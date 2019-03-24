Jack Levant Out of NCAAs Due to ‘Medical Complications’

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Stanford freshman Jack LeVant announced today on Instagram that he would not be attending next week’s NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships due to “unforeseen medical conditions.”

The post states,

Hello all, Due to some unforeseen medical complications, I will not be competing at NCAA’s this year. I love my Stanford family with my entire heart and soul, and I cannot thank you all enough for the support. Life is full of setbacks, and this is just one of those moments. Hopefully my recovery will be swift, and I will be back to representing Stanford again soon. Best of luck to everyone competing, and like always… Go Card!

LeVant was seeded 12th in the 500 free and 7th in the 200 free and would’ve scored 17 individual points if he’d held those seeds. He also was likely to be a key piece of Stanford’s relays. At Pac-12s, he split 23.48 on the breast leg of the 200 medley relay, despite not being known primarily as a breaststroker, had the fastest split (1:33.04) on the 800 free relay, anchored the 400 medley relay in 42.69, and also split 42.89 on the 400 free relay.

That’s an additional blow for Stanford, who were already missing some pieces this year, including distance ace Grant Shoults, who was limited this season due to shoulder issues. The Cardinal looked like they might be a top 5 or top 6 team early in the season, but as injuries and absences have taken their toll, they’ll be hard-pressed to make even the top 10 at this point.

LeVant had a breakout summer in 2018, securing a spot on Team USA’s 2019 World Championships 4×200 free relay squad with a 5th place finish in the 200 free at last summer’s Phillips 66 Nationals.

While an updated psych sheet hasn’t been posted on the USA Swimming NCAA Division I information page, LeVant’s scratch should move Louisville’s Nikolaos Sofianidis into the meet on the strength of his 46.09 time in the 100 back. If there are any additional scratches, USC’s Alexei Sancov is the next man on the alternate list.