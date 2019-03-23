Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Livestream Andy Recaps Night 3’s Record-Setting NCAA Action

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

While Livestream Andy is not part of the official ESPN Women’s Division I NCAA broadcast team this week in Austin, he was in town as a fan Friday night.

Livestream Andy, AKA Andy Hardt hit the ground running last year, serving as a BTN Network commentator for five of the seven sessions of the 2018 Men’s Division I NCAA Championships after getting his first shot on the 2018 Big Ten livestream just a couple weeks earlier. He quickly gained a cult following here on our site, becoming famous for his entertaining quotes, like claiming someone looking fresh to be “full of swimming!”

So of course when SwimSwam ran into Andy – as NCAA and American records were dropping left and right – we had to team up with the grad student-turned-“next Rowdy Gaines” to bring you an under-two-minute recap of all the action. Check it out below:

DresselApologist

This is the content I like to see

EMH16

IT’S THE MAN HIMSELF

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in media studies and American studies at Claremont McKenna College, where she swims distance freestyle for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps team. Outside of SwimSwam, she has bylines at Yahoo Sports, SB Nation, and The Student Life newspaper.

Read More »

