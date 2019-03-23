Lilly King on 8-for-8: “I better not mess this up” (Video)

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

200 BREASTSTROKE

CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL RESULTS:

Indiana’s Lilly King was almost a second ahead at just the 50-mark in 27.39. She came through the 100 at 58.62, still over a second ahead of the field. She was right on record pace at the 150 in 1:30.58. King was slightly off her record from last season as she finished in 2:02.90 with the 2nd fastest performance ever. She now owns 6 of the 8 fastest swims ever in the event and a new Pool Record.

Texas A&M’s Sydney Pickrem moved up to #4 all-time, clocking in at 2:03.65. That was a lifetime best by a second and the 8th fastest performance ever. Behind her, NC State freshman Sophie Hanssondropped over half a second in 2:06.18 to round out the top 3. South Carolina’s Emma Barksdale(2:06.87) outpaced Kentucky’s Bailey Bonnett (2:06.91) and Indiana freshman Noelle Peplowski(2:06.94) on the back half to take 4th. That was a best by almost a full second for Barksdale, while Bonnett and Peplowski broke 2:07 for the first time as well.

Minnesota’s Lindsey Kozelsky (2:07.77), a 2018 finalist in this race, took it out with the lead in the B heat at 1:00.56. Stanford’s Allie Raab closed in on the 3rd 50, taking over the lead down the final stretch to win the heat in 2:06.85. That was a big swim for Raab, who had never broken 2:08 before.