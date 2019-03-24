2019 W. NCAAs: Beata Nelson Wins CSCAA Swimmer of the Year

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Beata Nelson was named the 2019 CSCAA Swimmer of the Year after winning three individual events under first-year head coach Yuri Suguiyama.

The junior Nelson got her meet off to a stunning start, upsetting American record holder and defending NCAA champion Ella Eastin in the 200 IM, going 1:50.79 Thursday night. Friday, she destroyed Regan Smith’s 49.66 American record in the 100 back, reclaiming and resetting her NCAA and American marks from last November, going 49.18. Finally, Saturday night, she won the 200 back in NCAA record fashion, going 1:47.24 (but missing Smith’s 1:47.16 American record.)

She also went second on Wisconsin’s seventh-place 800 free relay, throwing down a 1:41.29 200 free split Wednesday night. Doing fly, she went 50.54 in the 400 medley relay, which missed finals by two places, and 22.57 doing fly on the 14th-place 200 medley relay. She wrapped her meet with a 47.26 split on Wisconsin’s 12th-place 400 free relay.

