South Africa’s Youth Getting It Done At Age Group C’ships

2019 SOUTH AFRICAN NATIONAL JUNIOR AGE GROUP SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 20th – Sunday, March 22nd

Kings Park Pool, Durban, South Africa

LCM

Selection Meet for 2019 World Junior Championships

Criteria for 7th FINA Junior World Swimming Championships 2019

Results – Meet Mobile: SA National JNR Age Group Champs

The youth of South Africa continued to clean up FINA World Junior Championships cuts on days 3 and 4 of the nation’s Junior Age Group Swimming Championships.

The men’s and women’s 100m freestyle event alone saw 8 swimmers catch qualifying times, led by 16-year-old Ethan Spieker on the men’s side, who touched in 51.75 for the gold. For the women, it was 15-year-old Aimee Canny who crushed a mark of 56.56 to top the podium, while 16-year-old Youth Olympic Games medalist Dune Coetzee also collected a selection time in 57.38.

Canny went on to win the 50m freestyle the following day, punching another World Junior Championships qualifying time of 26.15.

The women’s 100m breaststroke saw 15-year-old Lara van Niekerk snag a QT with her winning effort of 1:10.21, while Rebecca Meder earned a qualifying time of her won in the 400m IM. The 16-year-old notched a mark of 4:47.88 for the win and booked her ticket to Budapest this summer.

Meder also scored the 200m IM victory in a QT of 2:17.05, beating the field by over 6 seconds.

Luan Grobbelaar did the same for the men’s edition of the 400m IM, as the 17-year-old earned a winning effort of 4:21.81. He doubled up with the 200m IM the following day, stopping the clock in 2:03.99.