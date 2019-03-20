Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How To Watch The 2019 Women’s Division I NCAA Championships

2019 WOMEN’S NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Live Stream Information

All prelims sessions (and timed finals of the 800 free relay on Wednesday night) will be streamed live on TexasSports.com. Those live streams should be free to view. Here are the specific links for each day’s sessions:

ESPN will be broadcasting finals each night, also including timed finals of the 800 free relay. You can watch those, but will require a login through your cable provider.

Here’s the full event schedule, with livestream links:

Wednesday Timed Finals (5 PM CT) free feed – (paid feed here)

  • 800 free relay

Thursday Prelims (9 AM CT)

  • 200 free relay
  • 500 free
  • 200 IM
  • 50 free
  • 400 medley relay
  • 1-meter diving (11:30 AM)

Thursday Finals (5 PM CT)

  • 200 free relay
  • 500 free
  • 200 IM
  • 50 free
  • 1-meter diving
  • 400 medley relay

Friday Prelims (9 AM CT)

  • 400 IM
  • 100 fly
  • 200 free
  • 100 breast
  • 100 back
  • 200 medley relay
  • 3-meter diving (11:30 AM)

Friday Finals (5 PM CT)

  • 400 IM
  • 100 fly
  • 200 free
  • 100 breast
  • 100 back
  • 3-meter diving
  • 200 medley relay

Saturday Prelims (9 AM CT)

  • 200 back
  • 100 free
  • 200 breast
  • 200 fly
  • 400 free relay
  • Platform diving (11:15 AM)
  • 1650 free – timed finals of all heats except final heat

Saturday Finals (5 PM CT)

  • 1650 free – final heat, timed finals
  • 200 back
  • 100 free
  • 200 breast
  • 200 fly
  • Platform diving
  • 400 free relay

Swimfish

and we wonder why swimming never grows as a popular mainstream sport. I can watch any NCAA a championship match from golf to football free online but yet we have to pay to watch swimming ……

