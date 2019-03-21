5 Ways the Free SwimShare App Rocks Your Training

Courtesy of SwimShare

Available today, SwimShare is rocking the app world with free workout planning, tracking and sharing. SwimShare’s release comes after months testing by over 800 coaches worldwide. Managing workouts in SwimShare is quick, easy, intuitive, and free. Incredible A.I. powered features are coming soon as optional add-ons. Check out the free version of the app today at: https://swimshare.clubassistant.com

5 Ways SwimShare Rocks Your Workout Planning:

With SwimShare, you do better, quicker, easier – for free – what other apps charge for.

You save hours with SwimShare. Fewer taps for the same task. More free time, less screen time and no RSI.

The smoothest, most intuitive experience. We’ve studied how you write workouts and automated your repetitive tasks.

Enjoy free pro-written workouts. Share your own workouts. Anywhere, anytime, in one tap.

Soon, premium subscriptions to expert workouts will be added, featuring experts like Olympic Gold Medalist Josh Davis of Breakout! Swim Clinics, Legendary NCAA Coach Mark Bernardino and popular season-plan provider FasterSwimming.

Users already gush about SwimShare. With premium A.I. powered smart features on the way – there’s even more to love.

SwimShare is the first product from Club Assistant’s (www.clubassistant.com) Fall 2018 industry-shakeup acquisition of Strive. The new app replaces three Strive programs: Strive PRO, Strive TOUCH and Swim Viking RPT. Upcoming premium features include: Automatic Smart Intervals, Auto-Leveling for different training groups, test set reporting, and “Swim Roulette” auto-generated A.I.-composed swim workouts.

Club Assistant, LLC was created in 2000 by University of Texas National Championship Swim Team Alumnus Dan Wegner. Club Assistant is the first online Swim Club Club Management software. Current Club Assistant products include Club Registration, Swim Meet Registration, Open Water Registration, Event Registration, SwimPhone online meet results, Lessons Assistant and custom websites. Club Assistant is the world leader in Masters Swimming including partnerships with U.S. Masters Swimming, Masters Swimming Canada, Masters Swimming Australia, International LGBTQ+ Aquatics (IGLA), and Gay Games. Club Assistant is the world leader in High School Swimming including the US National Federation of High Schools, School Sport Canada and China High School Swimming. Club Assistant offers SwimPhone Psych Sheets, Heat Sheets, Results including the only online meet check-in software. Club Assistant has expanded into a host of other clubs including Water Polo, Martial Arts, Running. www.clubassistant.com

Founded in 2016, Strive “Apps for Excellence” are used by USA Swimming clubs, YMCA clubs, USMS clubs, NCAA Division I, Division II and Division III programs, high school programs, the Team USA Olympic and Paralympic Training Center campus, national champion club teams, international teams on all six inhabited continents and by 2016 US Olympic Team and Team USA Olympic athletes’ coaches. Over 7 million swim practices have been written on Strive apps. Strive is partnered with ISCA, NISCA, and WOWSA, and has legendary coach Mark Bernardino and Olympic Gold Medalist Josh Davis as Strive expert partners.

