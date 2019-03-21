SwimSwam Pulse: 81% Predict Stanford Repeat At Women’s NCAAs

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers who would win the 2019 women’s NCAA title:

RESULTS

Question: Who will win 2019 Women’s NCAAs?

Stanford – 81.9%

Cal – 12.5%

Michigan – 3.4%

Someone else – 2.2%

More than 80% of voters predicted Stanford to win their third-consecutive NCAA title on the women’s side. No other program earned more than 13% of the votes.

Stanford are considered the heavy favorites in our pre-meet predictions, and readers seemed to agree. The Cardinal took 81.9% of the votes, with Cal second at 12.5%.

Michigan picked up about three percent of the votes, and nine voters went outside the top three. The most likely teams in that “someone else” category are Texas and Tennessee, whom we’ve got projected to finish 4th and 5th. (We know for a fact that prolific commenter Googoodoll votes for the fourth option, and we’re guessing he or she meant Tennessee).

