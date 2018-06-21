Howard Bison Get 3 Commits: Madison Freeland, Asha Evans, and India Jackson

The Howard University women’s swimming and diving team will welcome a trio of athletes to the class of 2022: Asha Evans of Atlanta, Georgia, Madison Freeland of Glenside, Pennsylvania, and India Jackson from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Asha Evans │ The Paideia School │ Dekalb Aquatics

Evans is graduating from The Paideia School, whom she represented at 2018 GHSA 1A-3A Championships with a 6th in the 50 free (24.59) and an 8th in the 100 free (54.85). She led off the 8th-place 200 medley relay (28.45) and anchored the 4th-place 400 free relay (53.96). In club swimming, Evans updated all her LCM times (50/100 free, 50/100 back, 100 breast, and 100 fly) last summer at Georgia Senior Long Course Championships, Sectionals, and Dynamo End-of-Season Meet.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 24.59

100 free – 54.12

50 back – 28.45

100 back – 1:01.36

100 fly – 1:02.37

Madison Freeland │ William Penn Charter School │ Salvation Army Kroc Aquatics

Freeland is finishing up her senior year at William Penn Charter School, where she swam at 2018 Eastern Interscholastic Swimming Championships. She won the consolation final of the 200 free (1:56.13), placed 13th in the 100 free (54.23), and contributed a leg (53.70) on Penn Charter’s runner-up 400 free relay, all of which helped the Quakers win the girls’ team title.

In club swimming, Freeland expands her repertoire to include fly, back and IM. Last long course season she improved her personal bests in the 100/200 free, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM. After notching PBs in the SCY 100/200 free this year, she kicked off LCM season with a new time in the 200 back.

Top SCY times:

100 free – 53.67

200 free – 1:56.13

100 fly – 1:00.65

200 IM – 2:16.10

India Jackson │ Agnes Irwin School │ Salvation Army Kroc Aquatics

Jackson, who is wrapping up her prep career at Agnes Irwin School, was also a two-time finalist at 2018 Eastern Interscholastic Swimming Championships. There, she placed 10th in both the 100 fly (1:00.22) and the 100 breast (1:08.21), and she contributed a leg (25.75) to the 10th-place 200 free relay.

In club swimming, Jackson went best times in the 50/100 free and 100 fly last summer at Middle Atlantic Junior Olympics. Since the start of her senior year in high school she lowered her PBs in the SCY 50/100/200 free, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM, and she opened LCM season with a new time in the 100m fly.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:07.80

200 breast – 2:29.66

100 fly – 1:00.13

50 free – 25.82

100 free – 58.00

