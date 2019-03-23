WATCH: Livestream Andy Recaps Night 3’s Record-Setting NCAA Action

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 20th – Saturday, March 23rd
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center — Austin, Texas
- Prelims 9 a.m./Finals 5 p.m. (Central Time)
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results
- Full livestream schedule
While Livestream Andy is not part of the official ESPN Women’s Division I NCAA broadcast team this week in Austin, he was in town as a fan Friday night.
Livestream Andy, AKA Andy Hardt hit the ground running last year, serving as a BTN Network commentator for five of the seven sessions of the 2018 Men’s Division I NCAA Championships after getting his first shot on the 2018 Big Ten livestream just a couple weeks earlier. He quickly gained a cult following here on our site, becoming famous for his entertaining quotes, like claiming someone looking fresh to be “full of swimming!”
So of course when SwimSwam ran into Andy – as NCAA and American records were dropping left and right – we had to team up with the grad student-turned-“next Rowdy Gaines” to bring you an under-two-minute recap of all the action. Check it out below:
This is the content I like to see
IT’S THE MAN HIMSELF