
200 Back
46
1:56.11
650
Chloe Hicks
JR
0
200 Back
35
1:54.82
685
Louisville
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Mallory Comerfo
SR
56
50 Free
3
21.49
898
200 Free
1
1:40.26
964
100 Free
1
46.26
970
Grace Oglesby
JR
27
100 Fly
8
51.1
819
200 Fly
3
1:50.80
916
Molly Fears
JR
5
3 mtr Diving
23
298.35
Platform Diving
12
258.65
Alina Kendzior
SR
4
100 Back
13
51.72
759
200 Back
37
1:55.07
678
Alena Kraus
FR
3
500 Free
50
4:46.64
647
200 Free
40
1:46.84
663
200 Fly
14
1:55.34
742
Mariia Astashki
SO
0
100 Breast
34
1:00.01
725
200 Breast
25
2:09.78
719
Maria Eduarda S
FR
0
200 IM
61
2:01.38
596
400 IM
42
4:21.97
501
200 Fly
50
2:00.98
557
Kaylee Wheeler
FR
0
100 Breast
23
59.87
734
200 Breast
50
2:12.43
654
Lainey Visscher
JR
0
50 Free
21
22.22
746
Michaela Sliney
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
37
250.1
3 mtr Diving
42
248.5
Arina Openyshev
SO
0
500 Free
61
4:53.48
547
200 Free
32
1:46.20
688
Sophie Cattermo
JR
0
500 Free
52
4:47.03
641
200 Free
35
1:46.71
668
1650 Free
30
16:15.18
641
Morgan Friesen
SO
0
100 Breast
30
59.95
729
200 Breast
21
2:09.13
735
Texas
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Alison Gibson
JR
28.5
1 mtr Diving
3
338.65
3 mtr Diving
6
368.75
Murphy Bromberg
SR
20
1 mtr Diving
29
261.9
3 mtr Diving
26
296.5
Platform Diving
1
391.6
Evie Pfeifer
SO
16
500 Free
7
4:37.09
781
400 IM
23
4:09.49
703
1650 Free
13
15:59.87
702
Claire Adams
JR
13
100 Back
10
51.43
777
100 Free
11
47.91
792
Meghan O’Brien
SR
9
1 mtr Diving
21
278.15
3 mtr Diving
9
368.7
Sofia Rauzi
SR
3
1 mtr Diving
36
255.05
Platform Diving
14
254.0
Julia Cook
FR
2
50 Free
28
22.35
722
100 Back
15
51.98
743
100 Free
21
48.35
753
Joanna Evans
SR
1
500 Free
16
4:43.42
691
200 Free
44
1:47.27
646
1650 Free
27
16:12.43
652
Grace Ariola
FR
1
50 Free
16
22.38
717
100 Back
29
52.44
715
100 Free
25
48.58
733
Kennedy Lohman
JR
0
100 Breast
31
59.96
728
200 Breast
48
2:12.02
664
Paola Pineda
FR
0
Platform Diving
17
254.85
Lauren Case
JR
0
100 Fly
46
53.15
676
200 Fly
31
1:56.56
702
Anelise Diener
SR
0
50 Free
26
22.34
724
100 Free
19
48.25
762
Quinn Carrozza
SR
0
200 Free
33
1:46.34
682
200 Back
22
1:53.55
719
Remedy Rule
SR
0
100 Fly
17
52.09
747
Virginia
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Paige Madden
SO
38
500 Free
2
4:32.98
847
200 Free
5
1:43.03
820
200 Back
10
1:51.36
781
Morgan Hill
JR
18
50 Free
13
22.09
770
100 Fly
7
50.84
840
100 Free
15
48.33
755
Alexis Wenger
FR
13
100 Breast
6
58.64
811
200 Breast
32
2:10.50
701
Megan Moroney
JR
13
200 Free
16
1:45.03
734
100 Back
19
52.06
738
200 Back
7
1:51.28
784
Kaki Christense
FR
11
100 Breast
39
1:00.35
706
200 Breast
8
2:08.74
745
Emma Seiberlich
SO
6
500 Free
43
4:44.35
678
100 Back
32
52.61
705
200 Back
11
1:52.14
759
Abby Richter
SO
5
200 IM
12
1:56.01
759
400 IM
30
4:11.84
668
200 Fly
27
1:56.30
710
Caroline Gmelic
SO
0
100 Back
26
52.38
719
200 Back
44
1:55.85
657
Jessica Nava
FR
0
100 Fly
28
52.31
732
200 Fly
28
1:56.31
710
Marcie Maguire
SO
0
100 Back
23
52.3
724
200 Back
25
1:53.81
712
Kylie Towbin
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
38
249.15
Platform Diving
26
242.95
Julia Menkhaus
FR
0
200 IM
49
1:59.16
664
100 Back
35
52.84
692
200 Fly
39
1:57.29
679
Kyla Valls
SO
0
100 Free
40
49.52
656
Vivian Tafuto
SR
0
100 Breast
47
1:01.09
664
200 Breast
27
2:09.97
714
Eryn Eddy
SR
0
200 Free
24
1:45.30
723
NC State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Sophie Hansson
FR
32
100 Breast
3
57.9
863
200 Breast
3
2:06.18
815
Ky-lee Perry
JR
24
50 Free
7
21.57
879
100 Free
7
47.43
839
Kylee Alons
FR
15.5
50 Free
8
21.89
810
100 Fly
19
52.12
745
200 Back
12
1:52.34
753
Makayla Sargent
JR
6
200 IM
39
1:58.15
694
400 IM
11
4:05.81
759
1650 Free
37
16:24.53
603
Julia Poole
SO
3
200 IM
14
1:56.45
745
400 IM
20
4:08.96
711
200 Breast
41
2:11.29
682
Kate Moore
SO
2
500 Free
15
4:39.45
746
400 IM
19
4:08.79
713
200 Back
26
1:53.85
711
Elise Haan
SR
1
100 Back
16
52.07
737
200 Back
21
1:53.47
721
Anna Jahns
SR
0
500 Free
25
4:41.15
722
1650 Free
22
16:09.6
664
Summer Finke
JR
0
400 IM
39
4:15.7
609
1650 Free
25
16:11.6
656
Olivia Calegan
SO
0
50 Free
47
23.04
602
100 Breast
26
59.91
731
Emma Muzzy
FR
0
200 IM
36
1:57.76
705
400 IM
32
4:12.18
663
200 Back
20
1:53.46
722
Tamila Holub
SO
0
500 Free
47
4:46.03
655
1650 Free
36
16:18.73
627
Tennessee
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Erika Brown
JR
46
50 Free
2
21.23
963
100 Fly
4
50.38
878
100 Free
5
46.99
885
Meghan Small
JR
21
200 IM
7
1:53.57
843
200 Free
22
1:45.07
732
200 Back
9
1:51.13
788
Tess Cieplucha
JR
13
200 IM
13
1:56.33
749
400 IM
9
4:04.88
774
200 Breast
46
2:11.83
668
Nikol Popov
SO
3
100 Breast
14
59.59
750
200 Breast
41
2:11.29
682
Sinclair Larson
FR
2
500 Free
33
4:42.08
709
400 IM
15
4:08.43
719
200 Back
23
1:53.68
715
Amanda Nunan
SO
0
500 Free
37
4:43.1
695
1650 Free
17
16:04.41
684
Stanzi Moseley
JR
0
50 Free
37
22.56
686
100 Fly
43
53.06
682
Madeline Banic
SR
0
50 Free
18
22.14
761
100 Fly
32
52.54
716
Bailey Grinter
SO
0
50 Free
36
22.53
691
100 Back
50
53.34
663
100 Free
38
49.24
679
Alexis Yager
SO
0
200 IM
40
1:58.16
693
400 IM
31
4:11.99
666
200 Breast
56
2:14.32
606
Indiana
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Lilly King
SR
40
200 IM
21
1:56.83
734
100 Breast
1
55.73
1044
200 Breast
1
2:02.9
917
Jessica Parratt
SR
25
1 mtr Diving
9
320.65
3 mtr Diving
20
304.2
Platform Diving
3
332.9
Bailey Andison
SR
24
200 IM
8
1:54.17
821
400 IM
6
4:03.87
791
200 Breast
51
2:12.67
648
Noelle Peplowsk
FR
13
500 Free
27
4:41.51
717
100 Breast
21
59.81
737
200 Breast
6
2:06.94
793
Cassy Jernberg
JR
5
500 Free
36
4:43.07
695
1650 Free
12
15:58.1
709
Mackenzie Looze
FR
4
200 IM
17
1:56.54
743
400 IM
13
4:07.96
726
200 Breast
36
2:11.07
687
Laura Morley
SR
3
200 IM
46
1:58.85
673
100 Breast
39
1:00.35
706
200 Breast
14
2:09.00
739
Christie Jensen
SR
1
100 Fly
16
52.2
739
Josie Grote
SO
0
500 Free
34
4:42.96
697
400 IM
25
4:10.42
689
Christin Rockwa
FR
0
500 Free
41
4:43.96
683
400 IM
26
4:11.08
679
1650 Free
20
16:08.59
667
Shelby Koontz
JR
0
100 Fly
20
52.13
744
Maggie Wallace
FR
0
500 Free
59
4:50.67
590
1650 Free
24
16:11.13
657
Bailey Kovac
SO
0
200 IM
43
1:58.4
686
400 IM
35
4:12.91
652
200 Breast
52
2:12.76
646
Morgan Scott
FR
0
100 Back
20
52.17
731
USC
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Louise Hansson JR
55
200 IM
4
1:52.14
898
100 Fly
1
49.26
983
200 Fly
1
1:50.28
940
Maddie Wright
SR
13
100 Fly
36
52.6
712
200 Fly
6
1:52.26
855
Kirsten Vose
SR
4
200 IM
38
1:58.05
697
100 Breast
38
1:00.26
711
200 Breast
13
2:08.87
742
Carly Souza
JR
1
Platform Diving
16
215.9
Maggie Aroesty
SO
0
100 Breast
44
1:00.55
694
200 Breast
59
2:15.01
588
Naomi Gowlett
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
24
277.5
3 mtr Diving
39
257.7
Platform Diving
24
243.4
Jemma Schlicht
SO
0
100 Fly
22
52.16
742
100 Free
27
48.64
728
Catherine Sanch
JR
0
100 Fly
34
52.57
714
200 Fly
18
1:55.87
724
Marta Ciesla
SO
0
50 Free
19
22.15
759
100 Free
41
49.54
655
Laticia-Leigh T
FR
0
200 Free
34
1:46.47
677
100 Free
24
48.55
736
Riley Scott
SR
0
100 Breast
18
59.73
742
200 Breast
20
2:09.09
736
Madison Witt
SR
0
Platform Diving
38
205.55
Caitlin Tycz
SO
0
100 Fly
39
52.68
707
200 Fly
33
1:56.75
696
Tatum Wade
JR
0
200 IM
35
1:57.74
706
200 Free
20
1:45.00
735
Minnesota
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Sarah Bacon
JR
34
1 mtr Diving
1
363.2
3 mtr Diving
5
373.65
Mackenzie Padin
SO
32
500 Free
3
4:35.21
810
200 Free
37
1:46.74
667
1650 Free
3
15:47.16
754
Lindsey Kozelsk
JR
22
100 Breast
4
58.09
849
200 Breast
10
2:07.77
771
Chantal Nack
SR
21.5
500 Free
5
4:35.88
799
200 Free
14
1:44.18
769
200 Back
12
1:52.34
753
Kristen Hayden
JR
6
1 mtr Diving
22
277.9
3 mtr Diving
11
340.2
Platform Diving
20
246.45
Rachel Munson
SR
5
100 Breast
12
59.4
762
200 Breast
23
2:09.64
723
Tevyn Waddell
JR
0
100 Fly
29
52.43
723
100 Back
31
52.59
706
200 Back
27
1:53.9
709
Auburn
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Aly Tetzloff
SR
26
100 Fly
5
50.61
859
100 Back
8
51.33
784
100 Free
16
48.38
750
Sonnele Oeztuer
SO
13
500 Free
22
4:40.86
726
200 Back
6
1:51.22
786
Claire Fisch
JR
12
50 Free
14
22.12
764
100 Free
9
47.78
805
Erin Falconer
SR
9
200 Free
10
1:43.6
794
100 Back
21
52.25
726
200 Back
15
1:53.00
734
Bailey Nero
SR
7
200 IM
10
1:55.4
779
100 Fly
23
52.18
740
200 Fly
22
1:56.05
718
Alison Maillard
JR
5
1 mtr Diving
17
289.3
3 mtr Diving
12
326.95
Platform Diving
32
222.75
Julie Meynen
JR
2
50 Free
15
22.18
753
100 Free
23
48.53
737
Emily Hetzer
FR
2
500 Free
23
4:41.13
722
200 Free
49
1:47.6
633
1650 Free
15
16:01.33
696
Jewels Harris
SO
0
100 Fly
43
53.06
682
200 Fly
44
1:58.55
639
TAMU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Sydney Pickrem
SR
50
200 IM
3
1:51.84
910
400 IM
2
3:58.23
893
200 Breast
2
2:03.65
892
Anna Belousova
JR
18
200 IM
34
1:57.66
708
100 Breast
11
59.09
781
200 Breast
7
2:07.05
790
Alais Kalonji
SR
13
Platform Diving
6
305.3
Jing Quah
SO
11
200 IM
26
1:57.07
726
100 Fly
26
52.26
735
200 Fly
8
1:53.61
802
Taylor Pike
SO
6
100 Fly
37
52.66
708
200 Fly
11
1:54.33
776
Claire Rasmus
SR
4.5
500 Free
42
4:43.97
683
200 Free
12
1:44.17
769
100 Free
30
48.92
705
Haley Yelle
SO
3
500 Free
32
4:42.00
710
200 Free
45
1:47.29
646
1650 Free
14
16:01.01
697
Monika Gonzalez
SR
2
200 IM
16
1:58.68
678
400 IM
16
4:11.93
666
200 Breast
55
2:14.27
607
Camryn Toney
SO
0
200 IM
52
1:59.49
654
400 IM
27
4:11.14
678
200 Fly
46
1:59.1
621
Charlye Campbel
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
19
283.95
Kylie Powers
FR
0
100 Breast
43
1:00.47
699
200 Breast
47
2:11.97
665
Joy Field
SO
0
500 Free
45
4:44.58
675
1650 Free
32
16:16.47
636
Mckenna Debever
SR
0
200 IM
28
1:57.26
720
200 Free
48
1:47.51
637
200 Back
54
1:58.45
584
Arizona
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Delaney Schnell
SO
31.5
1 mtr Diving
13
291.5
3 mtr Diving
6
368.75
Platform Diving
4
321.45
Kirsten Jacobse
JR
10
500 Free
11
4:37.87
769
200 Free
12
1:44.17
769
1650 Free
26
16:11.66
655
Hannah Cox
JR
9
500 Free
9
4:36.04
797
200 Free
26
1:45.69
707
1650 Free
18
16:04.71
683
Mackenzie Rumri
SR
3
200 IM
31
1:57.45
715
100 Fly
14
51.99
754
200 Fly
17
1:55.73
729
Mallory Korenwi
JR
0
100 Breast
37
1:00.23
713
200 Breast
53
2:12.91
642
Katrina Konopka
SR
0
50 Free
30
22.38
717
Mik Ranslem
SR
0
200 IM
50
1:59.19
663
400 IM
40
4:15.73
609
200 Fly
42
1:57.94
658
Ayumi Macias
JR
0
500 Free
39
4:43.23
693
200 Free
46
1:47.34
644
1650 Free
28
16:12.79
651
Aria Bernal
FR
0
100 Back
24
52.32
722
200 Back
55
2:00.71
512
Kentucky
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Asia Seidt
JR
43.5
200 IM
5
1:53.54
844
100 Back
5
50.68
827
200 Back
3
1:48.65
868
Bailey Bonnett
SO
14
200 IM
37
1:57.77
705
100 Breast
28
59.94
729
200 Breast
5
2:06.91
794
Ali Galyer
JR
11
200 Free
31
1:46.03
694
100 Back
48
53.29
666
200 Back
8
1:51.62
774
Geena Freriks
SR
6
500 Free
20
4:40.64
729
200 Free
21
1:45.05
733
1650 Free
11
15:57.64
711
Kyndal Knight
FR
4
1 mtr Diving
25
271.6
3 mtr Diving
13
322.55
Paige Kelly
SR
0
500 Free
56
4:49.47
607
1650 Free
39
16:25.83
598
Izzy Gati
FR
0
100 Fly
48
53.24
670
200 Fly
22
1:56.05
718
Sophie Sorenson
FR
0
100 Back
53
54.4
600
200 Back
43
1:55.78
659
Courtney Clark
SR
0
Platform Diving
19
247.7
Haley McInerny
SR
0
100 Fly
52
53.52
652
200 Fly
34
1:56.79
695
Madison Winstea
JR
0
100 Breast
24
59.89
732
200 Breast
34
2:10.94
690
Wisconsin
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Beata Nelson JR
60
200 IM
1
1:50.79
954
100 Back
1
49.18
942
200 Back
1
1:47.24
918
Katie Coughlin
SR
0
100 Back
36
52.89
689
200 Back
36
1:54.92
682
Lillie Hosack
FR
0
200 IM
42
1:58.38
687
200 Free
27
1:45.87
700
UCLA
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Eloise Belanger
SR
38
1 mtr Diving
5
320.8
3 mtr Diving
4
378.75
Platform Diving
9
274.2
Maria Polyakova
SR
37
1 mtr Diving
2
346.9
3 mtr Diving
1
396.0
Claire Grover
FR
0
50 Free
22
22.25
740
100 Breast
48
1:01.17
659
100 Free
33
48.95
703
Mara Newman
FR
0
100 Back
55
54.58
589
200 Back
52
1:57.04
624
Kenisha Liu
JR
0
200 IM
44
1:58.54
682
200 Free
43
1:47.21
649
100 Free
28
48.78
717
Sandra Soe
SR
0
500 Free
44
4:44.57
675
1650 Free
33
16:16.48
636
Georgia
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Olivia Carter
FR
17
200 IM
56
2:00.35
628
100 Fly
12
51.77
769
200 Fly
7
1:53.06
823
Courtney Harnis
SO
15
500 Free
8
4:37.61
773
200 Free
25
1:45.63
710
200 Fly
13
1:55.07
751
Dakota Luther
FR
9
100 Fly
18
52.1
746
200 Fly
9
1:52.99
826
Veronica Burchi
JR
5
100 Fly
27
52.29
733
100 Free
12
48.03
781
Freida Lim
JR
2
Platform Diving
15
246.75
Sofia Carnevale
JR
1
100 Breast
16
59.83
736
200 Breast
37
2:11.12
686
Mckensi Austin
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
43
236.4
3 mtr Diving
35
272.2
Callie Dickinso
FR
0
200 IM
27
1:57.1
725
200 Back
33
1:54.66
689
200 Fly
30
1:56.48
704
Meryn McCann
JR
0
500 Free
58
4:50.34
595
200 Back
50
1:56.27
645
Maddie Homovich
FR
0
500 Free
48
4:46.41
650
400 IM
38
4:14.77
624
200 Back
51
1:56.92
628
Caitlin Casazza
SR
0
200 IM
47
1:58.87
672
200 Fly
32
1:56.69
698
Danielle Della
SO
0
200 IM
20
1:56.66
739
100 Breast
42
1:00.46
699
200 Breast
17
2:08.89
742
Arkansas
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Brooke Schultz
SO
32
1 mtr Diving
4
334.35
3 mtr Diving
2
380.5
Anna Hopkin
FR
31
50 Free
5
21.51
893
100 Free
2
46.56
934
Peyton Palsha
SO
0
500 Free
55
4:48.51
621
1650 Free
40
16:40.2
533
ASU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Cierra Runge
JR
32
500 Free
4
4:35.39
807
200 Free
11
1:43.76
787
1650 Free
8
15:53.72
727
Emma Nordin
SO
9
500 Free
17
4:39.36
747
200 Free
19
1:44.99
735
1650 Free
9
15:54.83
722
Silja Kansakosk
JR
4
100 Breast
13
59.43
760
200 Breast
18
2:08.95
740
Fanny Teijonsal
SR
0
50 Free
17
22.13
762
100 Fly
33
52.55
715
Frida Kaellgren
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
34
256.2
3 mtr Diving
41
252.4
South Carolina
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Emma Barksdale
SR
42.5
200 IM
5
1:53.54
844
400 IM
5
4:03.51
797
200 Breast
4
2:06.87
795
Marissa Roth
SR
6
3 mtr Diving
21
303.45
Platform Diving
11
262.8
Margaret Higgs
JR
5
100 Breast
17
59.69
744
200 Breast
12
2:08.86
742
Melinda Novosza
FR
0
200 Fly
41
1:57.68
666
Kate Sanderson
FR
0
1650 Free
35
16:17.72
631
Mikaela Lujan
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
48
231.0
Platform Diving
21
244.25
Christina Lappi
JR
0
50 Free
25
22.29
733
100 Fly
40
52.75
702
Hallie Kinsey
FR
0
200 IM
63
2:03.49
526
100 Fly
50
53.43
658
200 Fly
49
2:00.3
581
Emily Cornell
JR
0
200 Free
38
1:46.75
666
200 Back
40
1:55.63
663
Missouri
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Annie Ochitwa
SR
16
100 Fly
9
51.47
791
100 Free
10
47.81
802
Haley Hynes
JR
5
50 Free
26
22.34
724
100 Back
12
51.6
766
Sarah Thompson
SO
0
50 Free
29
22.36
720
100 Back
30
52.54
709
Courtney Evense
SR
0
500 Free
40
4:43.82
685
1650 Free
31
16:15.93
638
Kylie Dahlgren
SR
0
200 IM
29
1:57.29
720
100 Back
42
53.17
673
200 Back
28
1:54.09
704
Jennifer King
JR
0
200 IM
60
2:00.94
610
100 Back
54
54.44
598
200 Back
49
1:56.21
647
Payton Conrad
SR
0
Platform Diving
33
222.2
Duke
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Alyssa Marsh
JR
13
50 Free
11
22.0
787
100 Fly
10
51.72
773
100 Free
22
48.39
749
Kylie Jordan
JR
4
100 Fly
13
51.86
763
200 Fly
47
1:59.45
609
Madeline Hess
SR
0
50 Free
22
22.25
740
100 Back
18
52.05
739
Elizabeth Fitzp
SR
0
3 mtr Diving
31
280.0
Mackenzie Willb
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
45
232.6
Platform Diving
29
235.4
Cabell Whitlow
FR
0
200 IM
45
1:58.67
678
100 Fly
53
53.56
649
200 Fly
19
1:55.92
723
Maddison Pullin
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
23
277.7
3 mtr Diving
46
117.45
Jaina Gaudette
JR
0
Platform Diving
27
239.45
Melissa Pish
FR
0
200 Free
30
1:45.96
697
100 Free
26
48.63
729
Florida
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Brooke Madden
JR
12
1 mtr Diving
7
314.55
3 mtr Diving
32
278.9
Sherridon Dress
JR
12
100 Back
7
51.03
803
200 Back
24
1:53.77
713
Kelly Fertel
JR
11
200 IM
23
1:56.94
730
400 IM
8
4:09.92
696
Vanessa Pearl
FR
2
200 IM
15
1:56.95
730
400 IM
24
4:09.98
695
200 Breast
24
2:09.69
721
Mabel Zavaros
FR
0
400 IM
37
4:13.86
638
200 Back
45
1:55.89
656
200 Fly
45
1:58.80
631
Savanna Faulcon
JR
0
500 Free
54
4:48.29
624
400 IM
36
4:13.55
642
Georgia Marris
SR
0
100 Fly
41
52.81
698
200 Fly
24
1:56.08
717
Leah Braswell
FR
0
500 Free
31
4:41.88
712
1650 Free
21
16:09.16
665
Emma Ball
JR
0
50 Free
49
23.16
580
100 Back
27
52.42
716
Hannah Burns
SR
0
200 IM
41
1:58.30
689
400 IM
17
4:08.52
717
200 Fly
37
1:57.05
686
Taylor Ault
SO
0
500 Free
34
4:42.96
697
200 Free
47
1:47.50
637
1650 Free
29
16:13.91
646
Ohio State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Molly Kowal
JR
17
500 Free
30
4:41.71
714
400 IM
34
4:12.6
656
1650 Free
2
15:44.61
765
Kathrin Demler
JR
5
200 IM
19
1:56.62
740
400 IM
21
4:09.13
708
200 Fly
12
1:55.06
751
Katie Trace
SO
3
400 IM
14
4:08.2
722
Lexie Barker
SO
0
3 mtr Diving
36
270.9
Platform Diving
23
243.5
Freya Rayner
SO
0
50 Free
34
22.5
696
Hanna Gresser
SO
0
100 Breast
45
1:00.91
674
200 Breast
54
2:13.21
634
Genevieve Anger
SO
0
3 mtr Diving
17
308.0
Kristen Romano
SO
0
200 IM
25
1:57.02
728
400 IM
29
4:11.55
672
Rebekah Bradley
JR
0
100 Back
17
51.96
744
200 Back
41
1:55.67
662
Lara Tarvit
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
28
263.3
Platform Diving
39
205.05
Purdue
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Emily Meaney
JR
17
1 mtr Diving
47
231.45
3 mtr Diving
33
278.1
Platform Diving
2
336.15
Emily Bretscher
SO
14
1 mtr Diving
10
303.65
3 mtr Diving
34
277.5
Platform Diving
10
267.0
Taite Kitchel
SR
0
100 Fly
47
53.18
674
200 Fly
40
1:57.51
672
Maggie Merriman
FR
0
Platform Diving
25
243.15
Morgan Meixner
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
39
245.75
3 mtr Diving
44
222.6
Jinq En Phee
JR
0
100 Breast
27
59.92
731
200 Breast
40
2:11.28
682
Northwestern
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Calypso Sherida
SO
15
200 IM
24
1:57.00
728
400 IM
4
4:01.35
835
200 Breast
26
2:09.85
717
Olivia Rosendah
SR
12
1 mtr Diving
18
285.6
Platform Diving
7
290.4
Miriam Guevara
FR
0
100 Fly
49
53.35
663
Penn State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Ally McHugh
SR
27
500 Free
18
4:39.89
740
400 IM
10
4:05.78
760
1650 Free
1
15:39.22
788
Maddie Hart
JR
0
100 Fly
25
52.24
736
100 Back
51
53.7
642
200 Fly
25
1:56.26
712
KANS
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Vicky Xu
SR
22
1 mtr Diving
8
284.6
3 mtr Diving
8
358.6
LSU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Elizabeth Cui
SR
20
1 mtr Diving
6
317.8
3 mtr Diving
10
351.7
Summer Spradley
SR
0
100 Breast
20
59.77
739
200 Breast
43
2:11.3
681
Haylee Knight
SR
0
50 Free
31
22.42
710
100 Fly
20
52.13
744
100 Free
18
48.18
768
Platform Diving
34
220.45
Aimee Wilson
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
27
264.75
3 mtr Diving
25
297.45
MIAF
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Alicia Blagg
SO
19
1 mtr Diving
14
287.6
3 mtr Diving
3
379.8
Eastern Mich
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Delaney Duncan
SR
17
200 IM
58
2:00.65
619
100 Breast
2
57.83
868
200 Breast
19
2:09.04
738
Nebraska
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Abigail Knapton
JR
16
3 mtr Diving
15
305.2
Platform Diving
5
316.75
Jessica Warak
FR
0
Platform Diving
22
243.65
FSU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Ida Hulkko
FR
14
100 Breast
5
58.58
815
200 Breast
49
2:12.19
660
Nina Kucheran
FR
0
200 IM
53
1:59.69
648
100 Breast
33
1:00.00
726
200 Breast
39
2:11.26
682
Ayla Bonniwell
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
40
243.0
Molly Carlson
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
31
259.65
3 mtr Diving
30
281.5
Platform Diving
31
230.95
Hawaii
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Phoebe Hines
JR
14
500 Free
28
4:41.58
716
200 Free
41
1:47.06
654
1650 Free
5
15:50.13
741
Karolina Hajkov
SO
0
100 Back
47
53.28
666
200 Back
53
1:57.56
610
Ivy Houser
SO
0
Platform Diving
44
173.25
Alabama
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Kensey McMahon
FR
12
500 Free
46
4:45.3
665
1650 Free
7
15:53.18
729
Justine Macfarl
SR
2
100 Breast
15
59.8
738
200 Breast
35
2:10.98
689
Flora Molnar
SO
0
50 Free
44
22.74
655
100 Fly
58
53.94
624
100 Free
43
50.12
607
Rhyan White
FR
0
100 Back
33
52.69
701
200 Back
30
1:54.48
694
FIU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Maha Gouda
FR
11
1 mtr Diving
30
259.7
Platform Diving
8
270.55
Naomi Ruele
SR
0
50 Free
34
22.5
696
100 Back
27
52.42
716
100 Free
39
49.34
671
San Diego St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Klara Thormalm
SO
9
50 Free
48
23.08
595
100 Breast
9
58.93
792
200 Breast
38
2:11.25
683
Morganne McKenn
JR
0
100 Breast
41
1:00.45
700
200 Breast
58
2:14.57
600
Courtney Vincen
JR
0
100 Fly
34
52.57
714
Akron
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Sarah Watson
FR
6
100 Fly
11
51.73
772
Sadie Fazekas
SR
0
50 Free
43
22.73
656
100 Back
40
53.08
678
Paulina Nogaj
SO
0
100 Fly
30
52.5
719
200 Fly
43
1:58.48
641
VT
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Reka Gyorgy
JR
5
500 Free
38
4:43.11
695
400 IM
12
4:06.28
752
200 Back
29
1:54.42
695
Ashlynn Peters
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
32
258.25
3 mtr Diving
28
283.7
Platform Diving
43
182.0
Joelle Vereb
SO
0
200 IM
30
1:57.30
719
100 Fly
30
52.5
719
100 Free
35
49.04
695
Notre Dame
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Abbie Dolan
JR
2
200 Free
15
1:44.38
760
100 Free
20
48.27
760
Alice Treuth
SR
1
100 Back
42
53.17
673
200 Back
16
1:53.09
732
Nikki Smith
SR
1
100 Fly
45
53.14
677
200 Fly
16
1:56.48
704
Kelly Straub
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
20
281.55
Cailey Grunhard
SO
0
100 Fly
56
53.7
640
Erin Isola
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
35
255.8
Lindsay Stone
SO
0
500 Free
51
4:46.97
642
1650 Free
34
16:16.77
635
Bayley Stewart
FR
0
200 IM
57
2:00.59
621
100 Back
49
53.32
664
200 Back
31
1:54.51
693
Luciana Thomas
FR
0
200 IM
55
2:00.17
634
200 Fly
26
1:56.29
711
Annie Wiese
FR
0
3 mtr Diving
27
295.4
Carly Quast
SO
0
100 Back
22
52.29
724
UNC
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Sophie Lindner
FR
0
100 Fly
59
55.42
518
100 Back
52
54.22
611
200 Back
34
1:54.67
689
Caroline Hauder
SO
0
200 IM
51
1:59.48
654
100 Breast
49
1:01.28
653
100 Free
37
49.17
685
Bryanna Cameron
JR
0
500 Free
49
4:46.46
649
400 IM
33
4:12.43
659
200 Fly
19
1:55.92
723
Grace Countie
FR
0
50 Free
40
22.65
670
100 Back
46
53.26
668
Emily Grund
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
33
256.95
3 mtr Diving
22
298.65
Platform Diving
40
194.55
UConn
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Monica Marcello
SR
1
1 mtr Diving
44
235.15
3 mtr Diving
16
255.8
U.S. Navy
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Lauren Barber
SR
1
200 IM
22
1:56.93
731
100 Breast
19
59.76
740
200 Breast
16
2:09.39
729
Meghan Gerdes
SO
0
3 mtr Diving
40
254.25
Platform Diving
42
189.75
Martina Thomas
FR
0
500 Free
53
4:48.23
625
200 Free
36
1:46.72
668
Hannah Montau
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
50
210.0
Platform Diving
41
192.35
Iowa
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hannah Burvill
JR
0
50 Free
46
22.87
632
200 Free
28
1:45.89
700
100 Free
30
48.92
705
Jayah Mathews
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
26
268.9
3 mtr Diving
29
281.55
Samantha Tambor
FR
0
3 mtr Diving
19
304.55
Rice
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Marie-claire Sc
SR
0
100 Breast
35
1:00.2
714
200 Breast
45
2:11.67
673
Princeton
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Mimi Lin
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
42
237.8
Harvard
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Samantha Shelto
FR
0
200 Free
42
1:47.14
651
200 Back
48
1:56.15
649
Miki Dahlke
JR
0
50 Free
38
22.58
682
200 Free
17
1:44.87
740
100 Free
36
49.06
694
Georgina Milne
SO
0
3 mtr Diving
45
222.25
Esther Lawrence
FR
0
3 mtr Diving
38
260.15
Rutgers
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Francesca Stopp
SR
0
100 Fly
55
53.61
646
200 Fly
35
1:56.85
693
Vera Koprivova
SR
0
100 Back
38
52.98
684
200 Back
17
1:53.08
732
Rachel Byrne
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
46
231.5
Platform Diving
37
205.95
Tereza Grusova
FR
0
100 Back
34
52.76
697
200 Back
47
1:56.13
649
Nevada
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Isabel Vazquez
FR
0
3 mtr Diving
24
297.95
Denver
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Josiane Valette
JR
0
100 Fly
37
52.66
708
200 Fly
36
1:57.01
688
Illinois
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Ling Kuhn
SR
0
Platform Diving
18
254.75
West Virginia
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Morgan Bullock
JR
0
200 IM
54
1:59.92
641
100 Fly
57
53.86
630
200 Fly
29
1:56.37
708
Utah
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Jordan Anderson
SR
0
200 IM
59
2:00.82
614
400 IM
28
4:11.53
672
200 Fly
48
1:59.72
600
Richmond
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hannah Gouger
JR
0
100 Back
41
53.14
675
200 Back
42
1:55.72
660
UC Davis
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Solie Laughlin
SR
0
200 IM
48
1:59.06
667
400 IM
41
4:17.76
576
200 Back
38
1:55.34
671
SMU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Andrea Podmanik
SO
0
100 Breast
36
1:00.22
713
200 Breast
28
2:10.00
713
Erin Trahan
JR
0
50 Free
45
22.79
646
100 Fly
24
52.22
738
200 Fly
38
1:57.09
685
Boise St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Abbey Sorensen
SR
0
50 Free
40
22.65
670
100 Back
37
52.92
687
200 Back
19
1:53.28
726
Northeastern
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Megan Clark
JR
0
50 Free
39
22.62
675
100 Free
42
49.56
653
Yale
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Bella Hindley
SR
0
50 Free
20
22.18
753
100 Back
44
53.22
670
100 Free
29
48.89
707
Pitt
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Amy Read
FR
0
3 mtr Diving
43
235.35
Platform Diving
36
209.3
UMass
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Maja Boric
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
41
240.7
Penn
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Catherine Burok
FR
0
500 Free
60
4:51.67
575
1650 Free
38
16:25.09
601
James Madison
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Bonnie Zhang
JR
0
50 Free
42
22.66
668
200 Free
29
1:45.91
699
100 Free
30
48.92
705
Washington St.
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Mackenzie Duart
SO
0
100 Breast
50
1:01.63
633
200 Breast
44
2:11.33
681
Houston
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Peyton Kondis
JR
0
200 IM
62
2:01.49
593
100 Breast
22
59.83
736
200 Breast
30
2:10.3
706
Leave a Reply