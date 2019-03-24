2019 W. NCAAs: Beata Nelson Wins CSCAA Swimmer of the Year

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 20th – Saturday, March 23rd
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center — Austin, Texas
- Prelims 9 a.m./Finals 5 p.m. (Central Time)
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results
- Full livestream schedule
Beata Nelson was named the 2019 CSCAA Swimmer of the Year after winning three individual events under first-year head coach Yuri Suguiyama.
The junior Nelson got her meet off to a stunning start, upsetting American record holder and defending NCAA champion Ella Eastin in the 200 IM, going 1:50.79 Thursday night. Friday, she destroyed Regan Smith’s 49.66 American record in the 100 back, reclaiming and resetting her NCAA and American marks from last November, going 49.18. Finally, Saturday night, she won the 200 back in NCAA record fashion, going 1:47.24 (but missing Smith’s 1:47.16 American record.)
She also went second on Wisconsin’s seventh-place 800 free relay, throwing down a 1:41.29 200 free split Wednesday night. Doing fly, she went 50.54 in the 400 medley relay, which missed finals by two places, and 22.57 doing fly on the 14th-place 200 medley relay. She wrapped her meet with a 47.26 split on Wisconsin’s 12th-place 400 free relay.
Previous winners:
- 2018, Ella Eastin, Stanford
- 2017, Kathleen Baker, Cal
- 2016 Lilly King, Indiana
- 2015 Missy Franklin, California
- 2014 Brittany MacLean, Georgia
- 2013 Elizabeth Pelton, California
- 2012 Caitlin Leverenz, California
- 2011 Katinka Hosszu, Southern California
- 2010 Julia Smit, Stanford
- 2009 Dana Vollmer, California
- 2008 Caroline Burkle, Florida
- 2007 Kara Lynn Joyce, Georgia
- 2006 Kara Lynn Joyce, Georgia
- 2005 Kirsty Coventry, Auburn
Leave a Reply