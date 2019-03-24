Ally McHugh Announces Move to Wisconsin After Graduation (Video)

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

1650 FREESTYLE

TOP 8 FINISHERS:

Ohio State’s Molly Kowal led through the first 500 in 4:46.28, with Penn State’s Ally McHugh, the 2018 runner-up, close behind. McHugh took over the lead on the next 50 and began to distance herself from the field. Hawaii’s Phoebe Hines pulled even with Kowal for 2nd by the 800 mark.

McHugh remained in the lead through the 1000, splitting a hundredth faster than Minnesota’s Mackenzie Padington (15:47.16) from the early heats at the 950. McHugh came in at 9:31.93 at the 1000. She then started to pick up the pace, beating Padington’s splits from earlier this afternoon. Kowal started to pick it up again to take a lead on Hines, while Stanford’s Leah Stevens pulled herself into the mix for a top 3 finish in a race with Hines.

With a 500 to go it was all Ally McHugh for the win. Kowal had built a body length lead on Hines in the race for 2nd, and Stevens was stroke-for-stroke racing for 3rd. McHugh continued to build her lead through the back end of the race, winning with a 15:39.22. Kowal dropped almost 5 seconds to take 2nd in 15:44.61. Stevens was 3rd in the heat at 15:47.31, but 4th overall as Padington’s time from the afternoon landed her 3rd. Hines took 4th in the heat but 5th overall in 15:50.13.