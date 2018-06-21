Ben Gingher Transferring to East Carolina After EMU Program Cut

Boalsburg, Pennsylvania’s Ben Gingher is transferring to East Carolina University after a year at Eastern Michigan. The Eagles cut the men’s swimming and diving team earlier this spring.

“It was hard going through the process of finding a school all over again, but I am thankful for everything EMU gave me. I am excited for my future at ECU and can’t wait to be a pirate!”

Gingher graduated in 2017 from State College Area High School, where he swam for Ryan Sprang and earned All-American honors in 100 breast, 200 medley relay and 200 free relay. He also participated in gymnastics and diving in high school. At EMU, Gingher was a A-finalist in the 200 breast and a B-finalist in the 100 breast at 2018 MAC Championships. He improved his times in all three of his main events, dropping 1 second in the 100 breast, 5.9 seconds in the 200 breast, and 6.2 seconds in the 200 IM.

Competing for Nittany Lion Aquatic Club at the Middle Atlantic Senior Long Course Championships last summer, he went best times in the 50/100 free, 100 fly, 100/200 breast, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 1:59.39

100 breast – 55.67

200 IM – 1:54.54

