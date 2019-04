2019 Italian Championship Day 3 Photo Vault

Ryan Harty Gets Deferred Adjudication for 2017 Trespassing Incident Harty entered a woman’s house in 2017 while under the influence of a hallucinogenic substance, police said.

Distance/Backstroke Double Threat Wozny Commits to Indiana State Wozny will be able to make a splash in the Missouri Valley Conference as a freshman for the Sycamores.

Breaststroker Lisette Fenneuff Stays In State At Saginaw Valley State Vastly improving Fenneuff will be able to make an immediate impact for the Cardinals.

Jackson Masson of Orinda Aquatics Verbally Commits to Whitman College Masson will swim for the Whitman College Blues in the fall of 2019.