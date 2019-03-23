2019 Women’s NCAA Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimmers are gearing up for the last night of finals at the 2019 Women’s NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas. We’ll see the title races for the individual 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly tonight. Divers will then compete in the platform finals. The meet will close with the 400 free relay.

Each of the 100 stroke champions and record-breakers will compete for titles in the 200s of their respective strokes tonight. Indiana’s Lilly King is the heavy favorite to win the 200 breast, which would give her a perfect 8-for-8 in breaststroke titles throughout her NCAA career. Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson could take her 3rd individual title of the meet, but she’ll face Stanford freshman standout Taylor Ruck in what’s arguably her best short course event. Stanford’s Ella Eastin is the defending champion and NCAA Record holder in the 200 fly, but USC’s Louise Hansson, the 100 fly champ and NCAA Record holder, has been looking great all week.

Though she appeared to injure herself on the finish of last night’s relay and had her arm wrapped this morning, Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil had a solid prelims swim. After a breakthrough performance in the 50 free, Weitzeil could pick up a sweep of the sprints. She’ll be racing a stacked field that includes 2018 runner-up Mallory Comerford of Louisville, the 200 free champion.

1650 FREESTYLE

TOP 8 FINISHERS:

Ohio State’s Molly Kowal led through the first 500 in 4:46.28, with Penn State’s Ally McHugh, the 2018 runner-up, close behind. McHugh took over the lead on the next 50 and began to distance herself from the field. Hawaii’s Phoebe Hines pulled even with Kowal for 2nd by the 800 mark.

McHugh remained in the lead through the 1000, splitting a hundredth faster than Minnesota’s Mackenzie Padington (15:47.16) from the early heats at the 950. McHugh came in at 9:31.93 at the 1000. She then started to pick up the pace, beating Padington’s splits from earlier this afternoon. Kowal started to pick it up again to take a lead on Hines, while Stanford’s Leah Stevens pulled herself into the mix for a top 3 finish in a race with Hines.

With a 500 to go it was all Ally McHugh for the win. Kowal had built a body length lead on Hines in the race for 2nd, and Stevens was stroke-for-stroke racing for 3rd. McHugh continued to build her lead through the back end of the race, winning with a 15:39.22. Kowal dropped almost 5 seconds to take 2nd in 15:44.61. Stevens was 3rd in the heat at 15:47.31, but 4th overall as Padington’s time from the afternoon landed her 3rd. Hines took 4th in the heat but 5th overall in 15:50.13.

200 BACKSTROKE

CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL RESULTS:

Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson had a hundredth of a lead on Stanford’s Taylor Ruck at the 50, but Ruck took over by the 100 in 52.14. Ruck led through the 150, but Nelson used her last wall to push ahead with her underwaters, clipping the NCAA Record to win it in 1:47.24. She was less than a tenth shy of the American Record set by Regan Smith at Cary Sectionals earlier this month. Ruck finished in Stanford school record of 1:47.59 to become the 3rd fastest performer ever, while Nelson is #2 on that list.

Kentucky’s Asia Seidt broke 1:49 for the first time, setting a new school record to take 3rd in 1:48.65. She’s now the 9th fastest performer in history. Stanford’s Erin Voss was a tenth shy of her best time from prelims to take 4th in 1:50.92, followed by freshman teammate Lucie Nordmann (1:51.10).

Cal’s Keaton Blovad (1:52.99) took it out in 54.47 for the lead halfway through the B final, but Tennessee’s Meghan Small came through on the back half to win the heat in 1:51.13. That was a breakthrough for Small, as she swam her first best time in the event since 2016. Virginia’s Paige Madden, the 500 free runner-up, was 2nd in that heat with a 1:51.36. That cut half a second off her best.

100 FREESTYLE

CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL RESULTS:

Arkansas freshman Anna Hopkin led through the 50 in 22.03, but Louisville’s Mallory Comerford chased her down on the final 25 with a new Pool Record time of 46.24. Comerford remains the 2nd fastest ever and put up the 6th fastest time in history. Hopkin was 2nd in 46.56, breaking her tie with Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace for 6th fastest all-time. Hopkin clipped her best by a few hundredths, while Comerford was a few hundredths off her best from 2018.

Michigan’s Siobhan Haughey moved ahead of Missy Franklin to #8 all-time as she finished 3rd in a lifetime best 46.64. Despite swimming with a taped up arm after being injured on last night’s relay finish, Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil still broke 47, taking 4th in 46.97. Tennessee’s Erika Brown, the 5th fastest ever in this event, placed 5th tonight in 46.99.

Auburn’s Claire Fisch took it out with the lead and held off the field to win the B final in 47.78.

200 BREASTSTROKE

CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL RESULTS:

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

Minnesota’s Lindsey Kozelsky (2:07.77), a 2018 finalist in this race, took it out with the lead in the B heat at 1:00.56. Stanford’s Allie Raab closed in on the 3rd 50, taking over the lead down the final stretch to win the heat in 2:06.85. That was a big swim for Raab, who had never broken 2:08 before.

200 BUTTERFLY

CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL RESULTS:

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

PLATFORM DIVING

CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL RESULTS:

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

400 FREE RELAY

NCAA Record: Stanford, 2017, 3:07.61

American Record: Stanford, 2017, 3:07.61

Meet Record: Stanford, 2017, 3:07.61

CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL RESULTS: