Practice + Pancakes: Cal Men Get Meet Ready With Socks Speed Work (Video)

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes. Or at least breakfast.

Returning to the Bay Area for the Pro Swim in Santa Clara, SwimSwam took full advantage and payed a visit to the Cal men in Berkeley. The Cal men have been in the top 2 at the NCAA championships the last 8 years, all under the direction of Dave Durden. Dave was extremely welcoming, and we followed the men into the weight room as well as the pool. The guys were getting ready for the meet when we visited, so there wasn’t anything crazy in the weight room, but it was still very exciting to see the explosiveness with their lifts.

In the pool, new assistant Chase Kreitler led the sprint and mid groups through a resistance set of 25’s, which was as follows:

2x

2×25 w/ Socks @ :40 90%

3×25 swim @ :40 90% Fly/Back: 6 kicks, 4 cycles, Breast: 4 Cycles

2x

4×25 w/ Socks @ :40 O: Stroke 95% E: Free, Technique

4×25 Swim @ :40 O: Stroke 95% Same Kick/Stroke Count E: Free, Technique

2x (Choice Equipment)

4×25 w/ Socks @ :40 O: Stroke 95% E: Free, Technique

4×25 Swim @ :40 O: Stroke 95% Same Kick/Stroke Count E: Free, Technique