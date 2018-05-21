Wisconsin Adds 2nd Alum, Jennah Haney, to New Staff

New Wisconsins head coach Yuri Suguiyama has announced Jennah Haney as the newest addition to his coaching staff. Suguiyama was named the new head coach at Wisconsin in April, coming from Cal where he served as the associate head coach of the men’s team. In the month since his hiring, he’s announced the hiring of two assistant coaches, both female, and the retention of Neil Caskey on his staff.

Haney is a Wisconsin alumni who graduated in 2014. She spent the last 2 seasons on staff at Akron, where she spent one season as a graduate assistant while earning her master’s in education and sport science, and then last season as a full-time assistant.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to return home to Wisconsin and coach for the Badgers,” Haney said. “It was an easy decision after coming back to campus and meeting Yuri. The amount of energy he brings, just being around him for a short amount of time, you couldn’t help but be excited. It’s something I knew I wanted to be a part of.

“I look forward to doing anything I can to help him lead the program.”

She also spent a year coaching under former National Team coach Paul Yetter at T2 Aquatics in Naples, Florida, before he went on to take over the North Baltimore Aquatic Club. Before that, she spent a year coaching with the Badger Aquatic Club in Madison.

“One of the things that stands out about Jennah is that she brings a great perspective,” Suguiyama said. “Club swimming is the heartbeat of college swimming and Jennah’s recent experiences there, combined with her experience working with a championship-level program in Akron, will be invaluable.”

She and Brager, the other new addition to the Wisconsin staff for next season, are both alumni of the program.

As an athlete, Haney swam a 2:13.55 in the 200 yard breaststroke as a junior, her lifetime best, to finish 13th at the Big Ten Championships. She also had a best of 1:03.74 in the 100 breaststroke.