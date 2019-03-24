2019 W. NCAAs: Cal Takes Down 400 Free Relay NCAA Record

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Bolstered by a 46.07 anchor split from junior Abbey Weitzeil, sporting a wrapped arm as a result of an “awkward” finish to her fastest ever 50 free relay split on the 200 medley relay Friday night, the Cal Bears broke the NCAA record in the 400 free relay Saturday night.

Because of Weitzeil’s arm tape, however, Rowdy Gaines reported on ESPN that this is not an official American record – we’re still waiting on confirmation as to whether or not it is an American record.

Izzy Ivey led off in 47.79, Katie McLaughlin went second in 46.62, Amy Bilquist went 46.48 on the third leg, and then Weitzeil anchored in her 46.07 for a final time of 3:06.96.

Cal set the previous NCAA record of 3:07.41 at Pac-12s last month, with Robin Neumann leading off. Neumann is Dutch, so Stanford still owns the American record at 3:07.61, set at NCAAs in 2017.

Splits Comparison: