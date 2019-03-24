Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 W. NCAAs: Cal Takes Down 400 Free Relay NCAA Record

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Bolstered by a 46.07 anchor split from junior Abbey Weitzeil, sporting a wrapped arm as a result of an “awkward” finish to her fastest ever 50 free relay split on the 200 medley relay Friday night, the Cal Bears broke the NCAA record in the 400 free relay Saturday night.

Because of Weitzeil’s arm tape, however, Rowdy Gaines reported on ESPN that this is not an official American record – we’re still waiting on confirmation as to whether or not it is an American record.

Izzy Ivey led off in 47.79, Katie McLaughlin went second in 46.62, Amy Bilquist went 46.48 on the third leg, and then Weitzeil anchored in her 46.07 for a final time of 3:06.96.

Cal set the previous NCAA record of 3:07.41 at Pac-12s last month, with Robin Neumann leading off. Neumann is Dutch, so Stanford still owns the American record at 3:07.61, set at NCAAs in 2017.

Splits Comparison:

Stanford 2017 NCAAs Cal 2019 Pac-12s Cal 2019 NCAAs
46.02 48.17 47.79
47.59 46.55 46.62
47.63 46.3 46.48
46.37 46.39 46.07
3:07.61 3:07.41 3:06.96

 

samuel huntington

any word on what tape has to do with an American record?

1 hour ago
Zanna

Exactly. If tape has something to do with the American Record, then it shouldn’t even be a NCAA record also.

1 hour ago
Robert Gibbs

I’m not 100% sure, but I would imagine that USA Swimming and the NCAA may have different rules on what sort of wraps are permissible. I know that’s always a “fun” topic of conversation in high school swimming.

54 minutes ago
Small bird

Sounds like rowdy made it up

19 minutes ago
Science Geek

I guess they’re afraid of shark skin medical wraps and a sudden influx of injuries. Not accusing Abbey, in fact I thought she did an incredible job.

15 minutes ago
Derigan Silver

USA swimming does not allow tape except for a few minor exceptions, such as buddy tape on a finger or wound closure.. USA Swimming does not allow:

Any type of Elastic Therapeutic Tape
Any type of Kinesio Tape
Any other type of taping that may support the muscles, ligaments, or tendons and/or provide compression to a joint that isn’t explicitly stated.

I’m guessing this isn’t an American record as the relay would have been disqualified. I don’t know enough about NCAA rules to comment.

7 minutes ago
Derigan Silver

Here is a SwimSwam article about it:

https://swimswam.com/usa-swimming-releases-clarifications-use-tape/

5 minutes ago
Braden Keith

We actually asked USA Swimming this morning in anticipation of just this issue. They’re still working on getting us an official answer.

35 seconds ago
SwimGeek

What a gutsy swim for Weitzeil

13 minutes ago

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in media studies and American studies at Claremont McKenna College, where she swims distance freestyle for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps team. Outside of SwimSwam, she has bylines at Yahoo Sports, SB Nation, and The Student Life newspaper.

