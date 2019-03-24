2019 Women’s NCAA Championships Final Scoring Summary

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Stanford won its third consecutive title tonight, but it was much closer than the previous two wins. The final margin was 37.5. Stanford scored 456.5 to Cal’s 419. Michigan was a distant 3rd with 314.

Stanford was keyed to the win byits stellar freshman class. The Stanford freshmen scored 127 individual points, 34 more than the next best class, the Indiana seniors who put up 93. The Stanford freshmen out-scored the next best freshman class by 77 points. Cal had the No. 2 freshman class with 50 points. NC State were next best with 47.5.

Louisville gained the most points over the psych sheet with a net gain of 70.5 points. Stanford was next-best with a gain of 63.5. The third biggest gain came from Minnesota, who netted 50.5 points. The biggest drop off came from Tennessee, who lost 76 points vs their seeds.

Stanford’s 48 points in the 400 IM were the most by any team in any event.

Beata Nelson of Wisconsin led the way with 60 individual points. The next highest scorers were Mallory Comerford of Louisville with 56 points, Louise Hansson of USC with 55, and Ella Eastin of Stanford with 54.

As usual this was a meet dominated by upperclassmen. Freshmen scored 426.5 individual points, sophomores scores 397.5, juniors scored 820.5, and seniors scored 835.5.

Final Scores

Team Final Score Swim Points Dive Points Psych Points (swimming only) Diff Psych vs Actual Swim Points 1 Stanford 456.5 437.5 19 374 63.5 2 California 419 417 2 372.5 44.5 3 Michigan 314 314 0 295 19 4 Louisville 235 230 5 159.5 70.5 5 Texas 190.5 130 60.5 161.5 -31.5 6 Virginia 188 188 0 147 41 7 NC State 187.5 187.5 0 242.5 -55 8 Tennessee 185 185 0 261 -76 9 Indiana 179 154 25 179.5 -25.5 10 USC 159 158 1 179.5 -21.5 11 Minnesota 158.5 118.5 40 68 50.5 12 Auburn 146 141 5 192 -51 13 TAMU 142.5 129.5 13 151.5 -22 14 Arizona 101.5 70 31.5 32.5 37.5 15 Kentucky 100.5 96.5 4 98 -1.5 16 Wisconsin 100 100 0 90 10 17 UCLA 75 0 75 0 0 18 Georgia 66 64 2 92 -28 19 Arkansas 63 31 32 31 0 20 ASU 61 61 0 55 6 21 South Carolina 53.5 47.5 6 39.5 8 22 Missouri 51 51 0 69 -18 23 Duke 47 47 0 6 41 24 Florida 44 32 12 81.5 -49.5 25 Ohio State 43 43 0 38 5 26 Purdue 31 0 31 0 0 27 Northwestern 27 15 12 8.5 6.5 27 Penn State 27 27 0 17 10 29 KANS 22 0 22 0 0 30 LSU 20 0 20 6.5 -6.5 31 MIAF 19 0 19 0 0 32 Eastern Mich 17 17 0 25.5 -8.5 33 Nebraska 16 0 16 0 0 34 FSU 14 14 0 9 5 34 Hawaii 14 14 0 22 -8 34 Alabama 14 14 0 4 10 37 FIU 11 0 11 0 0 38 San Diego St 9 9 0 0 9 39 Akron 6 6 0 14 -8 40 VT 5 5 0 0 5 41 Notre Dame 4 4 0 8 -4 42 UNC 2 2 0 24 -22 43 UConn 1 0 1 0 0 43 U.S. Navy 1 1 0 0 1

Individual Scores by Year

STANFORD CALIFORNIA MICHIGAN LOUISVILLE TEXAS VIRGINIA NC STATE TENNESSEE INDIANA USC MINNESOTA FR 127 50 45 3 3 24 47.5 2 17 0 0 SO 67 14 17 0 16 49 5 3 0 0 32 JR 39.5 79 12 32 41.5 31 30 80 5 56 62 SR 69 88 84 60 33 0 1 0 93 17 26.5 Returning 233.5 143 74 35 60.5 104 82.5 85 22 56 94

AUBURN TAMU ARIZONA KENTUCKY WISCONSIN UCLA GEORGIA ARKANSAS ASU SOUTH CAROLINA MISSOURI FR 2 0 0 4 0 0 26 31 0 0 0 SO 13 20 31.5 14 0 0 15 32 9 0 0 JR 19 18 19 54.5 60 0 8 0 36 5 5 SR 42 69.5 3 6 0 75 0 0 0 48.5 16 Returning 34 38 50.5 72.5 60 0 49 63 45 5 5

DUKE FLORIDA OHIO STATE PURDUE NORTHWESTERN PENN STATE KANS LSU MIAF EASTERN MICH NEBRASKA FR 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SO 0 0 3 14 15 0 0 0 19 0 0 JR 17 35 22 17 0 0 0 0 0 0 16 SR 0 0 0 0 12 27 22 20 0 17 0 Returning 17 37 25 31 15 0 0 0 19 0 16

FSU HAWAII ALABAMA FIU SAN DIEGO ST AKRON VT NOTRE DAME UNC UCONN U.S. NAVY FR 14 0 12 11 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 SO 0 0 0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 JR 0 14 0 0 0 0 5 2 0 0 0 SR 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 1 Returning 14 14 12 11 9 6 5 2 0 0 0

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

800 Free Relay 200 Free Relay 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 1 mtr Diving 400 Medley Relay 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 3 mtr Diving 200 Medley Relay 1650 Free 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly Platform Diving 400 Free Relay Stanford 40 72 113.5 130.5 135.5 147.5 173.5 221.5 221.5 247.5 247.5 272.5 275.5 299.5 315.5 361.5 365.5 382.5 420.5 424.5 456.5 California 34 74 74 89 131 133 173 173 204 242 253 294 294 328 328 331 362 362 379 379 419 Michigan 30 64 75 75 97 97 129 129 146 175 194 207 207 233 253 253 280 280 280 280 314 Louisville 26 56 56 56 72 72 100 100 111 131 131 135 135 163 163 163 183 183 202 207 235 Texas 28 50 63 63 64 80 87 87 87 87 87 96 117.5 127.5 131.5 131.5 137.5 137.5 137.5 160.5 190.5 Virginia 18 18 35 40 44 44 66 66 78 93 106 106 106 128 128 153 155 166 166 166 188 NC State 0 28 30 33 56 56 86 92 92 92 108 109 109 141 141 145.5 157.5 173.5 173.5 173.5 187.5 Tennessee 0 26 26 42 59 59 69 80 95 95 98 98 98 138 138 147 161 161 161 161 185 Indiana 0 0 0 11 11 20 54 71 72 72 92 92 92 122 127 127 127 163 163 179 179 USC 32 50 50 65 65 65 83 83 103 103 103 103 103 103 103 103 103 107 140 141 159 Minnesota 2 2 32 32 32 52 76 76 76 79 99 99 119 131 147 151.5 151.5 158.5 158.5 158.5 158.5 Auburn 4 28 28 35 40 40 52 52 66 73 73 84 89 93 95 110 120 120 120 120 146 TAMU 22 27 27 44 44 44 44 62 62 66.5 72.5 72.5 72.5 72.5 75.5 75.5 75.5 104.5 121.5 134.5 142.5 Arizona 8 16 30.5 30.5 30.5 34.5 48.5 48.5 51.5 56 56 56 68.5 86.5 86.5 86.5 86.5 86.5 86.5 101.5 101.5 Kentucky 14 14 14 27.5 27.5 27.5 31.5 31.5 31.5 31.5 31.5 45.5 49.5 49.5 55.5 82.5 82.5 96.5 96.5 96.5 100.5 Wisconsin 24 24 24 44 44 44 44 44 44 44 44 64 64 70 70 90 90 90 90 90 100 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 31 31 31 31 31 31 31 66 66 66 66 66 66 66 75 75 Georgia 12 17 28 28 28 28 28 28 33 33 34 34 34 34 34 34 39 39 64 66 66 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 14 29 29 29 29 29 29 29 46 46 46 46 63 63 63 63 63 ASU 10 10 25 25 25 25 25 25 25 31 35 35 35 35 55 55 55 55 55 55 61 South Carolina 0 0 0 13.5 13.5 13.5 13.5 27.5 27.5 27.5 27.5 27.5 27.5 27.5 27.5 27.5 27.5 47.5 47.5 53.5 53.5 Missouri 0 14 14 14 14 14 14 14 23 23 23 28 28 42 42 42 49 49 49 49 51 Duke 0 10 10 10 16 16 16 16 27 27 27 27 27 35 35 35 35 35 35 35 47 Florida 0 0 0 2 2 14 21 32 32 32 32 44 44 44 44 44 44 44 44 44 44 Ohio State 6 18 18 18 18 18 18 21 21 21 21 21 21 21 38 38 38 38 43 43 43 Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 31 31 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 27 27 Penn State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 27 27 27 27 27 27 27 KANS 0 0 0 0 0 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 22 22 22 22 22 22 22 22 22 LSU 0 0 0 0 0 13 13 13 13 13 13 13 20 20 20 20 20 20 20 20 20 MIAF 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 19 19 19 19 19 19 19 19 19 Eastern Mich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 17 17 17 17 17 17 17 17 17 17 17 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 16 16 FSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 14 14 14 14 14 14 14 14 14 14 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 14 14 14 14 14 14 Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 2 2 14 14 14 14 14 14 14 FIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 11 San Diego St 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 Akron 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 VT 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 2 2 2 2 3 3 3 4 4 4 UNC 0 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 U.S. Navy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 1

Points in Each Event

What each team scored in each event

800 Free Relay 200 Free Relay 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 1 mtr Diving 400 Medley Relay 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 3 mtr Diving 200 Medley Relay 1650 Free 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly Platform Diving 400 Free Relay Stanford 40 32 41.5 17 5 12 26 48 0 26 0 25 3 24 16 46 4 17 38 4 32 California 34 40 0 15 42 2 40 0 31 38 11 41 0 34 0 3 31 0 17 0 40 Michigan 30 34 11 0 22 0 32 0 17 29 19 13 0 26 20 0 27 0 0 0 34 Louisville 26 30 0 0 16 0 28 0 11 20 0 4 0 28 0 0 20 0 19 5 28 Texas 28 22 13 0 1 16 7 0 0 0 0 9 21.5 10 4 0 6 0 0 23 30 Virginia 18 0 17 5 4 0 22 0 12 15 13 0 0 22 0 25 2 11 0 0 22 NC State 0 28 2 3 23 0 30 6 0 0 16 1 0 32 0 4.5 12 16 0 0 14 Tennessee 0 26 0 16 17 0 10 11 15 0 3 0 0 40 0 9 14 0 0 0 24 Indiana 0 0 0 11 0 9 34 17 1 0 20 0 0 30 5 0 0 36 0 16 0 USC 32 18 0 15 0 0 18 0 20 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 33 1 18 Minnesota 2 0 30 0 0 20 24 0 0 3 20 0 20 12 16 4.5 0 7 0 0 0 Auburn 4 24 0 7 5 0 12 0 14 7 0 11 5 4 2 15 10 0 0 0 26 TAMU 22 5 0 17 0 0 0 18 0 4.5 6 0 0 0 3 0 0 29 17 13 8 Arizona 8 8 14.5 0 0 4 14 0 3 4.5 0 0 12.5 18 0 0 0 0 0 15 0 Kentucky 14 0 0 13.5 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 14 4 0 6 27 0 14 0 0 4 Wisconsin 24 0 0 20 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 0 6 0 20 0 0 0 0 10 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 31 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 0 Georgia 12 5 11 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 25 2 0 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 14 15 0 0 0 0 0 0 17 0 0 0 17 0 0 0 0 ASU 10 0 15 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 4 0 0 0 20 0 0 0 0 0 6 South Carolina 0 0 0 13.5 0 0 0 14 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 0 6 0 Missouri 0 14 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 0 0 5 0 14 0 0 7 0 0 0 2 Duke 0 10 0 0 6 0 0 0 11 0 0 0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Florida 0 0 0 2 0 12 7 11 0 0 0 12 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio State 6 12 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 17 0 0 0 5 0 0 Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 0 Penn State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 0 0 0 0 0 0 KANS 0 0 0 0 0 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LSU 0 0 0 0 0 13 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 MIAF 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 16 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Eastern Mich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 17 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 0 FSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 12 0 0 0 0 0 0 FIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 0 San Diego St 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Akron 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 VT 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 UNC 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 U.S. Navy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0

Individual Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

Stanford

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Ella Eastin SR 54 200 IM 2 1:51.81 911 400 IM 1 3:57.03 918 200 Fly 2 1:50.46 932 Taylor Ruck FR 50 200 Free 2 1:40.37 957 100 Back 3 50.34 851 200 Back 2 1:47.59 905 Brooke Forde SO 43 500 Free 1 4:31.34 875 400 IM 3 3:59.26 873 200 Fly 10 1:53.93 791 Lauren Pitzer SO 22 500 Free 6 4:36.57 789 200 Free 9 1:42.84 829 100 Free 17 48.13 772 Allie Raab FR 21 400 IM 7 4:06.11 755 100 Breast 28 59.94 729 200 Breast 9 2:06.85 796 Lucie Nordmann FR 20 50 Free 33 22.46 703 100 Back 11 51.44 776 200 Back 5 1:51.1 789 Katie Drabot JR 19.5 500 Free 11 4:37.87 769 200 Free 18 1:44.98 736 200 Fly 5 1:51.94 868 Erin Voss JR 18 500 Free 21 4:40.65 729 100 Back 14 51.87 749 200 Back 4 1:50.92 795 Leah Stevens SR 15 500 Free 29 4:41.63 715 400 IM 22 4:09.47 703 1650 Free 4 15:47.31 753 Daria Lenz FR 10 1 mtr Diving 11 302.65 Platform Diving 13 254.95 Carolina Sculti FR 8 1 mtr Diving 12 297.8 3 mtr Diving 14 316.6 Platform Diving 30 234.75 Zoe Bartel FR 6 100 Breast 24 59.89 732 200 Breast 11 2:08.27 757 Anya Goeders FR 5 50 Free 12 22.07 774 Amalie Fackenth FR 4 50 Free 24 22.27 737 100 Fly 42 52.86 695 100 Free 13 48.23 763 Morgan Tankersl FR 3 500 Free 14 4:38.43 761 200 Free 23 1:45.27 724 1650 Free 19 16:08.35 668 Grace Zhao SO 2 100 Breast 31 59.96 728 200 Breast 15 2:09.32 730 Haley Farnswort JR 1 1 mtr Diving 16 277.85 Megan Byrnes JR 1 500 Free 24 4:41.14 722 1650 Free 16 16:03.64 687 Allie Szekely JR 0 400 IM 18 4:08.54 717 200 Back 18 1:53.22 728 200 Breast 31 2:10.32 705 Mia Paulsen SO 0 3 mtr Diving 37 265.05 Platform Diving 35 213.8

California

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Abbey Weitzeil JR 50 50 Free 1 21.02 1020 200 Free 4 1:42.29 855 100 Free 4 46.97 887 Amy Bilquist SR 43 50 Free 6 21.52 891 100 Back 2 50.05 873 100 Free 6 47.42 840 Katie McLaughli SR 43 100 Fly 3 49.97 915 200 Free 7 1:43.53 797 200 Fly 4 1:51.09 904 Izzy Ivey FR 37 200 IM 9 1:53.87 832 100 Fly 6 50.82 841 100 Back 4 50.42 846 Keaton Blovad JR 18 200 IM 11 1:55.46 777 100 Back 9 51.39 780 200 Back 14 1:52.99 735 Robin Neumann SO 14 500 Free 26 4:41.25 720 200 Free 8 1:43.72 789 100 Free 14 48.24 763 Ema Rajic FR 11 100 Breast 8 59.43 760 200 Breast 33 2:10.68 697 Maddie Murphy JR 11 50 Free 9 21.91 805 100 Fly 15 52.12 745 100 Free 34 49.02 697 Phoebe Lamay SR 2 1 mtr Diving 15 282.45 3 mtr Diving 18 304.7 Cassidy Bayer FR 2 500 Free 57 4:49.99 600 200 Fly 15 1:55.77 727 Sophie Krivokap SO 0 100 Fly 53 53.56 649 100 Back 25 52.37 719 200 Back 39 1:55.42 668 Ali Harrison SO 0 100 Breast 46 1:01.03 667 200 Breast 57 2:14.43 603 Alicia Wilson FR 0 200 IM 18 1:56.54 743 100 Back 44 53.22 670 200 Back 31 1:54.51 693

Michigan

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Maggie MacNeil FR 45 50 Free 4 21.5 895 100 Fly 2 49.66 944 100 Back 6 50.98 807 Siobhan Haughey SR 32 200 Free 3 1:40.7 939 100 Free 3 46.64 924 Catie DeLoof SR 31 50 Free 10 21.98 791 200 Free 6 1:43.17 813 100 Free 8 47.59 823 Sierra Schmidt SO 17 500 Free 13 4:37.99 767 200 Free 39 1:46.76 666 1650 Free 6 15:50.19 741 Rose Bi SR 14 500 Free 10 4:37.12 780 1650 Free 10 15:55.89 718 Miranda Tucker JR 12 200 IM 33 1:57.50 713 100 Breast 7 58.83 798 200 Breast 29 2:10.06 712 Jamie Zhen Yeun SR 7 200 IM 32 1:57.48 714 100 Breast 10 59.04 784 200 Breast 22 2:09.15 735 Daria Pyshnenko SO 0 50 Free 31 22.42 710 Vanessa Krause JR 0 100 Fly 51 53.51 653 200 Fly 21 1:55.97 721 Camryn McPherso SO 0 1 mtr Diving 49 225.45 Christy Cutshaw SO 0 Platform Diving 28 238.75 Becca Postoll SR 0 500 Free 19 4:40.39 733 200 Free 50 1:47.66 631 1650 Free 23 16:09.93 662 Taylor Garcia SR 0 100 Back 39 53.04 680 200 Back 46 1:56.11 650 Chloe Hicks JR 0 200 Back 35 1:54.82 685

Louisville

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Mallory Comerfo SR 56 50 Free 3 21.49 898 200 Free 1 1:40.26 964 100 Free 1 46.26 970 Grace Oglesby JR 27 100 Fly 8 51.1 819 200 Fly 3 1:50.80 916 Molly Fears JR 5 3 mtr Diving 23 298.35 Platform Diving 12 258.65 Alina Kendzior SR 4 100 Back 13 51.72 759 200 Back 37 1:55.07 678 Alena Kraus FR 3 500 Free 50 4:46.64 647 200 Free 40 1:46.84 663 200 Fly 14 1:55.34 742 Mariia Astashki SO 0 100 Breast 34 1:00.01 725 200 Breast 25 2:09.78 719 Maria Eduarda S FR 0 200 IM 61 2:01.38 596 400 IM 42 4:21.97 501 200 Fly 50 2:00.98 557 Kaylee Wheeler FR 0 100 Breast 23 59.87 734 200 Breast 50 2:12.43 654 Lainey Visscher JR 0 50 Free 21 22.22 746 Michaela Sliney JR 0 1 mtr Diving 37 250.1 3 mtr Diving 42 248.5 Arina Openyshev SO 0 500 Free 61 4:53.48 547 200 Free 32 1:46.20 688 Sophie Cattermo JR 0 500 Free 52 4:47.03 641 200 Free 35 1:46.71 668 1650 Free 30 16:15.18 641 Morgan Friesen SO 0 100 Breast 30 59.95 729 200 Breast 21 2:09.13 735

Texas

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Alison Gibson JR 28.5 1 mtr Diving 3 338.65 3 mtr Diving 6 368.75 Murphy Bromberg SR 20 1 mtr Diving 29 261.9 3 mtr Diving 26 296.5 Platform Diving 1 391.6 Evie Pfeifer SO 16 500 Free 7 4:37.09 781 400 IM 23 4:09.49 703 1650 Free 13 15:59.87 702 Claire Adams JR 13 100 Back 10 51.43 777 100 Free 11 47.91 792 Meghan O’Brien SR 9 1 mtr Diving 21 278.15 3 mtr Diving 9 368.7 Sofia Rauzi SR 3 1 mtr Diving 36 255.05 Platform Diving 14 254.0 Julia Cook FR 2 50 Free 28 22.35 722 100 Back 15 51.98 743 100 Free 21 48.35 753 Joanna Evans SR 1 500 Free 16 4:43.42 691 200 Free 44 1:47.27 646 1650 Free 27 16:12.43 652 Grace Ariola FR 1 50 Free 16 22.38 717 100 Back 29 52.44 715 100 Free 25 48.58 733 Kennedy Lohman JR 0 100 Breast 31 59.96 728 200 Breast 48 2:12.02 664 Paola Pineda FR 0 Platform Diving 17 254.85 Lauren Case JR 0 100 Fly 46 53.15 676 200 Fly 31 1:56.56 702 Anelise Diener SR 0 50 Free 26 22.34 724 100 Free 19 48.25 762 Quinn Carrozza SR 0 200 Free 33 1:46.34 682 200 Back 22 1:53.55 719 Remedy Rule SR 0 100 Fly 17 52.09 747

Virginia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Paige Madden SO 38 500 Free 2 4:32.98 847 200 Free 5 1:43.03 820 200 Back 10 1:51.36 781 Morgan Hill JR 18 50 Free 13 22.09 770 100 Fly 7 50.84 840 100 Free 15 48.33 755 Alexis Wenger FR 13 100 Breast 6 58.64 811 200 Breast 32 2:10.50 701 Megan Moroney JR 13 200 Free 16 1:45.03 734 100 Back 19 52.06 738 200 Back 7 1:51.28 784 Kaki Christense FR 11 100 Breast 39 1:00.35 706 200 Breast 8 2:08.74 745 Emma Seiberlich SO 6 500 Free 43 4:44.35 678 100 Back 32 52.61 705 200 Back 11 1:52.14 759 Abby Richter SO 5 200 IM 12 1:56.01 759 400 IM 30 4:11.84 668 200 Fly 27 1:56.30 710 Caroline Gmelic SO 0 100 Back 26 52.38 719 200 Back 44 1:55.85 657 Jessica Nava FR 0 100 Fly 28 52.31 732 200 Fly 28 1:56.31 710 Marcie Maguire SO 0 100 Back 23 52.3 724 200 Back 25 1:53.81 712 Kylie Towbin SR 0 1 mtr Diving 38 249.15 Platform Diving 26 242.95 Julia Menkhaus FR 0 200 IM 49 1:59.16 664 100 Back 35 52.84 692 200 Fly 39 1:57.29 679 Kyla Valls SO 0 100 Free 40 49.52 656 Vivian Tafuto SR 0 100 Breast 47 1:01.09 664 200 Breast 27 2:09.97 714 Eryn Eddy SR 0 200 Free 24 1:45.30 723

NC State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Sophie Hansson FR 32 100 Breast 3 57.9 863 200 Breast 3 2:06.18 815 Ky-lee Perry JR 24 50 Free 7 21.57 879 100 Free 7 47.43 839 Kylee Alons FR 15.5 50 Free 8 21.89 810 100 Fly 19 52.12 745 200 Back 12 1:52.34 753 Makayla Sargent JR 6 200 IM 39 1:58.15 694 400 IM 11 4:05.81 759 1650 Free 37 16:24.53 603 Julia Poole SO 3 200 IM 14 1:56.45 745 400 IM 20 4:08.96 711 200 Breast 41 2:11.29 682 Kate Moore SO 2 500 Free 15 4:39.45 746 400 IM 19 4:08.79 713 200 Back 26 1:53.85 711 Elise Haan SR 1 100 Back 16 52.07 737 200 Back 21 1:53.47 721 Anna Jahns SR 0 500 Free 25 4:41.15 722 1650 Free 22 16:09.6 664 Summer Finke JR 0 400 IM 39 4:15.7 609 1650 Free 25 16:11.6 656 Olivia Calegan SO 0 50 Free 47 23.04 602 100 Breast 26 59.91 731 Emma Muzzy FR 0 200 IM 36 1:57.76 705 400 IM 32 4:12.18 663 200 Back 20 1:53.46 722 Tamila Holub SO 0 500 Free 47 4:46.03 655 1650 Free 36 16:18.73 627

Tennessee

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Erika Brown JR 46 50 Free 2 21.23 963 100 Fly 4 50.38 878 100 Free 5 46.99 885 Meghan Small JR 21 200 IM 7 1:53.57 843 200 Free 22 1:45.07 732 200 Back 9 1:51.13 788 Tess Cieplucha JR 13 200 IM 13 1:56.33 749 400 IM 9 4:04.88 774 200 Breast 46 2:11.83 668 Nikol Popov SO 3 100 Breast 14 59.59 750 200 Breast 41 2:11.29 682 Sinclair Larson FR 2 500 Free 33 4:42.08 709 400 IM 15 4:08.43 719 200 Back 23 1:53.68 715 Amanda Nunan SO 0 500 Free 37 4:43.1 695 1650 Free 17 16:04.41 684 Stanzi Moseley JR 0 50 Free 37 22.56 686 100 Fly 43 53.06 682 Madeline Banic SR 0 50 Free 18 22.14 761 100 Fly 32 52.54 716 Bailey Grinter SO 0 50 Free 36 22.53 691 100 Back 50 53.34 663 100 Free 38 49.24 679 Alexis Yager SO 0 200 IM 40 1:58.16 693 400 IM 31 4:11.99 666 200 Breast 56 2:14.32 606

Indiana

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Lilly King SR 40 200 IM 21 1:56.83 734 100 Breast 1 55.73 1044 200 Breast 1 2:02.9 917 Jessica Parratt SR 25 1 mtr Diving 9 320.65 3 mtr Diving 20 304.2 Platform Diving 3 332.9 Bailey Andison SR 24 200 IM 8 1:54.17 821 400 IM 6 4:03.87 791 200 Breast 51 2:12.67 648 Noelle Peplowsk FR 13 500 Free 27 4:41.51 717 100 Breast 21 59.81 737 200 Breast 6 2:06.94 793 Cassy Jernberg JR 5 500 Free 36 4:43.07 695 1650 Free 12 15:58.1 709 Mackenzie Looze FR 4 200 IM 17 1:56.54 743 400 IM 13 4:07.96 726 200 Breast 36 2:11.07 687 Laura Morley SR 3 200 IM 46 1:58.85 673 100 Breast 39 1:00.35 706 200 Breast 14 2:09.00 739 Christie Jensen SR 1 100 Fly 16 52.2 739 Josie Grote SO 0 500 Free 34 4:42.96 697 400 IM 25 4:10.42 689 Christin Rockwa FR 0 500 Free 41 4:43.96 683 400 IM 26 4:11.08 679 1650 Free 20 16:08.59 667 Shelby Koontz JR 0 100 Fly 20 52.13 744 Maggie Wallace FR 0 500 Free 59 4:50.67 590 1650 Free 24 16:11.13 657 Bailey Kovac SO 0 200 IM 43 1:58.4 686 400 IM 35 4:12.91 652 200 Breast 52 2:12.76 646 Morgan Scott FR 0 100 Back 20 52.17 731

USC

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Louise Hansson JR 55 200 IM 4 1:52.14 898 100 Fly 1 49.26 983 200 Fly 1 1:50.28 940 Maddie Wright SR 13 100 Fly 36 52.6 712 200 Fly 6 1:52.26 855 Kirsten Vose SR 4 200 IM 38 1:58.05 697 100 Breast 38 1:00.26 711 200 Breast 13 2:08.87 742 Carly Souza JR 1 Platform Diving 16 215.9 Maggie Aroesty SO 0 100 Breast 44 1:00.55 694 200 Breast 59 2:15.01 588 Naomi Gowlett JR 0 1 mtr Diving 24 277.5 3 mtr Diving 39 257.7 Platform Diving 24 243.4 Jemma Schlicht SO 0 100 Fly 22 52.16 742 100 Free 27 48.64 728 Catherine Sanch JR 0 100 Fly 34 52.57 714 200 Fly 18 1:55.87 724 Marta Ciesla SO 0 50 Free 19 22.15 759 100 Free 41 49.54 655 Laticia-Leigh T FR 0 200 Free 34 1:46.47 677 100 Free 24 48.55 736 Riley Scott SR 0 100 Breast 18 59.73 742 200 Breast 20 2:09.09 736 Madison Witt SR 0 Platform Diving 38 205.55 Caitlin Tycz SO 0 100 Fly 39 52.68 707 200 Fly 33 1:56.75 696 Tatum Wade JR 0 200 IM 35 1:57.74 706 200 Free 20 1:45.00 735

Minnesota

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Sarah Bacon JR 34 1 mtr Diving 1 363.2 3 mtr Diving 5 373.65 Mackenzie Padin SO 32 500 Free 3 4:35.21 810 200 Free 37 1:46.74 667 1650 Free 3 15:47.16 754 Lindsey Kozelsk JR 22 100 Breast 4 58.09 849 200 Breast 10 2:07.77 771 Chantal Nack SR 21.5 500 Free 5 4:35.88 799 200 Free 14 1:44.18 769 200 Back 12 1:52.34 753 Kristen Hayden JR 6 1 mtr Diving 22 277.9 3 mtr Diving 11 340.2 Platform Diving 20 246.45 Rachel Munson SR 5 100 Breast 12 59.4 762 200 Breast 23 2:09.64 723 Tevyn Waddell JR 0 100 Fly 29 52.43 723 100 Back 31 52.59 706 200 Back 27 1:53.9 709

Auburn

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Aly Tetzloff SR 26 100 Fly 5 50.61 859 100 Back 8 51.33 784 100 Free 16 48.38 750 Sonnele Oeztuer SO 13 500 Free 22 4:40.86 726 200 Back 6 1:51.22 786 Claire Fisch JR 12 50 Free 14 22.12 764 100 Free 9 47.78 805 Erin Falconer SR 9 200 Free 10 1:43.6 794 100 Back 21 52.25 726 200 Back 15 1:53.00 734 Bailey Nero SR 7 200 IM 10 1:55.4 779 100 Fly 23 52.18 740 200 Fly 22 1:56.05 718 Alison Maillard JR 5 1 mtr Diving 17 289.3 3 mtr Diving 12 326.95 Platform Diving 32 222.75 Julie Meynen JR 2 50 Free 15 22.18 753 100 Free 23 48.53 737 Emily Hetzer FR 2 500 Free 23 4:41.13 722 200 Free 49 1:47.6 633 1650 Free 15 16:01.33 696 Jewels Harris SO 0 100 Fly 43 53.06 682 200 Fly 44 1:58.55 639

TAMU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Sydney Pickrem SR 50 200 IM 3 1:51.84 910 400 IM 2 3:58.23 893 200 Breast 2 2:03.65 892 Anna Belousova JR 18 200 IM 34 1:57.66 708 100 Breast 11 59.09 781 200 Breast 7 2:07.05 790 Alais Kalonji SR 13 Platform Diving 6 305.3 Jing Quah SO 11 200 IM 26 1:57.07 726 100 Fly 26 52.26 735 200 Fly 8 1:53.61 802 Taylor Pike SO 6 100 Fly 37 52.66 708 200 Fly 11 1:54.33 776 Claire Rasmus SR 4.5 500 Free 42 4:43.97 683 200 Free 12 1:44.17 769 100 Free 30 48.92 705 Haley Yelle SO 3 500 Free 32 4:42.00 710 200 Free 45 1:47.29 646 1650 Free 14 16:01.01 697 Monika Gonzalez SR 2 200 IM 16 1:58.68 678 400 IM 16 4:11.93 666 200 Breast 55 2:14.27 607 Camryn Toney SO 0 200 IM 52 1:59.49 654 400 IM 27 4:11.14 678 200 Fly 46 1:59.1 621 Charlye Campbel SO 0 1 mtr Diving 19 283.95 Kylie Powers FR 0 100 Breast 43 1:00.47 699 200 Breast 47 2:11.97 665 Joy Field SO 0 500 Free 45 4:44.58 675 1650 Free 32 16:16.47 636 Mckenna Debever SR 0 200 IM 28 1:57.26 720 200 Free 48 1:47.51 637 200 Back 54 1:58.45 584

Arizona

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Delaney Schnell SO 31.5 1 mtr Diving 13 291.5 3 mtr Diving 6 368.75 Platform Diving 4 321.45 Kirsten Jacobse JR 10 500 Free 11 4:37.87 769 200 Free 12 1:44.17 769 1650 Free 26 16:11.66 655 Hannah Cox JR 9 500 Free 9 4:36.04 797 200 Free 26 1:45.69 707 1650 Free 18 16:04.71 683 Mackenzie Rumri SR 3 200 IM 31 1:57.45 715 100 Fly 14 51.99 754 200 Fly 17 1:55.73 729 Mallory Korenwi JR 0 100 Breast 37 1:00.23 713 200 Breast 53 2:12.91 642 Katrina Konopka SR 0 50 Free 30 22.38 717 Mik Ranslem SR 0 200 IM 50 1:59.19 663 400 IM 40 4:15.73 609 200 Fly 42 1:57.94 658 Ayumi Macias JR 0 500 Free 39 4:43.23 693 200 Free 46 1:47.34 644 1650 Free 28 16:12.79 651 Aria Bernal FR 0 100 Back 24 52.32 722 200 Back 55 2:00.71 512

Kentucky

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Asia Seidt JR 43.5 200 IM 5 1:53.54 844 100 Back 5 50.68 827 200 Back 3 1:48.65 868 Bailey Bonnett SO 14 200 IM 37 1:57.77 705 100 Breast 28 59.94 729 200 Breast 5 2:06.91 794 Ali Galyer JR 11 200 Free 31 1:46.03 694 100 Back 48 53.29 666 200 Back 8 1:51.62 774 Geena Freriks SR 6 500 Free 20 4:40.64 729 200 Free 21 1:45.05 733 1650 Free 11 15:57.64 711 Kyndal Knight FR 4 1 mtr Diving 25 271.6 3 mtr Diving 13 322.55 Paige Kelly SR 0 500 Free 56 4:49.47 607 1650 Free 39 16:25.83 598 Izzy Gati FR 0 100 Fly 48 53.24 670 200 Fly 22 1:56.05 718 Sophie Sorenson FR 0 100 Back 53 54.4 600 200 Back 43 1:55.78 659 Courtney Clark SR 0 Platform Diving 19 247.7 Haley McInerny SR 0 100 Fly 52 53.52 652 200 Fly 34 1:56.79 695 Madison Winstea JR 0 100 Breast 24 59.89 732 200 Breast 34 2:10.94 690

Wisconsin

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Beata Nelson JR 60 200 IM 1 1:50.79 954 100 Back 1 49.18 942 200 Back 1 1:47.24 918 Katie Coughlin SR 0 100 Back 36 52.89 689 200 Back 36 1:54.92 682 Lillie Hosack FR 0 200 IM 42 1:58.38 687 200 Free 27 1:45.87 700

UCLA

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Eloise Belanger SR 38 1 mtr Diving 5 320.8 3 mtr Diving 4 378.75 Platform Diving 9 274.2 Maria Polyakova SR 37 1 mtr Diving 2 346.9 3 mtr Diving 1 396.0 Claire Grover FR 0 50 Free 22 22.25 740 100 Breast 48 1:01.17 659 100 Free 33 48.95 703 Mara Newman FR 0 100 Back 55 54.58 589 200 Back 52 1:57.04 624 Kenisha Liu JR 0 200 IM 44 1:58.54 682 200 Free 43 1:47.21 649 100 Free 28 48.78 717 Sandra Soe SR 0 500 Free 44 4:44.57 675 1650 Free 33 16:16.48 636

Georgia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Olivia Carter FR 17 200 IM 56 2:00.35 628 100 Fly 12 51.77 769 200 Fly 7 1:53.06 823 Courtney Harnis SO 15 500 Free 8 4:37.61 773 200 Free 25 1:45.63 710 200 Fly 13 1:55.07 751 Dakota Luther FR 9 100 Fly 18 52.1 746 200 Fly 9 1:52.99 826 Veronica Burchi JR 5 100 Fly 27 52.29 733 100 Free 12 48.03 781 Freida Lim JR 2 Platform Diving 15 246.75 Sofia Carnevale JR 1 100 Breast 16 59.83 736 200 Breast 37 2:11.12 686 Mckensi Austin JR 0 1 mtr Diving 43 236.4 3 mtr Diving 35 272.2 Callie Dickinso FR 0 200 IM 27 1:57.1 725 200 Back 33 1:54.66 689 200 Fly 30 1:56.48 704 Meryn McCann JR 0 500 Free 58 4:50.34 595 200 Back 50 1:56.27 645 Maddie Homovich FR 0 500 Free 48 4:46.41 650 400 IM 38 4:14.77 624 200 Back 51 1:56.92 628 Caitlin Casazza SR 0 200 IM 47 1:58.87 672 200 Fly 32 1:56.69 698 Danielle Della SO 0 200 IM 20 1:56.66 739 100 Breast 42 1:00.46 699 200 Breast 17 2:08.89 742

Arkansas

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Brooke Schultz SO 32 1 mtr Diving 4 334.35 3 mtr Diving 2 380.5 Anna Hopkin FR 31 50 Free 5 21.51 893 100 Free 2 46.56 934 Peyton Palsha SO 0 500 Free 55 4:48.51 621 1650 Free 40 16:40.2 533

ASU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Cierra Runge JR 32 500 Free 4 4:35.39 807 200 Free 11 1:43.76 787 1650 Free 8 15:53.72 727 Emma Nordin SO 9 500 Free 17 4:39.36 747 200 Free 19 1:44.99 735 1650 Free 9 15:54.83 722 Silja Kansakosk JR 4 100 Breast 13 59.43 760 200 Breast 18 2:08.95 740 Fanny Teijonsal SR 0 50 Free 17 22.13 762 100 Fly 33 52.55 715 Frida Kaellgren SO 0 1 mtr Diving 34 256.2 3 mtr Diving 41 252.4

South Carolina

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Emma Barksdale SR 42.5 200 IM 5 1:53.54 844 400 IM 5 4:03.51 797 200 Breast 4 2:06.87 795 Marissa Roth SR 6 3 mtr Diving 21 303.45 Platform Diving 11 262.8 Margaret Higgs JR 5 100 Breast 17 59.69 744 200 Breast 12 2:08.86 742 Melinda Novosza FR 0 200 Fly 41 1:57.68 666 Kate Sanderson FR 0 1650 Free 35 16:17.72 631 Mikaela Lujan SR 0 1 mtr Diving 48 231.0 Platform Diving 21 244.25 Christina Lappi JR 0 50 Free 25 22.29 733 100 Fly 40 52.75 702 Hallie Kinsey FR 0 200 IM 63 2:03.49 526 100 Fly 50 53.43 658 200 Fly 49 2:00.3 581 Emily Cornell JR 0 200 Free 38 1:46.75 666 200 Back 40 1:55.63 663

Missouri

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Annie Ochitwa SR 16 100 Fly 9 51.47 791 100 Free 10 47.81 802 Haley Hynes JR 5 50 Free 26 22.34 724 100 Back 12 51.6 766 Sarah Thompson SO 0 50 Free 29 22.36 720 100 Back 30 52.54 709 Courtney Evense SR 0 500 Free 40 4:43.82 685 1650 Free 31 16:15.93 638 Kylie Dahlgren SR 0 200 IM 29 1:57.29 720 100 Back 42 53.17 673 200 Back 28 1:54.09 704 Jennifer King JR 0 200 IM 60 2:00.94 610 100 Back 54 54.44 598 200 Back 49 1:56.21 647 Payton Conrad SR 0 Platform Diving 33 222.2

Duke

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Alyssa Marsh JR 13 50 Free 11 22.0 787 100 Fly 10 51.72 773 100 Free 22 48.39 749 Kylie Jordan JR 4 100 Fly 13 51.86 763 200 Fly 47 1:59.45 609 Madeline Hess SR 0 50 Free 22 22.25 740 100 Back 18 52.05 739 Elizabeth Fitzp SR 0 3 mtr Diving 31 280.0 Mackenzie Willb SR 0 1 mtr Diving 45 232.6 Platform Diving 29 235.4 Cabell Whitlow FR 0 200 IM 45 1:58.67 678 100 Fly 53 53.56 649 200 Fly 19 1:55.92 723 Maddison Pullin FR 0 1 mtr Diving 23 277.7 3 mtr Diving 46 117.45 Jaina Gaudette JR 0 Platform Diving 27 239.45 Melissa Pish FR 0 200 Free 30 1:45.96 697 100 Free 26 48.63 729

Florida

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Brooke Madden JR 12 1 mtr Diving 7 314.55 3 mtr Diving 32 278.9 Sherridon Dress JR 12 100 Back 7 51.03 803 200 Back 24 1:53.77 713 Kelly Fertel JR 11 200 IM 23 1:56.94 730 400 IM 8 4:09.92 696 Vanessa Pearl FR 2 200 IM 15 1:56.95 730 400 IM 24 4:09.98 695 200 Breast 24 2:09.69 721 Mabel Zavaros FR 0 400 IM 37 4:13.86 638 200 Back 45 1:55.89 656 200 Fly 45 1:58.80 631 Savanna Faulcon JR 0 500 Free 54 4:48.29 624 400 IM 36 4:13.55 642 Georgia Marris SR 0 100 Fly 41 52.81 698 200 Fly 24 1:56.08 717 Leah Braswell FR 0 500 Free 31 4:41.88 712 1650 Free 21 16:09.16 665 Emma Ball JR 0 50 Free 49 23.16 580 100 Back 27 52.42 716 Hannah Burns SR 0 200 IM 41 1:58.30 689 400 IM 17 4:08.52 717 200 Fly 37 1:57.05 686 Taylor Ault SO 0 500 Free 34 4:42.96 697 200 Free 47 1:47.50 637 1650 Free 29 16:13.91 646

Ohio State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Molly Kowal JR 17 500 Free 30 4:41.71 714 400 IM 34 4:12.6 656 1650 Free 2 15:44.61 765 Kathrin Demler JR 5 200 IM 19 1:56.62 740 400 IM 21 4:09.13 708 200 Fly 12 1:55.06 751 Katie Trace SO 3 400 IM 14 4:08.2 722 Lexie Barker SO 0 3 mtr Diving 36 270.9 Platform Diving 23 243.5 Freya Rayner SO 0 50 Free 34 22.5 696 Hanna Gresser SO 0 100 Breast 45 1:00.91 674 200 Breast 54 2:13.21 634 Genevieve Anger SO 0 3 mtr Diving 17 308.0 Kristen Romano SO 0 200 IM 25 1:57.02 728 400 IM 29 4:11.55 672 Rebekah Bradley JR 0 100 Back 17 51.96 744 200 Back 41 1:55.67 662 Lara Tarvit JR 0 1 mtr Diving 28 263.3 Platform Diving 39 205.05

Purdue

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Emily Meaney JR 17 1 mtr Diving 47 231.45 3 mtr Diving 33 278.1 Platform Diving 2 336.15 Emily Bretscher SO 14 1 mtr Diving 10 303.65 3 mtr Diving 34 277.5 Platform Diving 10 267.0 Taite Kitchel SR 0 100 Fly 47 53.18 674 200 Fly 40 1:57.51 672 Maggie Merriman FR 0 Platform Diving 25 243.15 Morgan Meixner SR 0 1 mtr Diving 39 245.75 3 mtr Diving 44 222.6 Jinq En Phee JR 0 100 Breast 27 59.92 731 200 Breast 40 2:11.28 682

Northwestern

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Calypso Sherida SO 15 200 IM 24 1:57.00 728 400 IM 4 4:01.35 835 200 Breast 26 2:09.85 717 Olivia Rosendah SR 12 1 mtr Diving 18 285.6 Platform Diving 7 290.4 Miriam Guevara FR 0 100 Fly 49 53.35 663

Penn State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Ally McHugh SR 27 500 Free 18 4:39.89 740 400 IM 10 4:05.78 760 1650 Free 1 15:39.22 788 Maddie Hart JR 0 100 Fly 25 52.24 736 100 Back 51 53.7 642 200 Fly 25 1:56.26 712

KANS

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Vicky Xu SR 22 1 mtr Diving 8 284.6 3 mtr Diving 8 358.6

LSU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Elizabeth Cui SR 20 1 mtr Diving 6 317.8 3 mtr Diving 10 351.7 Summer Spradley SR 0 100 Breast 20 59.77 739 200 Breast 43 2:11.3 681 Haylee Knight SR 0 50 Free 31 22.42 710 100 Fly 20 52.13 744 100 Free 18 48.18 768 Platform Diving 34 220.45 Aimee Wilson FR 0 1 mtr Diving 27 264.75 3 mtr Diving 25 297.45

MIAF

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Alicia Blagg SO 19 1 mtr Diving 14 287.6 3 mtr Diving 3 379.8

Eastern Mich

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Delaney Duncan SR 17 200 IM 58 2:00.65 619 100 Breast 2 57.83 868 200 Breast 19 2:09.04 738

Nebraska

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Abigail Knapton JR 16 3 mtr Diving 15 305.2 Platform Diving 5 316.75 Jessica Warak FR 0 Platform Diving 22 243.65

FSU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Ida Hulkko FR 14 100 Breast 5 58.58 815 200 Breast 49 2:12.19 660 Nina Kucheran FR 0 200 IM 53 1:59.69 648 100 Breast 33 1:00.00 726 200 Breast 39 2:11.26 682 Ayla Bonniwell JR 0 1 mtr Diving 40 243.0 Molly Carlson JR 0 1 mtr Diving 31 259.65 3 mtr Diving 30 281.5 Platform Diving 31 230.95

Hawaii

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Phoebe Hines JR 14 500 Free 28 4:41.58 716 200 Free 41 1:47.06 654 1650 Free 5 15:50.13 741 Karolina Hajkov SO 0 100 Back 47 53.28 666 200 Back 53 1:57.56 610 Ivy Houser SO 0 Platform Diving 44 173.25

Alabama

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Kensey McMahon FR 12 500 Free 46 4:45.3 665 1650 Free 7 15:53.18 729 Justine Macfarl SR 2 100 Breast 15 59.8 738 200 Breast 35 2:10.98 689 Flora Molnar SO 0 50 Free 44 22.74 655 100 Fly 58 53.94 624 100 Free 43 50.12 607 Rhyan White FR 0 100 Back 33 52.69 701 200 Back 30 1:54.48 694

FIU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Maha Gouda FR 11 1 mtr Diving 30 259.7 Platform Diving 8 270.55 Naomi Ruele SR 0 50 Free 34 22.5 696 100 Back 27 52.42 716 100 Free 39 49.34 671

San Diego St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Klara Thormalm SO 9 50 Free 48 23.08 595 100 Breast 9 58.93 792 200 Breast 38 2:11.25 683 Morganne McKenn JR 0 100 Breast 41 1:00.45 700 200 Breast 58 2:14.57 600 Courtney Vincen JR 0 100 Fly 34 52.57 714

Akron

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Sarah Watson FR 6 100 Fly 11 51.73 772 Sadie Fazekas SR 0 50 Free 43 22.73 656 100 Back 40 53.08 678 Paulina Nogaj SO 0 100 Fly 30 52.5 719 200 Fly 43 1:58.48 641

VT

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Reka Gyorgy JR 5 500 Free 38 4:43.11 695 400 IM 12 4:06.28 752 200 Back 29 1:54.42 695 Ashlynn Peters SR 0 1 mtr Diving 32 258.25 3 mtr Diving 28 283.7 Platform Diving 43 182.0 Joelle Vereb SO 0 200 IM 30 1:57.30 719 100 Fly 30 52.5 719 100 Free 35 49.04 695

Notre Dame

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Abbie Dolan JR 2 200 Free 15 1:44.38 760 100 Free 20 48.27 760 Alice Treuth SR 1 100 Back 42 53.17 673 200 Back 16 1:53.09 732 Nikki Smith SR 1 100 Fly 45 53.14 677 200 Fly 16 1:56.48 704 Kelly Straub SO 0 1 mtr Diving 20 281.55 Cailey Grunhard SO 0 100 Fly 56 53.7 640 Erin Isola JR 0 1 mtr Diving 35 255.8 Lindsay Stone SO 0 500 Free 51 4:46.97 642 1650 Free 34 16:16.77 635 Bayley Stewart FR 0 200 IM 57 2:00.59 621 100 Back 49 53.32 664 200 Back 31 1:54.51 693 Luciana Thomas FR 0 200 IM 55 2:00.17 634 200 Fly 26 1:56.29 711 Annie Wiese FR 0 3 mtr Diving 27 295.4 Carly Quast SO 0 100 Back 22 52.29 724

UNC

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Sophie Lindner FR 0 100 Fly 59 55.42 518 100 Back 52 54.22 611 200 Back 34 1:54.67 689 Caroline Hauder SO 0 200 IM 51 1:59.48 654 100 Breast 49 1:01.28 653 100 Free 37 49.17 685 Bryanna Cameron JR 0 500 Free 49 4:46.46 649 400 IM 33 4:12.43 659 200 Fly 19 1:55.92 723 Grace Countie FR 0 50 Free 40 22.65 670 100 Back 46 53.26 668 Emily Grund FR 0 1 mtr Diving 33 256.95 3 mtr Diving 22 298.65 Platform Diving 40 194.55

UConn

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Monica Marcello SR 1 1 mtr Diving 44 235.15 3 mtr Diving 16 255.8

U.S. Navy

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Lauren Barber SR 1 200 IM 22 1:56.93 731 100 Breast 19 59.76 740 200 Breast 16 2:09.39 729 Meghan Gerdes SO 0 3 mtr Diving 40 254.25 Platform Diving 42 189.75 Martina Thomas FR 0 500 Free 53 4:48.23 625 200 Free 36 1:46.72 668 Hannah Montau FR 0 1 mtr Diving 50 210.0 Platform Diving 41 192.35

Iowa

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hannah Burvill JR 0 50 Free 46 22.87 632 200 Free 28 1:45.89 700 100 Free 30 48.92 705 Jayah Mathews SO 0 1 mtr Diving 26 268.9 3 mtr Diving 29 281.55 Samantha Tambor FR 0 3 mtr Diving 19 304.55

Rice

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Marie-claire Sc SR 0 100 Breast 35 1:00.2 714 200 Breast 45 2:11.67 673

Princeton

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Mimi Lin JR 0 1 mtr Diving 42 237.8

Harvard

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Samantha Shelto FR 0 200 Free 42 1:47.14 651 200 Back 48 1:56.15 649 Miki Dahlke JR 0 50 Free 38 22.58 682 200 Free 17 1:44.87 740 100 Free 36 49.06 694 Georgina Milne SO 0 3 mtr Diving 45 222.25 Esther Lawrence FR 0 3 mtr Diving 38 260.15

Rutgers

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Francesca Stopp SR 0 100 Fly 55 53.61 646 200 Fly 35 1:56.85 693 Vera Koprivova SR 0 100 Back 38 52.98 684 200 Back 17 1:53.08 732 Rachel Byrne SR 0 1 mtr Diving 46 231.5 Platform Diving 37 205.95 Tereza Grusova FR 0 100 Back 34 52.76 697 200 Back 47 1:56.13 649

Nevada

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Isabel Vazquez FR 0 3 mtr Diving 24 297.95

Denver

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Josiane Valette JR 0 100 Fly 37 52.66 708 200 Fly 36 1:57.01 688

Illinois

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Ling Kuhn SR 0 Platform Diving 18 254.75

West Virginia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Morgan Bullock JR 0 200 IM 54 1:59.92 641 100 Fly 57 53.86 630 200 Fly 29 1:56.37 708

Utah

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Jordan Anderson SR 0 200 IM 59 2:00.82 614 400 IM 28 4:11.53 672 200 Fly 48 1:59.72 600

Richmond

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hannah Gouger JR 0 100 Back 41 53.14 675 200 Back 42 1:55.72 660

UC Davis

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Solie Laughlin SR 0 200 IM 48 1:59.06 667 400 IM 41 4:17.76 576 200 Back 38 1:55.34 671

SMU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Andrea Podmanik SO 0 100 Breast 36 1:00.22 713 200 Breast 28 2:10.00 713 Erin Trahan JR 0 50 Free 45 22.79 646 100 Fly 24 52.22 738 200 Fly 38 1:57.09 685

Boise St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Abbey Sorensen SR 0 50 Free 40 22.65 670 100 Back 37 52.92 687 200 Back 19 1:53.28 726

Northeastern

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Megan Clark JR 0 50 Free 39 22.62 675 100 Free 42 49.56 653

Yale

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Bella Hindley SR 0 50 Free 20 22.18 753 100 Back 44 53.22 670 100 Free 29 48.89 707

Pitt

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Amy Read FR 0 3 mtr Diving 43 235.35 Platform Diving 36 209.3

UMass

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Maja Boric JR 0 1 mtr Diving 41 240.7

Penn

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Catherine Burok FR 0 500 Free 60 4:51.67 575 1650 Free 38 16:25.09 601

James Madison

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Bonnie Zhang JR 0 50 Free 42 22.66 668 200 Free 29 1:45.91 699 100 Free 30 48.92 705

Washington St.

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Mackenzie Duart SO 0 100 Breast 50 1:01.63 633 200 Breast 44 2:11.33 681

Houston