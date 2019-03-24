2019 NCAA Women’s Championship Pick’em: Final Results

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

After yesterday’s favorites sweep, today was much more unpredictable for pick’em contestants.

Ally McHugh of Penn St won the 1650 as picked by 67% of entries, but the field behind her was much less predictable. Molly Kowal of Ohio St was picked 2nd by only 3% of entries. No one picked Mackenzie Padington of Minnesota 3rd (only Utah Gopher had her anywhere in their top 4). Leah Stevens of Stanford was picked by 20% of entries in 4th.

Beata Nelson of Wisconsin (27%) upset popular winning pick Taylor Ruck of Stanford (26%) in the 200 back. Asia Seidt of Kentucky (69%) was 3rd, and Erin Voss of Stanford (3%) was 4th.

Mallory Comerford (36%) of Louisville was the 100 free champ. She was trailed by Anna Hopkin of Arkansas (Utah Gopher (again!) was the only person to correctly pick her 2nd). Siobhan Haughey of Michigan (8%) and Abbey Weitzeil of Cal (1%) were 3rd and 4th.

Lilly King of Indiana (98%) delivered on her favorite status in the 200 breast. Sydney Pickrem of Texas A&M (79%) was 2nd, Sophie Hansson of NC State was 3rd (11%), and Emma Barksdale of South Carolina was 4th (picked only by TMSWIM. Well done).

Louise Hansson of USC (23%) upset favorite Ella Eastin of Stanford (19%) in the 200 fly. Grace Oglesby of Louisville (3%) and Katie McLaughlin of Cal (11%) were 3rd and 4th.

How Everyone Did

The daily winner was AFlyer with 100 points. They were followed by kuchiesncream with 98, SwimStalker with 98, and CARLOSTHECRUSHER with 94.

The overall champion was a three way tie between kuchiesncream, smule16, and RetiredJet with 218 points. Next were Swimstalker, rono, and Schafs with 217. Just missing the win was SwimSwam Official Picks, the entry that matched our official picks for every event.

Day 4 Standings

Entry Day 4 1 AFlyer 100 2 kuchiesncream 98 2 SwimStalker 98 4 CARLOSTHECRUSHER 94 5 daf0013 92 5 swimmer2003 92 7 pianoback 91 7 I_swimmer_erin03 91 9 Flawless 90 10 brendanblood 88

Overall Top 10