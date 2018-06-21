Erik Posegay Makes Big Ten Switch, Joins Wisconsin Staff

Erik Posegay, a former coach with NBAC and Penn State, has been announced as the final assistant rounding out Yuri Suguiyama’s new staff at Wisconsin. He joins alumni Jennah Haney and Kristy Brager as new additions to the staff, as well as returning coach Neil Caskey.

Posegay first rose to national coaching with distance swimmer G Ryan, who recently completed their collegiate career at Michigan. G won the USA Swimming National Title in the 800 free in 2011 at just 15-years old, and went on to win a pair of gold medals at the Pan American Games (one in 2011, one in 2015), and 3 medals at the 2011 World Junior Championships.

Posegay was then hired as an assistant at NBAC in Baltimore where he spent 5 years during a portion of the Michael Phelps era. After Phelps and his coach Bob Bowman moved to Arizona, Posegay was promoted to head coach and CEO of the club in 2015. Doing most of his high-profile work with distance swimmers, his work there earned him jobs as an assistant women’s coach at the 2015 Open Water World Championships, 2013 Duel in the Pool, and 2010 Junior Pan Pac Championships.

In 2016, Posegay jumped into collegiate coaching by becoming an assistant at Penn State. In his two seasons with the program, the men’s team finished 7th and 8th, respectively, at the Big Ten Championships, while the women were 8th both seasons. The men didn’t score at NCAAs last year, while the women finished 29th thanks to a national runner-up finish from Ally McHugh in the women’s mile. McHugh was in Posegay’s primary training group.

McHugh has also had international appointments with the French federation, at the 2014 European Championships, and as Macedonia’s head coach at the 2016 Olympic Games.