South Africa’s Youth Getting It Done At Age Group C’ships

2019 SOUTH AFRICAN NATIONAL JUNIOR AGE GROUP SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The youth of South Africa continued to clean up FINA World Junior Championships cuts on days 3 and 4 of the nation’s Junior Age Group Swimming Championships.

The men’s and women’s 100m freestyle event alone saw 8 swimmers catch qualifying times, led by 16-year-old Ethan Spieker on the men’s side, who touched in 51.75 for the gold. For the women, it was 15-year-old Aimee Canny who crushed a mark of 56.56 to top the podium, while 16-year-old Youth Olympic Games medalist Dune Coetzee also collected a selection time in 57.38.

Canny went on to win the 50m freestyle the following day, punching another World Junior Championships qualifying time of 26.15.

The women’s 100m breaststroke saw 15-year-old Lara van Niekerk snag a QT with her winning effort of 1:10.21, while Rebecca Meder earned a qualifying time of her won in the 400m IM. The 16-year-old notched a mark of 4:47.88 for the win and booked her ticket to Budapest this summer.

Meder also scored the 200m IM victory in a QT of 2:17.05, beating the field by over 6 seconds.

Luan Grobbelaar did the same for the men’s edition of the 400m IM, as the 17-year-old earned a winning effort of 4:21.81. He doubled up with the 200m IM the following day, stopping the clock in 2:03.99.

